Willem Dafoe is often cited as one of the best character actors working today, and for good reason. Dafoe’s best work so far includes largely supporting roles, such as the villainous Green Goblin in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, the kindly hotel manager in The Florida Project, the soft-spoken sergeant in Platoon, and the diligent FBI agent in Mississippi Burning. While Dafoe is often willing to take chances on unusual characters that most A-list stars would be too afraid to take for themselves, it can get upsetting to see that the few lead performances that he has given have been in films that are either undermarketed or under-appreciated. Although it failed to make much of an impact after making its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in the fall of 2011, the existentialist thriller The Hunter brought out a more sensitive and romantic performance from Dafoe that deserves to be heralded among his best.

Given that The Hunter isn’t either a mainstream crowd-pleaser or an obvious award-season contender, it's not surprising to see that the majority of Dafoe’s fans may have looked over its virtues. It’s easy to forget that in the days before streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video could give a second life to box office bombs, many acclaimed arthouse films failed to earn a second life when they were eventually released on home video and digital services. While it's unfortunate that the film wasn’t recognized for how progressive and edgy it actually was, The Hunter is a must-watch for any fans of Dafoe who want to see one of his deepest performances.

What Is ‘The Hunter’ About?

Image via Magnolia Pictures

Dafoe stars in The Hunter as the veteran mercenary Martin David, who has a contract with the military biotech company known as “Red Leaf” and the enigmatic agent Jack Mindy (Sam Neill). David is assigned to go on a top-secret mission to Tasmania, where he is set to kill the last of a rare breed of Tasmanian tigers. Red Lead wants a monopoly on the tiger’s DNA, and pushing it to extinction would seemingly be the best way to make their products a commodity within the animal trafficking world. Although David has his skepticisms about serving a corrupt capitalist institution, he ends up navigating his way through a local community by posing as a tourist. David initially makes contact with the local woman Lucy Armstrong (Frances O’Connor) as a means of finding a place to stay, but the two begin to fall for one another. As David begins to become a paternal figure to Lucy’s two young children, Katie (Morgan Davies) and Bike (Finn Woodlock), he begins to question what all his service to Red Leaf has entailed.

Despite ostensibly starting as a survival thriller, The Hunter morphs into a non-traditional romantic drama in which Dafoe is given the opportunity to play a romantic lead. A relationship between a single mother of two and a sensitive career man, both of whom are well into their middle age, isn’t the type of story that Hollywood looks to when it makes idealized romantic fables. Nonetheless, it's quite charming to see how these two lonely people find themselves and are able to so quickly determine that they want to spend the rest of their life with one another. Dafoe does a great job at showing the change that David’s spirit makes after he gets to know Lucy and her family. It seems as though after spending a lifetime of killing, David finally has found a reason to keep moving forward.

‘The Hunter’ Flips the Hitman Thriller Genre on Its Head

The inclusion of the hitman storyline adds an aura of suspense to The Hunter, as David is constantly under pressure to mask his real identity from Lucy and her family. Dafoe does a great job at showing how challenging it is for David to adjust to a normal life when he has never had to settle down before. His profession is an inherently dark and lonely one, as he knows that none of the work he does will be remembered. Dafoe’s scenes with the young actors are particularly moving because David seems to recognize that the lessons he will pass on to Katie and Bike will be memories that will stick with them for the rest of their lives. Although his career as an assassin has placed him in all sorts of danger, David is just now realizing all the pressures that come with being a father.

Although it’s largely a character-focused drama about the slow escalation of a family unit’s development, The Hunter is bold in its environmental themes, as the crimes committed by Red Leaf bear a striking resemblance to the ways in which many modern corporations have been willing to trample over animal rights out of selfishness. David is by no means a traditional hero, but early on in his mission, he recognizes the deeply sinister task that he has been assigned, as to forsake the tiger’s natural territory feels almost sacrilegious. The Hunter is a dark and at times quite depressing film, but the rare moments of beauty are those that seek to examine the majesty of the natural world.

Willem Dafoe Has Been on a Hot Streak

Close

He may have first broken out as a major character actor in the 1980s, but Dafoe has been doing some of the best work of his career in the last decade. Between starring as Vincent Van Gogh in the acclaimed biopic At Eternity's Gate, popping up for a juicy supporting role in John Wick, tackling another arthouse project with the underrated surrealist fantasy Siberia, and playing another compassionate paternal figure in Poor Things, Dafoe has once again shown great taste in choosing interesting projects to dedicate his time to. The Hunter may not be the first Dafoe film that his fans think of, but it's representative of the specificity and bravery he brings to almost all of his best work.

The Hunter Release Date October 6, 2011 Director Daniel Nettheim Cast Frances O'Connor , Willem Dafoe , Sam Neill , Jacek Koman , Callan Mulvey , Dan Wyllie , Sullivan Stapleton , Morgan Davies , Finn Woodlock , Jamie Timony , Maia Thomas , Dan Spielman , John Brumpton Runtime 102 minutes Main Genre Adventure

The Hunter is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

