Willem Dafoe opened up about the consequences of his most controversial performance while promoting Nosferatu on The Louis Theroux Podcast — namely, the enigmatic Dafoe found himself dropped from a (then) upcoming film. The veteran Hollywood actor has appeared in almost every genre of film over the course of his 5-year career, from Finding Nemo to Antichrist to the Snyder cut of Justice League, but none were so controversial as The Last Temptation of Christ, Martin Scorsese's 1988 religious epic. Believe it or not, Dafoe was a relatively small-time actor before being cast as Jesus Christ in Scorsese’s adaptation of Nikos Kazantzakis' novel, but the controversy sparked after the film’s release was anything but small.
The Controversial Role That Led to Willem Dafoe Being "Uncast" From a MovieThe Last Temptation of Christ
Sign in to your Collider account