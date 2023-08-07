Even as the history of horror is vast and there are rather outstanding works still emerging in the present day, there are only an esteemed few as flooring as William Friedkin’s 1973 film The Exorcist. Many continue to attempt to compare themselves to what he achieved in his cinematic masterwork, but only a select few come even close to the unrelentingly nightmarish vision he created. The film is so close to perfect that it has become a shorthand for well-crafted terror, pulling us deeper and deeper into a possession story that is also a work of psychological horror as it cuts to the very soul in its evocative exploration of what happens when an already fragile sense of faith is torn to pieces. In every single frame, Friedkin patiently built a vibrant and visceral vision of darkness that haunts the minds of all who've ever seen it.

On Monday, Friedkin passed away at the age of 87. Though he leaves behind an incredible body of work that includes everything from his other films like The French Connection to his uproarious interview with Nicolas Winding Refn that will all be worth remembering in the coming days and weeks, the mark he left on the horror genre with this film should forever remain at the forefront of the conversation. Any and all stories of possession will forever measure themselves against the genuine emotions it still brings to life as it peers into the darkest corners of existence itself. Though awards are not all that matters by any stretch of the imagination, that it was the first horror film to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture is a testament to just how transcendent it is. Every single rich detail in its foreboding buildup all the way through to the brutal revelations that it teases out before they break free was the late Friedkin at his very best. His will forever be a film that pushes us to look deeper into not just the perils of the unknown worlds behind, but the ones that we hold in our own minds. It is a portrait of fear that remains as fearsome and formidable as anything out there because of the meticulous care with which Friedkin masterfully brought it all to life.

'The Exorcist' Remains as Utterly Shattering as Ever

What makes the film such an unsettling one is how methodical it is and how Friedkin takes his time immersing us in a looming terror. It becomes all the more terrifying because of how he offers no relief or escape from just how disquieting it is to see the life the characters thought they were safe in begin to come completely apart. When Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn) first discovers that something is quite wrong with her daughter Regan (Linda Blair) that requires intervention, she first tries to seek a medical solution. It is only when the terrifying tests her daughter must undergo prove to do nothing and are followed by her getting even worse do we begin to feel the absolute devastation of the situation. Much of this comes down to the use of sound that burrows its way under your skin, like when Regan is first thrashing on her bed, before being met with a stunned silence in which Friedkin leaves us with Chris where she is left with nothing to say. It is only out of her desperation that she turns to an exorcism as something that could bring her family peace. This isn’t something she even considers until over an hour into the film after she has exhausted all her options, but Friedkin makes everything in this building tension just as menacing as the subsequent fall. There are the more effectively explosive scenes that remain etched in our minds, but it is every detail that proceeds it where the director brought this same dedicated focus to making the most of every moment that ensures it all comes together into something as magnificent as it is macabre.

When the exorcism then eventually begins that will lead us to the end with Father Karras (Jason Miller) and Father Merrin (Max von Sydow) trying to do everything they can for Regan, every scene other directors may have passed over as quickly as they could pay off in painfully poetic fashion. The way Friedkin captures this story is with an eye for the quiet tragedies that accumulate until all is forever lost for many of the characters swept up in it. It isn’t about glossing over the particulars of the lives of their characters, but about immersing us in them so their destruction carries with it a heavy weight that emotionally obliterates us piece by piece. For some, this could easily be considered slow when compared to the often impatient and frenetic pacing experienced in too many lackluster modern works of horror. The difference comes in that many have tried to take from what Friedkin did only to leave behind the precision he brought to each project and ultimately dull the impact of what he created most crushingly here. He exposes how all of those involved don’t know whether what they do will be enough to save Regan with their recurrent and authentic hesitations only making the potential for catastrophe they are on the cusp that much more melancholic. There was no surefire salvation coming for any of them, making the entire film a descent through lives that are mostly already doomed no matter what they do. This is what makes it the best of both Friedkin’s already illustrious career, horror as a whole, and the cinematic art from writ large.

Friedkin’s 'The Exorcist Cements Him as One of Horror’s Greatest Directors

As we all collectively remember the director and share respective appreciations of his work, the experiences he created will remain as examples of what cinema can be. In particular, with The Exorcist, Friedkin crafted what will always remain at the pinnacle of what horror can and should be. That he subsequently throws us from the heights he brought us to is yet one more expression of a boldness that defined his career. In any discussion that takes place today, tomorrow, and years in the future about the best that horror has to offer, The Exorcist will always be at the front of our waking minds just as it is in our repressed nightmares.