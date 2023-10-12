The Big Picture William Friedkin, acclaimed filmmaker of The Exorcist, released a documentary called The Devil and Father Amorth in 2017, focusing on Father Gabriele Amorth's ninth exorcism.

The documentary also explores the making of the original Exorcist novel and film and delves into the scientific explanations and possible motivations behind exorcisms.

While the documentary has some respectful and informative moments, it ultimately undermines its credibility with odd filmmaking choices and overdramatization, which may be disappointing for viewers.

William Friedkin's most iconic work is his 1973 horror classic, The Exorcist, but what most people don't know is that he made another film about exorcisms. That being said, it's not exactly what you'd think. In 2017, Friedkin released a documentary titled The Devil and Father Amorth, which captures Father Gabriele Amorth's ninth exorcism that he has performed on an Italian woman simply referred to as "Christina." It's a fascinating piece of filmmaking on multiple levels. Given Friedkin's groundbreaking work with his notorious 1973 film, his growing fascination with exorcisms over the years since, and his skill as a documentary filmmaker, The Devil and Father Amorth is made with a recipe for success. Unfortunately, some odd filmmaking choices and shady narrative moves make this project a bit less credible, even if you have faith in some form of spirituality.

Before the release of The Exorcist, William Friedkin was already a highly acclaimed filmmaker. His work on The French Connection earned that movie eight Academy Award nominations, of which it won five, including Best Director for Friedkin. His career far preceded that film though, with a few narrative projects and documentaries to his name as it were. So by the time The Exorcist came along, Friedkin was a well-seasoned filmmaker who had his craft totally figured out. The Exorcist was an even bigger deal than The French Connection, raking in tons of money at the box office and becoming a full-on cultural phenomenon. Once again, Friedkin racked up ten Oscar nominations, including Best Picture — the first horror movie to ever do so! While the author of the original Exorcist novel and screenwriter of its adaptation would go on to make The Exorcist III, Friedkin himself would never return to the world of Father Karras and Regan MacNeil.

Instead, William Friedkin would spend the following decades after The Exorcist directing all kinds of other movies, with thrillers like Sorcerer and Cruising, sports films like Blue Chips, and even more horror movies, like 2006's Bug. His legacy would always be tied to the project that made him most famous though, and would haunt him for the decades to come. Despite the reputation for his greatest achievement always lingering over his shoulder, he would continue to leave exorcism movies in the past... until 2017.

What Is William Friedkin's 'The Devil and Father Amorth' About?

In 2017, Friedkin released his only other exorcism film, the documentary The Devil and Father Amorth. This brief 70-minute movie follows Father Gabriele Amorth, a 91-year-old exorcist who has been performing these acts in Italy for decades, as he travels to a small village to perform his ninth exorcism on a woman who claims to be possessed. While the title centers around Amorth, Friedkin's 2017 film also debriefs a bit over the development and making of the original Exorcist novel and film. William Peter Blatty is given the spotlight for a bit to share what influenced him to write both versions, and his own beliefs in spirituality. It's also a film that looks at the possible scientific explanation behind exorcisms, as well as why people appear and claim to be possessed. The Father Amorth aspect is featured heavily, but Friedkin primarily seems interested in proving the existence of angels and demons, and the ways that they interact with human beings.

Friedkin Doesn't Respect His Audience in 'The Devil and Father Amorth'

The problem with The Devil and Father Amorth is one that both those who do and don't have spiritual beliefs should agree on. When a documentary is promising that it is set in reality, but then goes on to fabricate its most important set pieces, then the movie ends up losing almost all credibility. In the middle of the film, there is a near 15-minute stretch where we watch Amorth perform this ninth exorcism on Christina. This is a 46-year-old woman who looks like a normal person. She isn't covered in makeup to look like anything close to Regan's disfigured, vile, possessed form. Unfortunately, this realistic feel shortly becomes tampered with. As Christina's loved ones pray over her, a few people hold her down, and Father Amorth exorcises her, it sounds like there was a double vocal effect added to her voice at some point in editing. If this stretch was left without any tampering, and simply presented the long take that Friedkin captures with his consumer-grade camera, then that would be one thing.

Whether you believe in the power of exorcisms or not, at least the footage itself would not have been manipulated. Instead, the experience is immediately cheapened. Friedkin is one of the most well-regarded filmmakers of the last 50 years, so it's a shame to see him delivering his "documentary" this way. There's even a hilarious scene towards the end where Friedkin describes meeting up with Christina later for an in-depth interview, only for her to attack him over the footage that he captured. Oh yeah, by the way, we don't see any of this. Instead, a bombastic, generic horror score starts blaring as the camera zooms into random parts of a church. We can hear Christina's growling and screaming from when Amorth was exorcising her, and Friedkin goes into detail about her doing freaky demon moves like slithering across the ground. A good bit of this documentary is respectfully presented, but this scene just treats the audience like they're a bunch of idiots.

This segment is so over the top that I don't know how he expects any of us to believe it. If he was truly going there for an interview, don't you think that he would have pulled a camera out to film this extraordinary event? It's also just hard to take this documentary seriously when it's being so overdramatic. Friedkin made The Exorcist, for crying out loud. You would think that this guy would understand some subtlety, and how that effectively builds dread and tension. It's like you're watching an episode of Ghost Adventures with William Friedkin as the host.

There Are Subtler Scenes in 'The Devil and Father Amorth'

Image via The Orchard

Funnily enough, there's a good bit of The Devil and Father Amorth that actually approaches the entire subject from a classier perspective. Friedkin sits down with scientists, doctors, and religious scholars regularly to try and explain the phenomenon behind exorcisms and spirituality. Some chalk it up to pure faith, others locate areas of the brain that lead to potential answers, and a few say it's a placebo effect. It's the most interesting stretch of this documentary because it isn't trying to fool anyone. Friedkin shows respect for the various explanations that he is given, both spiritual and scientific, and leaves it up to the audience to decide what they believe. It's the way this whole movie should have been, as opposed to adding something like a double vocal effect during the exorcism footage.

It's unlikely that anyone ever saw a documentary like The Devil and Father Amorth coming from William Friedkin. Unfortunately, it's a movie that doesn't seem to respect its audience as much as it should. This could have been an even more fascinating and gripping experience had it not overdramatized everything, and left answers up to individual audience members to decide. It almost gets there, but unfortunately, this documentary spent too much time in the editing room. Oh well, at least it's not The Exorcist: Believer.