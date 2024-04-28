Willem Dafoe has etched himself into the annals of Hollywood history with iconic roles such as the Green Goblin/Norman Osborn in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man to his heart-wrenching portrayal of Bobby Hicks in The Florida Project. Without a doubt, Dafoe has demonstrated time and again why he’s a tour de force on the silver screen, with him easily disappearing into every character he plays.

Dafoe brings a certain kind of depth and complexity to the roles he plays that only a few actors in his stature can match. His talent isn’t just limited to intense and brooding characters as he also shines in roles that require a lighter touch, even lending a voice to the beloved animated classic Finding Nemo. While he has been a part of around 113 movies in his four-decade movie career, there are a handful of standout films that feature Dafoe in roles that have moved and touched audiences.

10 'The English Patient' (1996)

Directed by Anthony Minghella

Set during World War II, The English Patient is a romance film that tells the story of an unrecognizable burn victim played by Ralph Fiennes, and his unfortunate plight during the war. Based on the book by Michael Ondaatje, the movie is a fictionalized account of the Hungarian cartographer László Almásy.

In the movie, Dafoe takes on the character of David Caravaggio, a mysterious character who has a more mysterious agenda. Even in a film full of high-caliber actors, Dafoe manages to rise above portraying Caravaggio with a simmering intensity while slightly hinting at the well of emotions and pain that the character carries. Dafoe delivers a nuanced performance that transcends his usual repertoire, as he reveals a surprising emotional depth by playing the character’s evolution from being a better operative to a forgiving one.

9 'Born on the Fourth of July' (1989)

Directed by Oliver Stone

The autobiography of the same name was the source material for Oliver Stone’s war drama Born on the Fourth of July. In the movie, Ron Kovic (Tom Cruise), a new American enlisted member suffers from a devastating injury during the Vietnam War. Using his anger and disillusionment, he becomes a powerful voice for the people against the war when he comes back home.

Dafoe plays a supporting role in the movie as Charlie, a fellow veteran who shares the same perspective Ron has on the war. The moving and poignant performance is memorable as Dafoe plays the character with desperation and vulnerability, making him a compelling character that leads to the disillusionment of Cruise’s character. The movie was a critical and commercial success, and is one of Dafoe’s early blockbusters.

8 'Poor Things' (2023)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos' most recent offering, Poor Things, is a whimsical and strange journey of a woman whose brain was swapped with her unborn child. In the movie, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Dafoe), revives a pregnant dead woman who was floating in the river and implants the brain of her unborn child in her head. The woman takes the name Bella Baxter (Emma Stone) and goes on a life-changing journey that sees her traveling around the world and widening her horizons.

As Godwin, Dafoe is caring, frank, and naturally inquisitive, which prompts the character to carry out weird experiments such as putting the head of a pig on top of a chicken. He plays the character with such fatherly conviction and understanding that audiences have also become invested in his role in Bella’s life. Dafoe proves once again his prowess as an actor in Poor Things, so much so that he’s been nominated by various awarding bodies as one of the year’s top supporting actors.

7 'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Directed by Wes Anderson

The Grand Budapest Hotel is a standout film in Wes Anderson’s filmography due to its intricate world-building. The movie follows the journey of the concierge of the legendary eponymous hotel, Gustave H. (Fiennes), as he goes out of his way to prove that he’s not the murderer of his wealthy lover Madame D. (Tilda Swinton)

Dafoe portrays J.G. Jopling, a sinister and ruthless hitman with a natural liking for violence. Dafoe's performance adds a layer of darkness to the film, which perfectly contrasts the colorful and whimsical world of The Grand Budapest Hotel. Dafoe’s menacing character is unpredictable, making him a standout and memorable villain in the movie. Aside from Dafoe, the movie also boasts a stellar cast of talented actors — all of whom bring to life the eccentric world that Anderson has created.

6 ‘The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou' (2004)

Directed by Wes Anderson

What’s impressive about Anderson’s films is that they all feel like separate contained worlds that are linked together by the director’s stylistic choices and quirky narratives. The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou is one movie that sticks out in Anderson’s repertoire. Focusing on the life of oceanographer and filmmaker Steve Zissou (Bill Murray), the movie highlights his and his crew’s mission to find a mythical shark.

Part of the crew is Klaus Daimler (Dafoe), who is Zissou’s first mate and is fiercely loyal to the celebrated oceanographer. What makes Dafoe’s role in the movie memorable for viewers is his nuanced but comical performance which makes it easier to digest the film, especially during its heavy scenes filled with emotion. With its colorful and eye-catching sets, quirky characters, and hilarious moments, some of Anderson’s fans proclaim The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou to be his best film.

5 'Antichrist' (2009)

Directed by Lars von Trier

Lars von Trier is a director who never shies away from controversy. Among his controversial films include Antichrist, which is a psychological horror movie that sees a couple cope with the death of their son. However, the wife, played by Charlotte Gainsbourg, becomes unsettlingly disturbed leading to self-inflicted wounds and vicious sexual aggression with his husband.

Dafoe’s analytical and rational portrayal of the husband, who is also a therapist, perfectly captures the controlled grief and concern of the character. It’s also hard to forget Dafoe’s performance as he’s not afraid to be consumed by the physical demands and vulnerability of the character. While the movie has been celebrated for its thought-provoking narrative and moving performances of Gainsbourg and Dafoe, it pays to know that it can be triggering due to its provocative, graphic, and violent scenes.

4 'Shadow of the Vampire' (2000)

Directed by E. Elias Merhige

The indie film Shadow of the Vampire takes a look at what transpired during the filming of the classic vampire movie Nosferatu. But the movie puts a unique and fantastical spin on it having the actor who played the titular character, Max Schreck (Dafoe), was actually a blood-sucking, insatiable monster.

The movie is seen through the lens of director F.W. Murnau (John Malkovich), who does everything in his power to make sure that his vampire movie is as real as possible — including hunting down a vampire to star in his movie. Dafoe’s performance as Max is chilling and funny — helping him establish his versatility as a thespian as he was more known for his character roles prior to the film. The celebrated actor is a part again of another movie about Nosferatu, this time directed by Robert Eggers, set to be released later this year.

3 'Mississippi Burning' (1988)

Directed by Alan Parker

The movie Mississippi Burning is a movie about a real-life crime involving civil rights workers in Mississippi in 1964. In the movie, two FBI Agents, Rupert Anderson (Gene Hackman) and Alan Ward (Dafoe), investigate the disappearances, with them eventually figuring out the pieces of the puzzle. Their investigation leads them to the conclusion that the KKK was responsible for the disappearances of the civil rights workers.

Mississippi Burning is one of Dafoe’s earliest roles in film and allowed him to share the screen with renowned actors like Frances McDormand and Hackman. His performances as an idealistic and youthful FBI agent were believable and filled with nuance. While he wasn’t nominated for any awards for his work in the movie, it’s a film that helped propel his rising star in Tinseltown.

2 'Platoon' (1986)

Directed by Oliver Stone

The Vietnam War is one of the more frequent backdrops in Stone’s films. In Platoon, Charlie Sheen plays the role of Chris Taylor, a combat-duty soldier who heads to Vietnam. He soon becomes acquainted with the horrors of the war and gets caught in the middle of two sergeants — one who has a more empathic heart and one who prioritizes brutal pragmatism.

Dafoe portrays the honorable and compassionate Sergeant Elias Grodin in the movie. He soon becomes Chris’ mentor and even stands up to the no-nonsense Sergeant Barnes (Tom Berenger). Arguably, Platoon is Dafoe’s breakout movie. The audience loved his portrayal of Elias and gave him more exposure as he transitioned from being a stage to film. The movie boosted Dafoe’s career and helped him land roles in other big-budget Hollywood films.

1 'The Last Temptation of Christ' (1988)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

One of Martin Scorsese’s more controversial movies is The Last Temptation of Christ. The fictional movie takes a look at Jesus Christ’s inner turmoils and temptations, with him eventually dreaming of living life as a normal human. Despite the alluring domestic life with Mary Magdalene (Barbara Hershey) and other joys of being a normal human, Jesus accepts his fate and suffers on the cross.

It was a bold choice for Dafoe to take on the role of Jesus Christ as it portrayed the beloved religious figure in a controversial and sensitive light. However, this proved to be a monumental move for Dafoe, as his performance received acclaim. He was able to bring a touch of humanity to the character and gave a convincing performance as a God's son who dreamt of straying away from his fate.

