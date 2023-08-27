William Friedkin was an American filmmaker who made films across numerous genres throughout his directing career, which lasted over half a century. His earliest release goes back to 1967, and though he passed away in August 2023, he has one final movie scheduled to come out in 2023: The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial, which was completed before his death, and will be a posthumous release.

He directed 19 other theatrically released feature films in his career, with those being ranked below (plus one of his TV movies that deserves mention). It's a body of work that could be called uneven, but few would argue that it's not at least interesting, and it's indisputable that it contains some all-time classics. What follows should help illustrate his diverse filmmaking career, with his movies ranked below from worst to best.

20 'Deal of the Century' (1983)

Standing as one of William Friedkin's most obscure and least well-received movies, it might well be the case that the less said about Deal of the Century, the better. It's a comedy about arms dealers all competing to sell weapons to a dictator in South America, all the while tripping up over things relating to tradition and cultural customs.

It has some talent and big names in the cast, including Chevy Chase and Sigourney Weaver, but very little of the comedy lands, and there's not much else going for it narratively or genre-wise. Everyone involved feels like they were operating on autopilot at best, and the lack of effort resulted in a fairly dismal Rotten Tomatoes score of 11%.

19 'The Guardian' (1990)

It'll become apparent further down the ranking that Friedkin had a real knack for crafting great thriller/horror movies, but unfortunately, The Guardian wasn't one of them. It's a simultaneously dark and silly horror movie, revolving around two parents hiring a new nanny for their child, only to find she's not who she at first appeared to be.

It's got certain aspects of supernatural horror that make it feel like an Evil Dead movie but not as good, which is fitting, considering Sam Raimi was once attached to direct it. The Guardian may have some appeal for those who like so-bad-they're-good horror movies, but anyone hoping to experience something genuinely scary will be let down.

18 'Jade' (1995)

Jade might be definable as an erotic thriller, although it's certainly an odd one if you did want to label it as such. It's got a pretty convoluted plot for something that's only just over 90 minutes long, revolving around people dealing with political problems, the legal system, and the struggles of reconnecting with old loves.

It throws a ton at the viewer, seemingly to keep a sense of unpredictability and mystery throughout, though the end result just feels a bit messy, and not in a particularly compelling way. It might make for passable entertainment for anyone who wants to see an aggressively 1990s take on the neo-noir genre, but others will likely be best off giving it a miss.

17 'Good Times' (1967)

Not to be mixed up with the remarkably tense 2017 Safdie Brothers movie to which it almost shares a name, 1967's Good Times is noteworthy for being William Friedkin's first feature film. It's also one of two feature films to star music duo Sonny & Cher, with the other one being 1965's Wild on the Beach (though they weren't in that one as much).

Broadly speaking, it's a comedy/musical movie, but then feels like it crosses into numerous genres, given the entire movie is really just a series of skits that parody various types of movies popular in Hollywood at the time. It's messy and chaotic, but in its own strange way, it foreshadowed Friedkin's chameleonic ability to make movies in just about every genre under the sun.

16 'Blue Chips' (1994)

Speaking of William Friedkin doing various genres, in 1994, he directed a sports movie. It was called Blue Chips, and though it's not particularly well-known nowadays, it is at least a curiosity, seeing as it starred Shaquille O'Neal, who doesn't play himself, though various other people associated with basketball do, including Kevin Garnett and Bob Knight.

Blue Chips also stars Nick Nolte as a college basketball coach who goes to desperate lengths to find the success that's been eluding him and the team he coaches. This gives it a slightly more cynical edge than your typical underdog story found in many sports movies, but the film itself is mostly just competent; not one of Friedkin's worst, but not nearly up there with his best.

15 'Rampage' (1987)

There's an interesting backstory to Rampage that's led to it being one of William Friedkin's most underrated (or least well-known) movies. It didn't get a proper release back in 1987, due to the producers going bankrupt, leading to it only really becoming accessible some years later, and even to this day isn't among the director's most famous works.

As for the film itself, it's certainly not bad, and didn't deserve the lackluster release influenced by behind-the-scenes drama. It's a particularly gritty and oftentimes horrifying movie about a serial killer facing the death penalty, and what happens when said killer escapes custody. It's the kind of down-and-dirty movie Friedkin excelled at making, and it's overall a solid watch for fans of the filmmaker.

14 'The Hunted' (2003)

The Hunted doesn't mess around, with its simplicity inevitably being one of its greatest strengths. The premise is that there's a highly-trained killer in the wilderness, on the run after murdering two hunters, with a former Special Operations instructor getting assigned to track this killer down and apprehend him.

Benicio del Toro plays the suspect, and Tommy Lee Jones plays the man given the task of hunting him down, with both turning in compelling performances. It benefits from a decently executed cat-and-mouse type premise, and the British Columbian wilderness it largely takes place in, all in all making for a fast-paced and decently watchable thriller.

13 'The Night They Raided Minsky’s' (1968)

One year after directing the (sort of) musical that was Good Times, William Friedkin returned to the musical genre with greater success in 1968, directing The Night They Raided Minsky's. Narratively, it's essentially a fictionalized take on how the striptease was invented in 1925, and various farcical situations that unfold as a result.

It's a strange and very busy movie, but it has a chaotic kind of charm to it that'll appeal to those who like bold and oftentimes ridiculous comedy movies from this era. Its goofiness does make it stand out among the more serious and gritty movies Friedkin became associated with making, making it an early career oddity/curiosity for the director.

12 'Rules of Engagement' (2000)

Neither one of 2000's best movies nor one of the year's worst by any means, Rules of Engagement is just pretty good, and will hopefully prove engaging to most viewers. It's a war/legal drama movie, mostly revolving around a court-martial that takes place after a Colonel is accused of ordering his men to kill several demonstrators outside the U.S. Embassy in Yemen.

Samuel L. Jackson plays the accused Colonel, with Tommy Lee Jones also starring as the man the Colonel gets to defend him in court. It moves at a decent pace and though it has the kind of premise and execution people are likely familiar with, it gets the job done as a solidly presented and well-acted courtroom drama.

11 'The Birthday Party' (1968)

Standing in contrast to some of the more comedic movies from Friedkin's early career, The Birthday Party is a heavier mystery/neo-noir movie. It's based on the play of the same name by Harold Pinter, and revolves around what happens when one man is visited by two others who seem to take pleasure in verbally and psychologically tormenting him.

The premise makes it fairly clear that this is based on a play, given the fairly small cast and limited setting. But it uses these things to its advantage, and the end result is a fairly compelling - and dark - mystery/thriller that was an early indication of how effectively Friedkin could milk tension and discomfort from a relatively simple premise.

10 'The Brink's Job' (1978)

On paper, The Brink's Job sounds like it could be fantastic, so it might be a disappointment for some to watch it and realize it's just pretty good. Even if it underwhelms to some extent, it's still solid overall, taking place in the 1950s and comedically depicting the way a seemingly well-planned heist goes awry, and devolves into chaos.

It has some of the broadest comedy of any William Friedkin movie, and it largely balances crime and comedy well throughout. It also has a hugely impressive cast that includes Peter Falk, Warren Oates, Gena Rowlands, and Paul Sorvino, and it's overall decent, albeit not nearly one of the best crime-themed films in Friedkin's body of work.

9 'Bug' (2006)

Bug's a weird little movie with a very eccentric performance from the always-surprising Michael Shannon. It's a claustrophobic and unpleasant film with a very confined setting, following the chaotic turn the life of a waitress (played by Ashley Judd) takes when she meets a mysterious man (Michael Shannon).

It's a psychological thriller that's certainly designed to get under your skin, with it exploring themes of paranoia and madness in a remarkably confronting way for much of its runtime. It's a difficult and odd movie to experience, but it's one that's hard to shake, meaning regardless of whether you like or dislike it, you probably won't be forgetting it any time soon.

8 '12 Angry Men' (1997)

It's always going to be difficult to remake a movie that's considered one of the best of its decade, but 40 years on from the original film adaptation, William Friedkin put his own spin on 12 Angry Men. This version was a made-for-TV movie, and is largely similar to the more famous version, taking place in a jury room and depicting how the jurors deliberate on a not-so-simple murder trial.

It's pretty good, overall; maybe about as good as you could expect another film version of 12 Angry Men to be. It might not be entirely worth watching if you've already seen the 1957 version, unless you're a particularly large fan of anyone in the surprisingly strong cast of this 1997 version, which includes the likes of Courtney B. Vance, George C. Scott, James Gandolfini, and Jack Lemmon.

7 'Cruising' (1980)

Cruising was a hugely controversial and divisive movie upon release, and it's taken some years for the film to be reevaluated and given the respect it deserves. It stars Al Pacino as a police officer who goes undercover in New York City's gay underground scene to find the identity of a serial killer who's been targeting gay men in the city.

It had some darkly violent and sexual content that was truly shocking by the standards of the early 1980s, which makes it one of the most controversial movies Friedkin directed. But its gutsiness and uncompromising attitude also make it easy to appreciate, and it helps that it's additionally simply a well-told story with a strong lead performance, and provides a viewing experience that still holds up as quite surprising and continuously tense.

6 'The Boys in the Band' (1970)

Standing as arguably the first surefire critical hit in William Friedkin's filmography, The Boys in the Band was not as shocking an LGBT-themed film as 1980's Cruising, but still represented something bold for the standards of 1970. It follows a group of gay men throwing a party in Manhattan, and the way the night unfolds in a tense fashion, once certain personal issues between characters start getting discussed openly.

It was based on a play of the same name from 1968, written by Mart Crowley, who also adapted it into a screenplay here. It's a strong stage-to-screen adaptation, and features good performances from a large ensemble cast, also holding up today for some of its groundbreaking content, mostly regarding how it was a somewhat mainstream movie revolving around a group of almost exclusively gay characters.

5 'Killer Joe' (2011)

Returning to the crime genre with a vengeance in 2011, William Friedkin, then in his 70s, made a surprisingly good film that ranks among his best: Killer Joe. It's an extremely dark (and perhaps darkly funny, to some) movie about a cop/hitman getting involved with a family's exceedingly dramatic life and agreeing to commit a murder for them, only for things to devolve into chaos.

In no way can Killer Joe be considered a movie for everyone, and it might be safe to say that it's one of the most disturbing American movies of the 2010s, at least of those that star big-name actors. Speaking of actors: it's Matthew McConaughey who ends up owning the movie in the titular role, giving a fascinating and endlessly disturbing performance that helped to kick off the famed early 2010s McConaissance.

4 'Sorcerer' (1977)

A seemingly straightforward adventure/thriller movie with a ton of fascinating subtext, Sorcerer deserves its status as one of William Friedkin's very best movies. It's a remake of a French film from 1953 called The Wages of Fear, with both revolving around a group of desperate men who take on a dangerous mission that involves transporting explosives by truck over very rough terrain.

Shaving off about half an hour from the original version and arguably ensuring things were even more intense and stomach-churning, Sorcerer is a movie that's easy to marvel at. It looks as though it would've been hellish to make, and those emotions shine through and make things feel genuinely visceral and mortifying, making Sorcerer perhaps one of the most stressful movies (in a good way) of all time.

3 'To Live and Die in L.A.' (1985)

Neo-noir thrillers from the 1980s don't get a whole lot better than To Live and Die in L.A. This is a downbeat and unpredictable action/crime/thriller movie that never lets up for almost two hours, following a Secret Service agent who's willing to take some extreme risks when it comes to taking down a counterfeiter, given he has personal/revenge-related reasons for doing so.

It's a movie that contains one of the best car chases of all time, and all the other action scenes (many of them surprisingly brutal) also hold up well. It's a gritty and in-your-face movie that's lost very little of its edge in what's now almost 40 years on from release, and is absolutely one of several must-watch movies in Friedkin's filmography.

2 'The French Connection' (1971)

14 years before To Live and Die in L.A., William Friedkin made something somewhat similar - and perhaps even a little better - with 1971's The French Connection. This was the film that put Friedkin on the map as a director, being a critical and commercial hit, as it ended up winning five Oscars (including Best Picture), and grossed far more than it cost to make.

It's a real Sophie's choice to pick which has the better car chase between To Live and Die in L.A. and this. Similarly, it's neck and neck as to which of the Friedkin crime/action/thriller movies is superior, but The French Connection did come first, and benefits from having a never-better Gene Hackman, potentially making it the better of the two (though it is extremely close, and it's easy to see Friedkin's 1985 film as something of a spiritual successor to The French Connection).

1 'The Exorcist' (1973)

Given The Exorcist is arguably the greatest horror movie of all time, or at least the very best demonic possession movie of all time, it's easy to select it as William Friedkin's best film overall. It's just a perfectly executed and endlessly unsettling experience, narratively revolving around two priests who are asked by a desperate mother to perform an exorcism on a young girl who's been exhibiting increasingly disturbing behavior.

It was released just two years after The French Connection, and ultimately helped show that film was no fluke, and Friedkin had what it took to be an all-timer among filmmakers. The Exorcist was one of the most successful horror movies of all time, and has aged beautifully in the half-century since its release, being the kind of movie that'll likely continue thrilling, horrifying, and surprising future generations of horror fans until the end of time.

