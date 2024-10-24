The cast of Willem Dafoe's next movie has been shaken up big time just two months before it's set to enter production. A new report from Deadline revealed that Greta Lee, best known for her role in Past Lives, will replace Sandra Hüller in the upcoming drama, Late Fame. Hüller had to drop out of the project due to a scheduling conflict, and now Lee will play Gloria, a theater actress who turns the life of Dafoe's poet protagonist, Ed Zaxberger, upside down. Samy Burch wrote the script for Late Fame and Kent Jones will direct, and the film aims to begin production in January. Late Fame is based on the novel of the same name by Arthur Schnitzler, the Austrian author who passed away nearly 100 years ago in 1931.

Hüller is best known for her work in Anatomy of a Fall, the 2023 legal thriller which won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and was nominated in four other categories, including Best Picture, Best Directing (Justine Triet), Best Lead Actress (Hüller), and Best Editing (Laurent Sénéchal). Hüller also starred in another of 2023's Oscar darlings, The Zone of Interest, which won two Oscars for Best International Film and Best Sound (Tarn Willers, Johnnie Burn), and was nominated for Best Picture, Best Directing (Jonathan Glazer), and Best Adapted Screenplay (Glazer). Hüller has also been confirmed to star alongside Ryan Gosling in Project Hail Mary, the upcoming adaptation of Andy Weir's novel of the same name which will be directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Hüller will play Eva Stratt in the film, the leader of Project Hail Mary, Earth's last ditch effort to save the planet.

What Is Greta Lee Best Known For?

Lee is best known for starring in Past Lives, the 2023 drama from director Celine Song which was nominated for two Oscars, Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay (Song). She was also recently nominated for an Emmy Award for her work alongside Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show, now streaming on Apple TV+. She also played a small voice role in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and has been tapped to star alongside Jared Leto, Jeff Bridges, Evan Peters, and Jodie Turner-Smith in Tron: Ares.

Late Fame will begin shooting this January but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the project and watch Lee in Past Lives, now streaming on Paramount+.

9 10 Past Lives Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Director Celine Song Cast Greta Lee , John Magaro , Teo Yoo , Moon Seung-ah Runtime 106 minutes Writers Celine Song

