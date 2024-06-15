William Friedkin, who passed away last year aged 87, was one of the visionary directors of the 1970s. He made two of the decade's defining films, The French Connection and The Exorcist, creating crime and horror blueprints that have been endlessly imitated. In large part, his movies were so successful because they focused on emotion and rich characterization over genre thrills. For instance, speaking about The Exorcist, Friedkin has said, "I never had any concept of it as a horror film. We thought of it as a powerful, emotional, disturbing story."

In this regard, Friedkin was shaped primarily by filmmakers like Costa-Gavras, Federico Fellini, and Akira Kurosawa, but his cinematic tastes were wide-ranging, including everything from bleak war movies to witty rom-coms. Indeed, Friedkin praised countless films of the years, many of which ought to appeal to fans of his work. These are some of William Friedkin's most intriguing recommendations, which fans of his work and cinema lovers will surely appreciate.

10 'Belle de jour' (1967)

Directed by Luis Buñuel

"Male egos require constant stroking." Belle de jour (meaning "beauty of the day," a play on the French term for a sex worker) is one of the more accessible movies by the master of the absurd, Luis Buñuel. It stars Catherine Deneuve as Séverine, a young housewife. Discontented with her bourgeois life and emotionally distant from her husband, she indulges in masochistic fantasies. Her curiosity leads her to a high-class brothel, where she begins working in the afternoons while her husband is at work.

Belle de Jour marries eroticism with layered psychological drama and a touch of the surreal. It's a recipe Buñuel used many times, but here he gets it just right. "A thriller wrapped inside an enigma, this is my desert island disc, the one I’ve watched more than any other on this list," Friedkin said of the movie. "Buñuel [has the] ability to fuse reality and illusion in his characters and for the viewer. He performs this magic in plain view, like the best magicians."

9 'Last Year at Marienbad' (1961)

Directed by Alain Resnais

Close

"You were already losing your way forever in the still night, alone with me." Last Year at Marienbad is a French New Wave movie that blurs the lines between reality and memory. Set in an eerily timeless European hotel, the story revolves around a nameless man (Giorgio Albertazzi) who tries to convince a woman (Delphine Seyrig) that they had a romantic encounter the previous year that she claims not to remember. The presence of a second man (Sacha Pitoëff), who may be her husband, complicates matters further.

Friedkin said Last Year at Marienband made a huge impression on his generation of filmmakers. For example, the sprawling, enigmatic hotel feels like a piece with Kubrick's Overlook Hotel in The Shining. "I've seen Marienbad at least twenty times over the past fifty years, and I don’t understand one scene of it, but what a fantastic experience," Friedkin said. "Marienbad is that rare film that changes the possibilities of narrative in cinema."

8 'Paths of Glory' (1957)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via United Artists

"I apologize, sir, for not telling you sooner that you're a degenerate, sadistic old man." Speaking of Kubrick, Friedkin is also a great admirer of the director's anti-war masterpiece Paths of Glory. When a suicidal attack on a heavily fortified German position fails, the military brass scapegoats three innocent soldiers, court-martialing them for cowardice to cover up the system's incompetence. Colonel Dax (Kirk Douglas), a lawyer in civilian life, must defend the men in a sham trial.

At just 88 minutes long, Paths of Glory is one of Kubrick's leanest, meanest, and most intense movies. "You can see Kubrick’s early influences, Orson Welles and Max Ophüls, in his camerawork and editing style, but the film is totally original and powerful and even has a touch of sentimentality in the final sequence," Friedkin said. "The famous tracking shots in the trenches accompanied by the constant drumbeat of bombs and artillery will remain in your memory long after you’ve experienced the film."

7 'Brute Force' (1947)

Directed by Jules Dassin

Image via Universal Pictures

"Force does make leaders. But you forget one thing: it also destroys them." Brute Force is a gritty prison drama from director Jules Dassin, most famous for the seminal heist film Rififi. This one stars Burt Lancaster as Joe Collins, a hardened inmate at Westgate Penitentiary, where the prisoners are subjected to brutal treatment by Captain Munsey (Hume Cronyn). Tensions rise as Collins and his allies plot a daring escape, with the jail quickly becoming a powder keg.

The political dimension is a little too on-the-nose, but overall, Brute Force works.

Striking music and stark, bare-bones grayscale cinematography are at a premium here, emphasizing the film's critique of the criminal justice system and the society that perpetuates it. Here, Dassin essentially melds a gangster movie with a social drama. At times, the political dimension is a little too on-the-nose, but overall, it works. Friedkin called it a "stunningly powerful film [...] I hate to admit it, but I remember seeing this when it first came out [in 1947]."

6 'All That Money Can Buy' (1941)

Directed by William Dieterle