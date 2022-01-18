None of the fan-casting that has swirled around the internet for various superhero projects might be as good as wanting Willem Dafoe as The Joker, some version of Batman's greatest enemy. As it turns out, the star has heard the people’s clamor for him, and even has an excellent idea for a sequel to Todd Phillips’ Joker, which starred Joaquin Phoenix as the murderous clown.

Talking to GQ about his prolific career, Dafoe confessed he thought about the possibility of playing the Joker. While the star underlines that he’s “not talking to anybody [about it]” and everything is nothing but wishful thinking, he did pitch what could be the perfect sequel to Joker. In Dafoe’s words:

“There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter. So it would be possible to have not dueling Jokers but someone that says to be the Joker that isn't the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasized about that.”

Drawing a lot of inspiration from Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver, Joker brought a unique vision of the famous Batman villain to the screens, set in a grounded version of Gotham City. Even if Phillips’ Joker was divisive, the movie was a huge success, surpassing the $1 billion box office mark worldwide. A sequel, then, makes a lot of commercial sense for Warner Bros. Even so, there are no official plans for Joker 2, with Phoenix himself dismissing rumors that he would be working on a sequel.

Image via Warner Bros.

RELATED:‌ 'Batgirl' Movie: First Look at Leslie Grace's Costume Is Straight Out of the New 52 Comics

Nevertheless, a lot of what makes Joker such a fascinating experiment is how it highlights the character before his transformation into a psychopath. Stripped from all the Batman mythology, the movie can shine on its own. But, of course, that means a sequel would need to approach the Joker's life of crime with caution, given that bringing back all the usual comic book stories would drastically change the tone of the film. So, Dafoe’s idea of centering the story in a Joker copycat, with no Batman involved, not only could work but would fit Philipps universe perfectly.

While Dafoe playing some version of the Joker remains nothing but a dream, the star recently came back to superhero cinema in Spider-Man: No Way Home, returning to Marvel as the Green Goblin, a fan-favorite character made famous by Sam Raimi’s 2002’s Spider-Man. With love for Dafoe reignited in the hearts of fans, there was never a better time for DC to reach out to the star and give him a purple suit and a red smile. So, please, Warner Bros., let’s make this happen!

DC’s ‘Blue Beetle’ Moves From HBO Max in Favor of Theatrical Release DC’s newest cinematic hero will jump to the big screen on August 18, 2023.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email