Nothing is undefinable about what Willem Dafoe brings to a movie — it is a creep factor. Let's not kid ourselves and say it is something it's not. Did he really need to wear that mask to play a believable Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's 2002 Spider-Man? But here's the thing — he does it better than any other actor working today, and on top of that, he has impeccable timing and delivery (look no further than his hilariously wild Super Bowl ad.) So much so that some of the top directors in the business are now champing at the bit to get him onto their sets.

Robert Eggers can't seem to do his brand of creep without Dafoe hitting home runs with The Lighthouse, The Northman, and the recently released Nosferatu. Other dark and strange filmmakers, including Tim Burton and Yorgos Lanthimos, have also cast the prolific performer over the past few years. But let it be known that William Friedkin initially saw Dafoe's brooding darkness 40 years ago in the relentless crime thriller To Live and Die in L.A. Sure, Dafoe had played a minor bad guy role in the little-seen Streets of Fire a year prior, but it was as the menacing and murderous counterfeiter in the gritty, neo-noir Friedkin film that the world was introduced to his cinematic surrealism and screen presence which has served him well in over 150 feature film roles. .

What Is 'To Live and Die and L.A.' About?