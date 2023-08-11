The Big Picture Beloved filmmaker William Friedkin embraces challenging and disturbing subject matter with unrestrained glee in Bug and Killer Joe.

Beloved filmmaker William Friedkin embraced the cinematic medium with clear-eyed vision, artistic conviction, and unwavering boldness throughout his nearly six-decade career behind the camera. Best-known for helming back-to-back critical and box office hits The French Connection and The Exorcist, he achieved a level of success in the 1970s that put him at the top of his game. Though he'd never again reach such heights of acclaim and prestige in subsequent years, some of his later efforts prove that he never lost a shred of creative drive or the desire to experiment with cinema. After directing 2003's The Hunted, Friedkin partnered with playwright Tracy Letts in adapting two of the latter's works for the silver screen. Released in 2006 and 2011, respectively, Bug and Killer Joe represented a return to form for the maverick filmmaker as he explored challenging and disturbing subject matter with unrestrained glee.

While each film of William Friedkin's films is far from comfortable viewing, Killer Joe takes the cake with its thoroughly graphic yet often hilarious take on morally reprehensible people navigating the underbelly of society, so much so that the MPAA slapped it with the dreaded NC-17 rating. Your average filmmaker would likely make creative concessions to secure a more marketable and palatable R rating, but Friedkin was anything but average and refused to compromise his vision for the film.

What Is 'Killer Joe' About?

Largely set in a Texas trailer park, Killer Joe tells the sordid tale of Chris (Emile Hirsch), a drug dealer whose life is suddenly threatened when his mother steals his supply and puts him in debt for thousands of dollars. Along with his dullard of a father Ansel (Thomas Haden Church), Chris hires Joe Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), a detective who moonlights as a hitman, to assassinate his mother. With his younger sister Dottie (Juno Temple) as the beneficiary of his mother's $50,000 life insurance policy, Chris hopes to settle up on his debt and pay Joe's fee. But little does Chris know that Ansel's wife Sharla (Gina Gershon) has plans of her own, and like many low-level criminal schemes, things don't go according to plan. Shocking, bloody, and at times downright nasty, William Friedkin's faithful adaptation of Tracy Letts' play is a gut punch of a crime-thriller with undeniable comedic undertones, proving that the then-elderly filmmaker was still as provocative as ever.

Why Was 'Killer Joe' Rated NC-17?

According to Variety, Killer Joe was rated NC-17 for "graphic aberrant content involving violence and sexuality, and a scene of brutality." While anyone who's seen the film will admit that's certainly an accurate characterization of its more off-putting content, it nonetheless leaves much to the imagination for those who haven't experienced such a cinematic endurance test. For a film with a handful of cringe-inducing, jaw-dropping scenes including sexual content and violence, it may not be one particular moment but rather an accumulation of graphic material that earned the film the rating every filmmaker tries to avoid. However, if a specific moment was responsible for taking Killer Joe beyond the R rating, it's arguably the unimaginable one involving a chicken wing that no viewer is likely to forget.

Chicken wings aside, Killer Joe boasts a plethora of shocking material that'll have the most hardened moviegoers wincing. From graphic nudity to sexual assault to bloody violence, no lurid stone is left unturned as the film takes twists and turns into increasingly fraught territory. The fact that every character, save for Temple's Dottie, is a morally bankrupt soul lends effectively to Friedkin's unflinching exploration of greed, lust, and murder. Though he's as magnetic as villains come, McConaughey's Joe Cooper is a vile and sadistic sociopath whose chief concern is getting whatever he thinks he deserves or is owed. Hirsch's Chris doesn't fare much better as a dim-witted, selfish lowlife with no qualms over having his mother killed or offering his innocent sister to Joe as a "retainer" for services rendered. At the same time, rather than object to or voice concern over any of these reprehensible shenanigans, Gershon's Sharla encourages the players involved to do whatever they have to for some quick cash. And Church's Ansel, far from the sharpest tool in the shed, is barely aware of what's happening even as the film reaches its brutal climax.

William Friedkin Refused to Re-edit 'Killer Joe' For an R Rating

Killer Joe screened at several film festivals months before hitting theaters in July 2012. The response from audiences was largely positive, with many praising Matthew McConaughey's performance as a fearless game-changer that took the actor to new heights. But after its festival run, much to the disappointment of Friedkin and theatrical distributor LD Entertainment, the film received an NC-17 rating. The filmmaker and his backers went through the MPAA's appeals process in hopes of overturning the decision, but the rating ultimately stuck despite their objections. According to Deadline, this wasn't Friedkin's first experience with such a rating (he cut 40 minutes from 1980's Cruising to avoid an X rating), but this time the filmmaker would stick to his guns and refused to cut any footage.

In backing Friedkin's decision, LD Entertainment expressed their unshakable support with the statement, "We support the artistic integrity of our filmmakers — Academy Award-winning director, William Friedkin and our screenwriter Pulitzer-Prize winner Tracy Letts — and the film will be released in theaters on July 27th in its original version as an NC-17 film. The film has played to enthusiastic crowds at the Venice, Toronto, and SXSW Film Festivals where many critics have noted this is Matthew McConaughey’s best performance to date. As our initial LD Entertainment release, we are excited to bring this very entertaining, funny, and provocative film to audiences this summer." While his refusal to trim the film down to receive an R rating no doubt impacted its box office take, Killer Joe still managed to secure theatrical releases around the world and gross more than $4 million.

'Killer Joe' Features One of Matthew McConaughey's Best Performances

It may be easy to forget where Matthew McConaughey was in his career when Killer Joe came along. Before he'd won an Academy Award for Dallas Buyer's Club and rubbed elbows with Christopher Nolan on Interstellar, the actor was still well-known for romantic comedies and a handful of action films, although he'd turned in commendable performances in dramas like A Time to Kill and Amistad. His turn in Killer Joe, however, represented a significant turning point that required him to shed his established image as a likable leading man in favor of personifying evil itself. The role of Joe Cooper, sparing no room for vanity, would no doubt be intimidating for any actor, but McConaughey proved fearless in diving headfirst into the shoes of a challenging and despicable character that he must've known would rattle audiences and alter their perceptions of him as a performer.