Bill Skarsgård plays Count Orlok, with Willem Dafoe as Prof. Albin Eberhart Von Franz, a stand-in for Professor Van Helsing.

Shadow of the Vampire, a film about the making of Nosferatu, features Dafoe as a vampire on a film set, showcasing comedy and tragedy in his performance.

The long-awaited, much-anticipated remake of the 1922 classic Nosferatu is coming to our screens on Christmas Day. A holiday gift just for us from the director and most obvious choice for this concept, Robert Eggers, who has already given us The Witch and The Lighthouse. A loose retelling of Dracula by Bram Stoker, though for legal reasons, not an adaptation, is the story of a monstrous vampire and his torment of an unfortunate woman. The names may have changed, but we have more one-to-one comparisons with Stoker's creation in this new remake. Bill Skarsgård is Count Orlok, the Dracula stand-in who has an iconic look and feel all his own. Nicholas Hoult is set to play Thomas Hutter, our real estate agent who stumbles into the lion's den, and Lily-Rose Depp will be our new Ellen Hutter, the object of Orlok's obsession with a strange connection to him. In short: Thomas and Mina Harker. A new addition to the cast of characters is Prof. Albin Eberhart Von Franz, played by Willem Dafoe. There is little we know about this new character now, but what can be determined from the trailer is that he is an old scholar who is well-versed in the occult, making him our stand-in for the famed Professor Abraham Van Helsing, played in the past by superstars like Peter Cushing and Anthony Hopkins.

If you're itching to see more Nosferatu and more Dafoe now, you needn't wait. The actor has already appeared in a send-up to the oldest surviving vampire film, the criminally underrated Shadow of the Vampire. Released in 2000 and directed by E. Elias Merhige, it's a fascinating historical horror set not during 19th century London and Transylvania, but in 1921, during the production of Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror. Instead of our leads being Count Orlok or Ellen Hutter, this is the story of director F.W. Murnau (John Malkovich) and the bloodthirsty vampire he brings in as the lead.

The Legend of Max Schreck Inspired 'Shadow of the Vampire'

Shadow of the Vampire, more than being a Nosferatu remake, is based on the peculiar performance of German actor Max Schreck that is now etched into horror legend. He may have only been on-screen for nine minutes, but his legend endured for over a century after. The story goes that Schreck took a method actor's approach to his turn as the vampire count, appearing on-set in full makeup and not breaking character while he was there. His unsettling and gruesome appearance stunned the cast and crew, and though his performance was celebrated, not much is known about his life and career today. Shadow of the Vampire decides to take the mystery of Schreck and run with it, positing the idea that in Murnau's feverish dedication, he manages to cut the middleman and find an actual vampire to play Count Orlok.

This is who Dafoe's character is, an ancient vampire now more monster than man, one the director has found and is desperately trying to wrangle in the hopes of making the most realistic vampire film possible. The director keeps him on a leash with a bargain. If "Schreck" performs in his film, while killing as few people as possible, he can have the lead actress Greta Schröder (Catherine McCormack). The rest of the cast and crew are entirely unaware of the lead's true nature, believing him to be what Schreck was in real life: a dedicated, if rather eccentric, thespian. In that concept, there is room for a lot of comedy and frights, but a great deal t of tragedy as well. Dafoe brings his flavor to a character that has been referenced everywhere, from highly successful roleplaying games to SpongeBob SquarePants.

Willem Dafoe's Count Orlok Combines Comedy With Tragedy

It's uncommon for a vampire so far removed from his humanity to be the sympathetic star of a film, rather than a villain or an obstacle closer to a zombie. From his bald head, pointed ears, and set of jagged teeth, to his general stature — this is not the suave kind of vampire aristocrat by a long shot. However, it's implied that he was, a very long time ago. He once was a grand figure of terror with power and dominion; now he lives in a cave, feeding on bats, and is reduced to being a dog at the heels of a mortal. He is alone in the world, and as far as he knows, he cannot turn others into vampires, and he has no coven or brood. It's a demeaning existence he cannot escape from, and all he has left is the hunger — though some targets are more prized than others. Why he wants Greta in particular is left up to the viewer, but there is something about a powerful and immortal creature being reduced to this that tugs at the heartstrings.

Despite that crushing loneliness, there is an undeniable humor to Dafoe's performance. It's a classic fish-out-of-water comedy about a fearsome vampire going completely unnoticed by the cast and crew on a film set. Viewed as a consummate professional by his cohort, they're wowed by his acting prowess as he snatches a bat and sucks its blood. Alternatively, he acts like a curmudgeon who bumbles about the set, almost as if he wasn't cast but simply showed up one day. Despite being on this very serious and artistic film shoot at the height of German Expressionism, he genuinely doesn't care about the silly little vampire movie, his performance, or his colleagues. This drives Murnau up the wall, who can be a tyrant to everyone on set except for his star. The vampire acts like a diva, being difficult on purpose, so the director must make costly accommodations and compromises. Given the real-life stories of monster directors — though the ones told here about Murnau aren't entirely accurate — it's very funny to see this kind of switch in dynamics.

We've yet to see what Skarsgård's Orlok will be like, but if it's anything like his seminal performance as Pennywise in It and It Chapter 2, we're in for another rejuvenation of a classic horror villain. Schreck did so much with Nosferatu in the short time he was onscreen, joining Lon Chaney in the league of actors who can create a silent monster with incredible body language. The two others to play this role are Doug Jones in a still-undistributed 2023 remake, but it's Doug Jones, so it'll likely be a great performance, and Klaus Kinski in 1979's Nosferatu the Vampyre directed by Werner Herzog. Kinski, a collaborator of Herzog, played the role with a creepy yet pathetic desperation, but Dafoe's take on the character might just be the best. You both feel the distressing weight of his age and deterioration and laugh with him at the expense of a filmmaker who should never have meddled with the vampire in the first place.

