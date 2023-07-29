The Big Picture William Friedkin's mastery of action scenes and his ability to make movies feel raw and realistic is on full display in this tight thriller.

The film wastes no time with its simple plot and gets straight to the point, delivering a lean and mean 94-minute action picture.

Tommy Lee Jones and Benicio Del Toro deliver commanding performances, relying on their physicality to tell their stories in intense, believable fight scenes.

The Exorcist director William Friedkin is a master of realistic action scenes. From the iconic car chases in The French Connection (for which he won his Oscar for Best Director) and To Live and Die in L.A., to the almost unbearably tense Sorcerer, featuring Roy Scheider transporting nitroglycerin across the Latin American jungle (as well as a very suspect wooden bridge). Friedkin got his start making documentaries, which would help hone the filmmakers naturalistic style of his later films. The director has a way of making a movie feel as raw and realistic as possible, while also never forgetting to entertain.

With The Hunted, Friedkin applies his sense of no holds barred action filmmaking and follows former elite government Assassin Aaron Hallem (played with extreme intensity and focus by Benicio Del Toro) as he loses his bearing on reality and goes on a killing rampage in the wilderness of Oregon. His former trainer, played by Tommy Lee Jones, is convinced to come out of retirement to bring his former star pupil in. The plot itself is fairly thin, but it’s all an excuse to watch Friedkin stage some of the most visceral and brutal knife fights ever put to screen. Both Jones and Del Toro did extensive training in order to perform most of their stunts, and the result is one of the most thrilling action flicks of the early 2000s.

'The Hunted' Is Some of William Friedkin's Sharpest Work

Image via Paramount

By the time The Hunted released in 2003, the director was long considered a master of action filmmaking. In the same behind-the-scenes interview referenced above, Friedkin even claims to have perfected the art of the action film, stating, "It seems to me that a lot of action thrillers are too long and too long-winded. The more you make them the more you realize that you don't need to stretch this stuff out. It's not Hamlet. It should be as lean and mean as possible". That's actually the perfect description for the film itself. A 94-minute meat and potatoes action picture that wastes no time in getting to the point and not overstaying its welcome.

The film opens with Benicio Del Toro's character, Aaron, with his Delta Force team on a covert operation to assassinate a high-profile target during the Kosovo War. Friedkin follows Aaron as he sneaks through chaos to his intended target. The director uses this sequence to showcase just how good this guy is at moving without being seen. After multiple close calls, Aaron finally reaches his target, and after a brief tussle, he successfully takes him out with a knife to the neck. But at this moment, we see Aaron crack as he continues to cut his target over and over again, seemingly losing all control. The film then cuts to Del Toro receiving a medal for his work on the mission, a purposely-jarring choice by Friedkin, which perfectly illustrates the conflicting feelings that eventually drive Aaron to become a serial killer. Speaking of, the next time we see Del Toro's character, he's tracking two hunters in the Oregon wilderness, teasing them from the shadows for their use of rifles with state-of-the-art scopes, telling them they aren't "true hunters." The two take the bait and immediately fall victim to the soldier's skill and tactics.

RELATED: Don’t Sleep on This Christopher Nolan Thriller Starring Robin Williams

When we first meet Tommy Lee Jones' L.T. Bonhom, he's tracking a trail of wolf blood. Friedkin cuts back and forth between Jones surveying his surroundings and a wounded snow wolf whose paw is caught in some kind of trap. Once he catches up to the animal, he frees the paw, patches it up, and gives the wolf a few kind words before he runs back into nature. We're then treated to a very quick and amusing scene where Jones, a forever badass, swiftly and efficiently teaches a lesson to the man who set the traps and intimidates a man twice his size with just a stare and a pointer finger to the face. This Nature Man is clearly a force to be reckoned with.

Efficient and Simple Storytelling Lets the Action Soar

Image Via Paramount

All of this happens within the first ten minutes of the movie, and both the lead characters have already been quickly and properly established, perfectly showcasing the director's "get to the point" mentality. For the most part, the rest of the movie really is just Tommy Lee Jones chasing the elusive Benicio Del Toro. Sure, the F.B.I. gets involved and there's some business about Aaron's family, but Friedkin keeps all that stuff brief and simple, instead having more fun introducing the super soldier to the concrete jungle of Portland. Honestly, the simplicity that Friedkin brings to the movie turns out to be one of its biggest assets. The director knows that we the people just want to see Jones and Del Toro square off, and that's exactly what he gives us.

Jones and Del Toro are both commanding as a teacher and student-turned-enemies. Del Toro can bring some of the best crazy eyes in the business, and is completely believable as the stone-cold, knife-wielding assassin. As for Tommy Lee Jones, the actor is simply one of the most watchable performers, and is nothing but present and totally honest. Each time the two are onscreen together, Friedkin keeps the tension high and the dialogue at a minimum, instead forcing the actors to rely on their physicality to tell their stories. Another segment from the interview showcases how the actors trained and learned from stunt coordinators and experts about the knife fighting displayed in the film in order to perform most of their own stunts.

Both Del Toro and Jones do an amazing job of believably beating the crap out of each other. The fight itself is fairly short and to the point, but again, that simplicity is refreshing. It's exhilarating to watch the best of the best going at each other with everything they have, and as soon as one falls, the film ends. (No wasted time, indeed!) Original, mid-budget studio action pictures like The Hunted are few and far between these days (Michael Bay's Ambulance is one of the few modern examples). While the film itself may not be Friedkin's masterpiece, it's still a shining example of a director who knows exactly what they're doing, delivering a simple and entertaining action thriller of the highest order.