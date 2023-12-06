One of the best and most unique actors working today, Willem Dafoe can be relied upon for his gloriously weird performances. Dafoe's resume of classics includes Oscar-nominated performances in films like Platoon and his sinister performance as Norman Osborn in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy. Indeed, the actor has been consistently delivering great performances for over four decades in lead and supporting roles.

Dafoe has the rare ability to improve any film simply by making an appearance, but sadly, many of his best roles are relatively obscure. With so many credits to his name, it's logical that some of his movies would slip through the cracks. These films are among Willem Dafoe's most underrated efforts, underappreciated by audiences and even critics despite being solid entries in his filmography.

10 'Motherless Brooklyn' (2019)

Director: Edward Norton

Dafoe clearly has a lot of respect for the craft of acting and has developed strong working relationships with many of the best actors working today. It made sense that he would appear in Motherless Brooklyn, Edward Norton's 2019 crime epic that served as a love letter to New York City. In addition to directing the film, Norton also stars as the detective Lionel Essrog, who discovers a conspiracy at the heart of New York's infrastructure. Dafoe has an important supporting role as Paul Randolph, who passes along critical information about New York's history of discrimination to Lionel during a critical scene.

Motherless Brooklyn has a stacked ensemble cast that includes everyone from Bruce Willis to Alec Baldwin; the fact that Dafoe manages to stand out so significantly is further evidence of how uniquely talented he is. Despite being a commerical flop and failing to receive any major award season nominations, Motherless Brooklyn is worth a watch by mystery fans. It is uneven and far too long to fully work, but a stellar cast and Norton's approach behind and in front of the camera make it work - mostly.

9 'Siberia' (2019)

Director: Abel Ferrara

Abel Ferrara's Siberia shows what a unique artist Dafoe is. He stars as a crazed hermit named Clint, who has isolated himself in Siberia as he reflects upon his life. Haunted by visions of his past that both confuse and terrorize him, Clint begins to gradually question his sanity. It's a largely physical performance that shows how Dafoe can dominate the screen. He's the only character in the film for a vast majority of the runtime, and it's impressive that he's able to hold the viewers' attention for so long.

Siberia is one of Dafoe's most underrated films and performances because of its brave approach. Not every actor would take such bold risks with their performance and retain their dignity, but Dafoe is able to ensure that Clint isn't turned into a caricature. As an arthouse thriller, Siberia can sometimes be off-putting for mainstream audiences, explaining its underrated status. However, Dafoe's performance makes it compelling and fascinating, if not necessarily comforting.

8 'Dog Eat Dog' (2016)

Director: Paul Schrader

The 2016 crime thriller Dog Eat Dog featured one of Nicolas Cage's wildest performances, and it's a testament to Dafoe that he manages to keep up. The pair star as former prisoners who go on a violent rampage as they attempt to kidnap an infant and earn the ransom money. The film's frequently graphic death sequences represent the darkest of Paul Schrader's humor.

Although Dog Eat Dog risks being just too disturbing to enjoy as a black comedy, Dafoe's performance is so genuinely weird that he somehow makes Schrader's humor more sustainable. Dog Eat Dog shows how Dafoe can make even the most detestable characters interesting. Schader's films often thrive with niche audiences, but Dog Eat Dog flew under the radar of even the director's most loyal fans. Its overly dark nature might be too much for some, but the film is worth seeing for Dafoe and Cage's unhinged performances alone.

7 'Streets of Fire' (1984)

Director: Walter Hill

Streets of Fire is one of the best and certainly most unique neo-noir films of the 1980s. The absurd mix of punk culture, rock and roll, absurdist humor, and a Mad Max-style post-apocalypse creates one of the weirdest blends of genre imaginable. While the vision of the humor resembles a work of science fiction, the film feels very antiquated in its emotional sincerity. Dafoe delivers a scene-stealing performance as the villainous biker Raven, who leads a gang of ruthless thugs. Raven manages to be genuinely scary without making the film feel too glum.

Although at first Raven feels like a caricature of a "biker villain," Dafoe is not given enough credit for how challenging the performance is. Raven is angry at society because he is an outcast; he takes out his rage on other people, which makes him a great villain. Although regarded as one of director Walter Hill's best films, not many people know about Streets of Fire, and that's a shame. The film is audacious, striking, and unforgettable, deserving of a wider audience.

6 'The Hunter' (2011)

Director: Daniel Nettheim

The Hunter is arguably one of Dafoe's most emotional performances. Although he is often over-the-top, his role in The Hunter is much more reserved and reflective. Dafoe stars as a mercenary hired by a military biotech company to snatch DNA samples of a nearly-extinct Tasmanian tiger. He questions the ethics of killing such a rare creature as he considers how fleeting his own life is.

Dafoe is often regarded as an "eccentric" actor because of his exaggerated performances in the Spider-Man trilogy and Wes Anderson films, but The Hunter shows that he can also give nuanced, internalized performances. A poignant and thought-provoking exploration of human nature, The Hunter is reflexive and clinical, making it hard for mainstream audiences to relate to.

5 'The Card Counter' (2021)

Director: Paul Schrader

The Card Counter shows why Dafoe has become one of Schrader's most reliable actors. He has the rare ability to make the most absurd of exposition chunks feel exciting and can add a sense of menace to an otherwise straightforward premise. Oscar Isaac gives a career-best performance as the serial gambler William Tell, a former soldier who struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder. As he prepares for a major poker tournament, Tell uncovers a military conspiracy led by Major John Gordo (Dafoe).

Even though it takes The Card Counter some time to achieve its plot twist, Dafoe does a great job at ensuring that Gordo is menacing. Dafoe's performance is all too real, subtle and disquieting; Gordo sadly feels like a villain that could actually exist. Although it received glowing reviews and moderate attention, The Card Counter failed to live up to everybody's lofty expectations. However, time is already being kind to it, and it will undoubtedly become a cult classic, even if it remains largely underseen by most audiences.

4 'Wild at Heart' (1990)

Director: David Lynch

Wild at Heart is certainly one of David Lynch's most disturbing films. With allegories to Elvis Presley, The Wizard of Oz, and Bonnie and Clyde, the film follows the young lovers Lula (Laura Dern) and Sailor (Nicolas Cage) as they go on the run from authorities. Like all of Lynch's films, there's a fair amount of surrealist imagery and non-linear storytelling; Dafoe deserves credit for keeping his performance fairly grounded in some semblance of reality. His character, Bobby Peru, is the scariest person in a film packed with various criminals, outlaws, and murderers.

Wild at Heart examines the ugly side of human nature by showing how misguided passions can lead to death, destruction, and heartbreak. Peru is representative of the dark worldview that the film has, and Dafoe's underrated performance ensures that Lynch's pessimistic view of humanity is clear. Like many of Lynch's films, Wild at Heart is a tough watch that many might not find satisfying. Underrated even among Lynch's movies, the film might be challenging but remains a triumph of the surrealist genre.

3 'Out of the Furnace' (2013)

Director: Scott Cooper

Scott Cooper's 2013 film Out of the Furnace is an underrated crime thriller that explores the challenging world of "Middle America" and how traumatizing poverty can be. The film follows the steelworker Russell Blaze (Christian Bale) as he searches for his missing brother, Rodney (Casey Affleck). Rodney is a former soldier struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and has turned to fighting in a bare-knuckle fight club to pay his bills. Dafoe gives a menacing performance as John Petty, the match organizer who enlists Rodney to fight.

Although Out of the Furnace features a great villain in Woody Harrelson's Harlan DeGroat, Dafoe's performance as Petty is memorable because he doesn't consider himself to be malicious. Petty doesn't want to harm Rodney, but he isn't willing to fight for him either. Over the Furnace ranks among the best hidden gems in Dafoe's career, an underrated thriller that overcomes any weaknesses thanks to its stellar cast. Not many might be aware of it, but those that are certainly remember it, which speaks volumes to its quality.

2 'Light Sleeper' (1992)

Director: Paul Schrader

Schrader's 1992 meditative crime thriller Light Sleeper shows Dafoe's incredible ability to make even the most ruthless characters feel relatable. He stars as the veteran drug dealer John LeTour, who attempts to "go clean" after realizing how self-destructive his lifestyle is. It's tragic to watch LeTour slip back into familiar patterns as he struggles to quit the criminal world. Even though LeTour's actions cause harm to others, Schrader makes it clear that he is just part of a larger system. LeTour has been burned and rejected by a criminal world that has no empathy for him.

Light Sleeper is a challenging film to watch, as it treats the issue of drug addiction with the gravity that it deserves; thus, most audiences might resist watching it. However, Dafoe does a great job of turning LeTour into a tragic character, even though he is guilty of destroying people's lives. Time has forgotten this brilliant character study of addiction and casual cruelty, but Light Sleeper remains a stellar triumph in Schrader and Dafoe's careers that deserves re-evaluation from modern audiences.

1 'Animal Factory' (2000)

Director: Steve Buscemi

It turns out that in addition to being one of the industry's most reliable character actors, Steve Buscemi is also a very talented director. Buscemi inspired one of the best performances of Dafoe's career in his 2000 prison drama Animal Factory, which felt like a darker version of The Shawshank Redemption. Dafoe stars as the veteran prisoner Earl Copen, who has gotten adjusted to a life behind bars. After the teenage drug dealer Ron Decker (Edward Furlong) becomes a target of the prison's older inmates, Earl decides to become his mentor.

Dafoe excels at showing how Earl's tough persona is really just a facade. Although he tries not to admit to having any feelings, Copen is empowered by his relationship with Decker and enjoys guiding him. His performance is compelling and layered, and it's a shame that Animal Factory is so underappreciated to this day. The film seldom ranks among the best of Buscemi or Dafoe's filmographies, eclipsed by their more famous efforts. However, Animal Factory deserves its dues as a rich and human prison drama and an excellent showcase for Dafoe's abilities.

