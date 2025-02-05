William Friedkin's fatalist masterwork, Sorcerer, is a movie about roads. The roads we take in life, how they dictate our futures, and eventually, how they dictate our ends. Whichever road you take, they all lead to the same place. Man versus nature, man versus self, and man versus man all coalesce in a thrilling and harrowing journey through the jungle that will have you gripping the edge of your seat.

Inspired by the 1950 novel, The Wages of Fear, Friedkin's film finds a group of men assigned to a risky, near-impossible task. The tension born out of the premise is emphasized by the way that the characters are all introduced as noir-adjacent protagonists who could each easily headline their own prequel origin film if their stories were expanded. Instead, they all come together after their getaways, and find themselves in circumstances more deadly and stressful than anything they faced back home.

Fate Catches Up With the Men of William Friedkin's 'Sorcerer'