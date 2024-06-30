The Big Picture Willem Dafoe's versatile acting in Light Sleeper, a dark crime drama by Paul Schrader, showcases his ability to generate sympathy for a complex anti-hero.

Dafoe's protagonist, a drug dealer grappling with guilt and addiction, offers a unique character arc that sets it apart from other anti-hero stories.

Dafoe's emotional realism and subtle dark humor in Light Sleeper make him a compelling presence on screen, especially in boundary-pushing films.

While the term “character actor” can occasionally be used as a pejorative, there’s perhaps no better phrase that could be used to describe someone like Willem Dafoe. Dafoe isn’t just one of the best actors of the past few generations, but one of the most versatile. It’s rather impressive that an actor willing to give a hammy villainous performance in the Spider-Man films has also become a favorite of established auteurs like Wes Anderson, Robert Eggers, Lars von Trier, Abel Ferrara, and Julian Schnabel. Dafoe is so good at stealing films in supporting roles that he’s often not given the opportunities to play the singular protagonist. However, Dafoe’s lead role in the Paul Schrader crime drama Light Sleeper may be one of the darkest of his entire career.

Never a stranger to controversy, Schrader is perhaps most responsible for creating the modern depiction of the cinematic anti-hero. Although he worked as a screenwriter to create characters like Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle and Raging Bull’s Jake LaMotta alongside Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro, his projects as a director were perhaps even bleaker and less commercial. Although Schrader helped films like Hardcore and American Gigolo that at least found some sort of hero’s journey that viewers could latch on to, Light Sleeper is easily one of the most cynical, ruthless, and exploitative projects he ever wrote. A film so relentlessly bleak could have turned off even the most steel-hearted viewers, but Dafoe’s heartbreaking performance turned Light Sleeper into an essential tragedy about the American experience.

What Is 'Light Sleeper' About?

Image via Fine Line Features

Set in the criminal underworld of New York City, Light Sleeper centers on a highly successful drug dealer who suffers a crisis of confidence, leading him to consider leaving his field entirely. John LeTour (Willem Dafoe) is now in his mid-40s, and realizes that selling drugs to wealthy clients is hardly the way that he wants to spend the rest of his life. Even if the financial rewards are rather generous, John doesn’t want to be looking behind his back for the rest of his career. He is given a brief opportunity to engage with his past when he reunites with his ex-girlfriend Marianne Jost (Dana Delaney), who was with him when his drug addiction was at its peak. Although John suggests that the two could help each other “go clean,” all notions of hope disappear when Marianne is found dead after falling from a building. John is now embroiled within a conspiracy involving local drug dealers, corrupt cops, and Marianne’s clients who forced him to head back into the criminal world that he had intended to leave behind.

Light Sleeper is an interesting anti-hero movie because its protagonist seems incapable of redemption. It’s revealed that John spent decades supplying vulnerable people with drugs, and is responsible for many of their subsequent addiction issues. What’s tragic is that John does not truly begin to understand the damage that he has done until he reunites with Marianne, and begins to see everything that he gave up as a result of his greed. There’s a surprisingly tender scene of romance between John and Marianne, in which Dafoe’s chemistry with Delaney makes the shocking twists even more emotionally grueling. John identifies Marianne as the one person whom he could rely on to help guide him on his path of redemption, yet is forced to watch her slip away due to mitigating circumstances. The sense of primal frustration and sadness that Dafoe conveys when John learns this for the first time are among his finest moments as an actor.

Willem Dafoe Makes 'Light Sleeper' More Emotional

Close

John is unlike any of the other anti-heroes that Schrader has written, which makes him more compelling. He lacks the charisma of Bickle, the physical prowess of LaMotta, or even the moral aptitude of George C. Scott’s Jake VanDorn in Hardcore. Even within the criminal underworld, John is disrespected by his clients, and seen as a “necessary evil” who needs to be accounted for. While it seems like this sort of hatred would spur John onto a path of revenge, Light Sleeper chooses to take the story in a far more interesting direction. John’s greatest anger is directed at himself, as years of guilt and abuse have given him serious mental health issues. It was impressive that Dafoe was able to generate sympathy for a character who clearly only ever thought of himself.

Light Sleeper is just as violent as any of Schrader’s other films, but the brutality feels more personal because of John’s unique character arc. John has certainly seen a fair amount of bloodshed based on the dangerous clients that he worked with, and in many ways his desensitization is just as disturbing as the graphic scenes themselves. However, Dafoe is able to show how elusive hope is for John, as he finds himself blamed for crimes that he did not commit. It’s bitterly ironic that John finds himself a target of the police at the exact moment that he intends to turn his life around. Dafoe even manages to weave in a subtle amount of dark humor that never takes away from the more serious themes of being an outsider.

Why Is Willem Dafoe So Compelling?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Light Sleeper is not for the faint of heart, and not just because of the graphic drug content and violence; it's a very cynical film that suggests humanity is incapable of atoning for its sins. The emotional realism that Dafoe brings to controversial projects is what makes him such an enduring presence on screen, particularly for maverick directors who like to push the boundaries of what they can show on screen. Films like Kinds of Kindness and Antichrist could easily be deemed as purely exploitative, but Dafoe inserts a pocket of emotional authenticity within that somewhat justifies the disturbing conclusions that they reach. There's a level of bravery within Dafoe's Light Sleeper performance that many of his peers would not be able to attain.

Light Sleeper is available to stream on Tubi in the U.S.

Watch on Tubi