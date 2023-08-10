The Big Picture The French Connection, directed by William Friedkin, had a major impact on crime films, with its gripping performances and tense atmosphere.

The film's iconic car chase sequence was a last-minute addition, and director Friedkin and his crew took incredibly dangerous measures to capture it.

The lack of time, money, and resources forced Friedkin to work spontaneously, resulting in a gritty, realistic chase that has stood the test of time.

As movie lovers mourn the passing of William Friedkin, now is as good a time as any to revisit one of the legendary filmmaker's ultimate stamps on cinematic history. Starring Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider as New York City narcotics officers eyeing a drug bust, The French Connection was a major hit with audiences and critics upon release in 1971. Winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Hackman, and Best Director, it firmly established Friedkin as a major Hollywood player and breathed exhilarating new life into crime films.

Though lauded for its performances, a docudrama approach to storytelling, and its tense atmosphere as a white-knuckle detective thriller, The French Connection is arguably most remembered for its iconic and breathtaking car chase. Barreling down busy city streets in his Pontiac, Hackman's ruthless Jimmy "Popeye" Doyle narrowly avoids taking out drivers and pedestrians alike in pursuit of a suspect, maniacally weaving through Brooklyn neighborhoods with the reckless abandon of a cop obsessed with getting his man. But the sequence's chaotic action and kinetic energy wouldn't have been possible were it not for the incredibly dangerous lengths William Friedkin and his crew went to get it on film.

What Is 'The French Connection' About?

Adapted from Robin Moore's 1969 novel, which itself was based on a true story, The French Connection follows officers Jimmy Doyle (Gene Hackman) and Buddy "Cloudy" Russo (Roy Scheider) as they navigate the crime-ridden streets of New York City. Rough around the edges and unafraid to push the boundaries of ethical law enforcement, they march to the beat of their own drums and couldn't care less about winning popularity contests. Upon receiving a tip about a massive incoming shipment of drugs, Doyle and Russo hunker down and surveil a cadre of unsavory characters, with the former ultimately chasing a key suspect through the streets of Brooklyn in the film's quintessential action sequence. The tightly wound narrative continues and concludes with police and their drug-dealing counterparts facing off in an abandoned building. Gritty, realistic, and powerfully acted, William Friedkin's film laid a new kind of blueprint for hard-edged crime thrillers as Hollywood's bold new wave of storytelling was taking off.

'The French Connection's Car Chase Was a Last-Minute Addition

While The French Connection's car chase has gone down as one of cinema's greatest, one may be surprised to learn that the sequence wasn't added to the story until the last minute. According to William Friedkin, Richard Zanuck, the head of 20th Century Fox, wanted to have the film spiced up with an action sequence that would temporarily take it out of its well-established docudrama aesthetic. Friedkin told Entertainment Weekly, "We didn't have a chase one week before we started, and my producer and I decided to take a long walk in New York from an apartment I was renting at 86th Street. We walked through 55 blocks. We watched all of the things that were happening in the city — the smoke coming from the streets, the rumble of the subway beneath our feet — and we sort of spitballed the chase scene."

William Friedkin Shot 'The French Connection's Car Chase Guerrilla Style

Though cinematic car chases are numerous and a seemingly never-ending source of thrills for audiences, few filmmakers in the modern era have displayed the level of ambition, gall, or downright recklessness in crafting such a sequence quite like William Friedkin. Long before the days of digital technology and seemingly limitless budgets, Friedkin and his contemporaries had to take a decidedly bold and dangerous approach to staging a high-speed adrenaline rush. Foregoing fancy filmmaking toys like cranes and dollies, the fearless filmmaker opted for a much more guerrilla and low-budget approach to bringing the action to the screen, with the result ultimately justifying the questionable means employed to pull the chase off.

Reflecting on shooting the famed sequence, William Friedkin told The New York Post, "I was like Captain Ahab pursuing the whale. I had a supreme confidence, a kind of sleepwalker’s assurance. As successful as the film was, I wouldn’t do that now. I had put people’s lives in danger." Working with limited access to the bustling streets of Brooklyn, the chase was shot on a stretch of 26 blocks from the neighborhoods of Gravesend to Bensonhurst. Propelled by the same obsessive drive as The French Connection's lead character, Friedkin and his collaborators shirked all sense of filmmaking regulation and orthodoxy to get the shots they needed.

William Friedkin Bent and Broke Laws to Get the Sequence Shot

Doubling for Gene Hackman behind the wheel of the Pontiac was stunt driver Bill Hickman, while Friedkin and Enrique Bravo also squeezed into the car and operated cameras as they raced through the city. And for additional assurance, NYPD detective and consultant Randy Jurgensen was along for the ride to vouch for the filmmakers in case they were pulled over by police. Having no money in their budget for a camera car, a common method for shooting such sequences, they mounted three cameras onto the Pontiac to maximize exterior footage.

To say that the methods used to capture the thrills were incredibly dangerous is an understatement. "There were a lot of accidents, a lot of things that happened that we didn't think about, and it's a miracle that nobody got hurt," Friedkin admitted to Entertainment Weekly. " I wouldn't do that today. It was very dangerous. I can't tell you how much. At one time we were in the car at 90 miles an hour for 26 blocks, and we paid no attention to green lights or red lights. We just blew through traffic, as you can see."

Why Is William Friedkin's Car Chase in 'The French Connection' So Memorable?

Had William Friedkin had limitless options and resources in shooting his famed car chase, it likely wouldn't have played as effectively or endured to this day as a classic piece of action filmmaking. As is often the case, a lack of time, money, and resources forces filmmakers into a position of having to work spontaneously and entertain creative impulses that might otherwise not come to fruition with access to endless preparation and planning. Friedkin's loose canon approach to constructing sequence lent it a level of authenticity and gritty realism that couldn't have been achieved had he been given the keys to the proverbial kingdom.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, he considered the chase to be the most complicated aspect of shooting The French Connection, but his determination and recklessness paid off in droves. "That was very difficult," he told Entertainment Weekly. "Because we did it without permission and without control. We had permission to use those particular areas, but not the chase. I just went out and stole it, and I went all over the city first to select the places and I made my own version of New York." While it's safe to assume that such a bold and reckless approach to crafting a car chase may never be seen again, at least not in a film that has the backing of a major Hollywood studio, William Friedkin's lightning-in-a-bottle thrill ride seems destined to uphold its position as one of the premier chases ever committed to celluloid.