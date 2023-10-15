The Big Picture Joan Crawford's career took a turn from glamorous leading lady to horror movie queen, thanks in part to producer-director William Castle.

Castle capitalized on Crawford's popularity by casting her in horror films, using gimmicks and marketing tactics to draw audiences to the theater.

Crawford's collaborations with Castle, including films like Strait-Jacket and I Saw What You Did, solidified her status as the queen of camp horror and garnered her a cult following.

Heads rolled! And it was an axe-wielding Joan Crawford who got them rolling. In 1946, she was one of Hollywood's biggest stars, winning a Best Actress Oscar for her portrayal of Mildred Pierce, the long-suffering mother who would do anything to protect her spoiled, gun-crazy daughter. Eighteen years later, she was chopping off a young Lee Majors' noggin in the cult horror classic Strait-Jacket. Crawford's career journey from glamorous leading lady to fright fest queen was extraordinary, and much of the credit (or blame) goes to producer-director William Castle, famous for a string of low-budget shock-shlock movies in the 1950s and '60s, like The House on Haunted Hill, Macabre, and The Tingler.

From 'Mildred Pierce' to 'Baby Jane'

It's no secret that Hollywood is not a kind town for women of a certain age, and by the time Joan Crawford scored her role in Mildred Pierce, she was - gasp - 39 years old and already teetering on the edge of movie marketability. Although her Academy Award helped extend her stay in Tinseltown for a few more years, she found herself moving first into roles of older women wronged by younger lotharios (Sudden Fear, Female on the Beach), then into portrayals of bitter, conniving characters (Torch Song, Queen Bee). By the end of the 1950s, Crawford's years as a bankable movie star had largely come to an end.

Joan Crawford turned to the small screen in a series of unmemorable appearances, and just when it seemed her career had all but turned to dust, she came across a script based on a horror novel by Henry Farrell about two aging, reclusive sisters, both former actresses, living out their declining years in modern-day Los Angeles. Crawford approached Robert Aldrich, who she remembered fondly as her director in the 1956 tearjerker Autumn Leaves, and asked him to helm What Ever Happened to Baby Jane. The movie garnered four Oscar nominations (including one for Crawford's co-star and nemesis Bette Davis), winning one for Best Costume Design.

More importantly, What Ever Happened to Baby Jane set Joan Crawford's career on a new path, that of horror movie grande dame. Riding on the success of Baby Jane, Aldrich quickly cast Crawford and Davis in a second horror outing, 1964's Hush...Hush, Sweet Charlotte. Early into production, however, the growing animosity between the two leading ladies forced Crawford to drop out of the film, and Olivia de Havilland replaced Crawford as the movie's villainess. Charlotte was another box office winner, but Crawford's exit from the movie meant her star began falling once again. That is, until director William Castle, never one to miss out on an opportunity to capitalize on a profitable trend, entered the scene.

William Castle Capitalized on Joan Crawford's Popularity as a Horror Icon

The impressive achievements of Baby Jane and Charlotte ushered in a new era of horror films featuring stars of yesteryear and William Castle was anxious to board the gravy train. Castle had spent a good portion of the 1940s and '50s directing B-grade noirs and westerns before trying his hand at horror films. Always an enterprising impresario, Castle saw how television's growing popularity was pulling audiences out of movie theaters, so he looked for ways to lure people from their living rooms and back into the darkened auditoriums. Castle knew he had to give ticket buyers something they couldn't get at home, and that's how he became known as a master of gimmickry.

At screenings of Castle's 1958 film Macabre, audience members were given Lloyd's of London life insurance certificates, in case they "died of fright" while watching the movie. And for 1959's The Tingler, a film about a parasite that crawls into bodies and causes a tingling sensation, Castle rigged some theater seats with devices that would cause them to vibrate, thus frightening the bejeezus out of their occupants. In 1964, Castle obtained the script for Strait-Jacket, a horror story from Robert Bloch, who also wrote the novel Psycho, upon which the 1960 Hitchcock film classic was based. Castle cast Hollywood Golden Age actress Joan Blondell in the title role. Unfortunately, Blondell suffered an injury at her home before production began, forcing her to drop out of the film. Castle looked to woo Joan Crawford as Blondell's replacement, but Crawford demanded script and cast approval. Castle, knowing that securing Crawford in the lead on the heels of her Baby Jane success could mean box office gold, accepted her sign-on requirements. And Crawford's film reawakening - this time as an axe murderer - began.

William Castle and Joan Crawford Turned Up the Camp in 'Strait-Jacket'

Although Joan Crawford was William Castle's second choice for the lead role of Lucy Harbin in Strait-Jacket, it's difficult to imagine any other actress playing the part. Equal parts Mildred Pierce, Female on the Beach, and Baby Jane, Strait-Jacket tells the story of a woman who is committed to a mental facility after beheading her husband and his lover in a psychotic rage. Twenty years later, she's released from the institution, returning to live with her brother and his wife and reunite with the grown daughter she barely knows. Although billed as a frightening thriller, it's difficult to imagine director Castle not realizing the sheer camp value of Crawford's presence in the movie and consciously taking advantage of it.

Strait-Jacket was a success, and it lives on as a cult favorite, bringing in over $123 million to date through theatrical releases and rentals. A large part of the film's popularity is attributed to Castle, who couldn't resist employing his trademark shenanigans to help promote the movie. At some screenings, he managed to get Crawford to appear, and at others, he handed out cardboard axes to attendees. In the 2017 miniseries Feud: Bette and Joan, creator Ryan Murphy featured a scene with Jessica Lange as Crawford at a Strait-Jacket screening, reluctantly making her way down the theater aisles, hatchet in hand, while director Castle (played by filmmaker John Waters) stands on the stage and hypes the heck out of the movie, demonstrating just how far Castle was willing to go to ramp up the inanity.

William Castle and Joan Crawford Reunited for 'I Saw What You Did'

With Strait-Jacket, Joan Crawford's crown as the Queen of Camp Horror was firmly cemented. The next year, she reunited with Castle for I Saw What You Did, a cautionary tale about the deadly downside of making prank telephone calls. Crawford plays a nosey neighbor hopelessly in love with the man across the street (John Ireland) who's just killed his wife. In this one, Crawford trades in her cacophonous Strait-Jacket bracelets for a gargantuan necklace of faux pearls that appears to weigh at least 15 pounds and that, for reasons unknown, she tends to wear when she's simply lounging around the house. Crawford spends most of the film stalking Ireland and bullying a teenager (Andi Garrett) who also has a crush on him. Like in Strait-Jacket, Castle turns the campiness meter way up, directing Crawford to laughably shout out the line, "Get outta here!" at least three times in a single scene. Crawford's character Amy Nelson gets stabbed to death halfway through the film, but while she's onscreen, Crawford chews up the scenery like it's a thick, juicy steak. While not the hit that Strait-Jacket was, I Saw What You Did was a middling success, finishing 68th out of the top 100 movies of 1965. Crawford's performance was well-received by critics, thus ensuring her future bankability as a scream queen.

Joan Crawford Goes 'Berserk!'

Thanks to her association with Castle, Crawford continued to appear in a string of low-budget thrillers. The plot of one of them, 1967's Berserk!, bears an uncanny resemblance to Strait-Jacket, as does the camp factor, even though it was directed by Jim O'Connolly and not Castle. Crawford, if it can be believed, stars as Monica Rivers, the ringmaster of a traveling circus. While trying to get control of her unwieldy daughter Angela (Judy Geeson) and manage a romance with high-wire walker Frank Hawkins (the hunky and 24-years younger Ty Hardin), a series of killings among the circus crew occurs. As performers fall to their deaths and get accidentally sawed in half, Crawford's Monica wears sheer tights and frets about how all these murders are really damaging the circus' ticket sales. While the circus performers think it's Monica doing all the killing, on account of her big top attraction nearing bankruptcy, it turns out, like in Strait-Jacket and Mildred Pierce, it's the daughter doing all the dirty deeds. Once again, Crawford is a grieving mother who just can't seem to produce offspring without homicidal tendencies.

By the late 1960s, movie audiences' tastes were shifting. Big-budget extravaganzas like Planet of the Apes and 2001: A Space Odyssey were drawing people in, while the days of low-grade thrillers were waning. Castle moved on to directing comedies, and Crawford sealed her film career with the regrettable Trog, the story of a prehistoric human-like creature and the anthropologist who tries to save him. But it was her partnership with Castle that helped ratify Crawford as a horror movie maven and give her a whole new cult following. Together, William Castle and Joan Crawford truly slayed.