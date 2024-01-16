The Big Picture Willem Dafoe's performance in the film Inside is mind-blowing and deserves recognition at the Oscars.

The premise of Inside may be flawed, but it serves as a platform for Dafoe's challenging and haunting performance.

Dafoe's portrayal of his character's descent into madness and dehumanization is both believable and incredibly haunting.

It's taken decades, but we're all finally in agreement: Willem Dafoe is one of Hollywood's greatest actors. Between the iconic voice, the piercing eyes, and the diabolical smile, Dafoe has always been an instantly recognizable face on the silver screen, even as early as his breakout roles in Platoon and Martin Scorsese's The Last Temptation of Christ. Despite this, it wasn't until the 2000s that Dafoe would become the icon he is now by playing one of cinema's most beloved villains: The Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. But, as always with Dafoe, he gave so many underrated performances in the years before Spider-Man that are only recognized for their brilliance years after their releases: The terrifying Bobby Peru in David Lynch's Wild At Heart; the hilarious and haunting homage to Nosferatu in Shadow of the Vampire; and the creepy, robotic police investigator Donald Kimball in American Psycho, among many others. Dafoe is always underrated, and this year is no different. With the Oscars upon us, have we already forgotten about his, frankly, mind-blowing performance in 2023's survival drama Inside?

Even with contemporary examples such as his heartwarming role in the 2017 drama The Florida Project and his performance as crazed 19th-century sailor Thomas Wake in The Lighthouse, it seems that Dafoe's performances never get the praise they deserve despite the actor's iconic status. This year, there's some Oscars buzz for a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Dafoe's role in Poor Things. More than deserved! But nobody is talking about Inside - a film carried entirely by the actor's one-man show of painfully personal isolation, survival, and insanity. Inside tells the tale of an art thief getting trapped in a high-security penthouse and pushed to the utmost extremes of survival by the house's sadistic security measures. It's one of Hollywood's best actors giving it his all as he goes through an entire rainbow of emotions that are all interpreted hauntingly, painfully, and beautifully as the film's sole performer. So, Hollywood - give Dafoe his nomination for Inside, damn it!

Inside Inside is a psychological thriller that tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn't go as planned. Release Date March 17, 2023 Director Vasilis Katsoupis Cast Willem Dafoe , Gene Bervoets , Eliza Stuyck , Andrew Blumenthal Rating R Runtime 105 minutes Genres Drama , Thriller

What is 'Inside' About?

In the film, we follow Dafoe's character Nemo, a failed artist turned art thief, as he breaks into the elite New York penthouse of an unnamed billionaire art collector (Gene Bervoets) to steal three priceless works by Austrian Expressionist Egon Schiele. Once inside (pun intended), Dafoe triggers the alarm system, causing it to block off all exits. Bulletproof windows and locked-off balconies, a lack of air vents, and an impenetrable front door leave Dafoe completely trapped in the penthouse, sitting like a fish in a barrel waiting helplessly for the cops to come and swiftly sweep him up. But the cops never show. Did the security alarm fail? Who knows, but that's no longer important. The real question is: who's going to come and find Nemo and save him from his imprisoned predicament?

The art collector and owner of the penthouse is said to be on a trimester-long business trip to Eastern Europe. The phone lines are down. All the water supplies in the penthouse are inexplicably non-functional. Food-wise, there's nothing but a few cans of dog food and some half-putrid side dishes in the fridge. Dafoe's sole accomplice in the failed art heist, a disembodied voice on a walkie-talkie, has turned his end of the line off, effectively abandoning Nemo to his fate. For company, Nemo only has two exotic fish and a wounded and dying pigeon on the balcony just outside his reach. In summary: no water, barely any food (and rotten food at that), no contact with human beings, and most importantly, no escape. Nemo is trapped in a prison of irony, surrounded by the high art and culture that he loves and lives for, but damned to slowly go insane through hunger, thirst, and isolation, rendering all the art that Nemo loves meaningless in the face of his fragile mortality. Will he find a way out?

'Inside' Has A Flawed But Functional Premise

Image via Focus Features

'Inside's premise is perfectly functional but flawed. It requires an extreme suspension of disbelief to believe that there are homes out there whose security measures would completely lock in an intruder with not a single possible way of getting out while not notifying police or the owner. It gets even harder to believe once you factor in the water being cut off, the phone line not working, the television not showing any TV or streaming services, and every single window being bulletproof. On top of that, the central heating of the apartment is malfunctioning for no reason other than to further exaggerate Nemo's torture, causing it to regularly switch between boiling and freezing, much to the thief's discomfort.

If you enter Inside being aware of its flawed foundation, you can sit back and take it for what it is: A platform for Dafoe to give one of his most challenging, personal, and haunting performances to date, as Nemo struggles with his situation emotionally and physically, and starts to lose his humanity within this cold, gray, concrete box that imprisons him. There's also a way of interpreting the film that recontextualizes all these plot conveniences and makes them work: You can choose to believe that the art collector and penthouse owner wanted an art thief to be trapped and driven mad inside his home and prepped his security system accordingly, all to create some kind of messed-up living art piece out of the consequences. There are even some instances in the film that could hint at this possibility. But alas, much like the abstract paintings that the film revolves around, there is no clear answer, and the interpretation is up to you.

Willem Dafoe Is At His Best In 'Inside'

Willem-Dafoe-Inside.jpg

Inside is over an hour and forty minutes long, and during that run-time, there is rarely a moment that Dafoe isn't on-screen as the film's sole performer. The film only has two other actors credited for their appearances, with the cleaner Jasmine (Eliza Stuyck) and the art collector, both of whom barely have two minutes of screen time between them. The penthouse that Nemo is trapped in is a cold microcosm completely void of any life beyond Dafoe's character. This amplifies Dafoe's performance heavily, as you feel Nemo's isolation, you sense his desperation, and you accompany him alone in all of his most dehumanizing moments of survival: eating dog food, desperately licking the condensation on the walls of a freezer while weeping, and delusionally dancing around the apartment while ranting and singing as hunger and dehydration take hold. Dafoe leaves all ego and dignity at the door to truly immerse you in the experience of losing your mind and your humanity, becoming a shockingly believable feral beast as your fight for survival grows increasingly in vain.

But before Nemo goes off the deep end in the third act, Dafoe illustrates the characters' cunning, intellect, and urgency perfectly. He is a luxury art thief after all, a profession that, despite being a criminal activity, surely requires a level of resourcefulness and quick thinking only a rare few possess. For over a third of the film, Nemo takes control of the situation, coming up with clever solutions to each obstacle between him and his escape in classic survival drama style, but with the twist of being set in a cosmopolitan home rather than a jungle or desert. Dafoe shows cool and professionalism while masterfully depicting the growing fear behind Nemo's eyes through the smallest of gestures and stares as he realizes that, no matter what imaginative Rue Goldberg plans he comes up with to edge closer to freedom, the next "obstacle" could be an unbreakable steel wall that renders all his efforts pointless.

Image via Focus Features

Although most of this resourceful, clever thinking in the first half of the film is almost completely dialogue-free as Dafoe mostly grunts and "huh"s at things, his masterful acting skills convey every thought and emotion going through his mind without overacting. Once we reach the apex of insanity and dehumanization, Dafoe takes off his minimalist pretenses of subtle fear, lingering doubt, and creeping paranoia, and turns into an insane, eccentric, raving lunatic — a comfort zone for Dafoe, although we rarely get to see him act out the transformation between the two quite like in Inside. Seeing this transformation is incredibly haunting because we see him go from a normal, witty, charismatic man at the beginning, jokingly narrating cooking show spiel to himself as he combines rotten leftovers to make something half-edible; to a curled-up, feral hermit, screaming nonsense at a pigeon through a window and making a pseudo-religion for himself with a shamanic shrine built out of random household objects as he screams, sings, and cries to himself in a raving stupor.

Inside may not be for everyone. It evolves past its initial elevator pitch of "a survival film set in a luxury apartment" into a surrealist commentary on the artistic virtues of pain and struggle and the value of social contact. Inside is often slow and it hinges on an inherently flawed premise. Regardless, the film serves as a perfect canvas for one of cinema's best actors to paint an unforgettable performance upon, and it's a recurring crime that yet another one of Dafoe's astonishing efforts goes unnoticed by the Academy Awards.

Inside is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Amazon Prime