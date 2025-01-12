They've marooned you with lighthouse keepers spiraling into insanity and had you witness the messy fallout of a Viking family. Now 2024's Nosferatu sinks its teeth into the third partnership between auteur director Robert Eggers and acting legend Willem Dafoe, for a new character that is as weird, funny, and unique as is expected from the pair. Their slow-burn Gothic horror film gets a boost of urgency as someone arrives who may know how to stop the nocturnal monster, Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård). That help comes in Dafoe’s eccentric short king, Professor Von Franz, a character reworked from previous versions, who goes on to have this film’s most surprising relationship.

Willem Dafoe Accepts the Supernatural in Robert Eggers’ Films

24 years after Shadow of the Vampire cast Dafoe as Max Schreck in a fictionalized account of the making of 1922’s Nosferatu, the actor is the vampire hunter this time. He plays Albin Eberhart Von Franz, a Swiss professor who has been exiled from his country due to his deep interest in the occult and is unexpectedly hilarious with his matter-of-fact tone, bluntly declaring to disbelievers around him, “I have seen things in this world that would have made Isaac Newton crawl back into his mother’s womb!” Although Von Franz is distinct enough from the previous two roles Dafoe has done with Eggers, all three share an acceptance of the otherworldly folklore or mythology in their respective films.

In 2019's The Lighthouse, Dafoe’s elder Wickie Thomas Wake is unpredictable in his consistent (and loud) farting and his treatment of the younger Thomas Winslow (Robert Pattinson). Still, Wake never underestimates the wrath of the ocean. In response to criticism of his lobster cooking, Dafoe's thunderous “Sea Curse” monologue is hilarious and terrifying — leave it to the master performer to make “Why'd ya spill yer beans?” sound just as intimidating. Getting less screen time in The Northman, Dafoe’s freaky little part as Heimir the Fool still grabs your attention amid the Viking brutality by going further to connect Dafoe with the supernatural world.

Nightmarish scenes in The Lighthouse are never confirmed if they are based in reality or unstable fantasies, when Winslow is caught in the older man's glare that references Sascha Schneider’s painting, “Hypnosis,” or Wake suddenly becoming a cackling, barnacled Neptune. In The Northman, Dafoe channels primal energy during a coming-of-age ritual, then delivers a message from beyond the grave, speaking out from his desiccated skull. Professor Von Franz joins this collection of weirdos, and his firm belief in the occult creates a fascinating relationship that the previous versions of Nosferatu didn’t have.

Ellen and Professor Von Franz Become Important Allies in 2024’s ‘Nosferatu’