Willem Dafoe Talks ‘The Lighthouse’, Wes Anderson’s ‘French Dispatch’ and del Toro’s Nightmare Alley’

With director Robert Eggers’ (The Witch) newest film, The Lighthouse, now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Willem Dafoe for an exclusive interview. As you’ve seen in the trailers, the film stars Robert Pattinson and Dafoe as two lighthouse keepers living on a remote New England island in the 1890s where nothing is quite as it seems. Filmed using vintage cameras and featuring period-accurate dialogue, The Lighthouse is like nothing you’ve seen and it cements Eggers place as a filmmaker to watch. Even though I’ve seen countless films, I’ve never seen anything like The Lighthouse. Definitely recommended.

During my interview with Dafoe, he talked about why he wanted to be in the film, what surprised him about using vintage cameras and lenses, if it was a challenging shoot, the period-accurate dialogue, his reaction to the finished film, and more. In addition, he talked about about Wes Anderson’s upcoming musical The French Dispatch, Guillermo del Toro’s next film, Nightmare Alley, and Robert Eggers’ next film, Northman.

Check out what he had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. For more on The Lighthouse, read Gregory Ellwood’s review.

Willem Dafoe: