Tributes are pouring in after the passing of celebrated filmmaker William Friedkin, who was the creative genius behind fan-favorite features like The Exorcist and French Connection. With a legacy such as his, it comes as no surprise that the Oscar-winning director is in the thoughts and prayers of friends, family, and millions of fans worldwide as his talent will be dearly missed.

While Friedkin began his career with TV, he went on to make movies that have lasting impressions on fans' minds and hearts. Among his notable works, The Exorcist is considered one of the most iconic, and it birthed a franchise that is still going strong, with the original movie providing a basis for a new trilogy produced by Blumhouse for Universal.

Remembering the late filmmaker producer Jason Blum told said in a statement shared with Deadline, “I am personally indebted to William Friedkin and saddened by his loss.” Speaking of his legacy, he added, “More than any other filmmaker, he changed both the way directors approached horror films and also the perception of horror films in the broader culture. We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing and intensely grateful for the body of work he has left behind.”

The Legacy of William Friedkin’s The Exorcist

Friedkin helmed the original 1973 movie from a screenplay by William Peter Blatty, which followed a mother Chris (played by Ellen Burstyn), who attempts to rescue her young daughter, Reagan (played by Linda Blair) from demonic possession with help of two priests, Father Lankester Merrin (Max von Sydow) and Father Damien Karras (Jason Miller). The movie had a significant impact on the audience and started a cultural conversation that led it to be nominated for Best Picture Oscar.

Remembering the late filmmaker Burstyn said, “My friend Bill Friedkin was an original; smart, cultured, fearless, and wildly talented.” Speaking of his work she added, “On the set, he knew what he wanted, would go to any length to get it, and was able to let it go if he saw something better happening. He was undoubtedly a genius.” Burstyn will soon reprise her role of Chris in the upcoming The Exorcist: Believer which is helmed by David Gordon Green.

As a testament to Friedkin’s legacy several other horror icons and entertainers have paid tribute to the late director including Stephen King who called Friedkin "a deeply talented filmmaker," adding ". THE EXORCIST is great, but for me the real classic was SORCERER."

Elijah Wood also recognized him as "a true cinematic master" whose legacy and influence will live on:

Guillermo del Toro also reacted to Friedkin's death calling the Oscar-winning director "one of the Gods of Cinema" and "a dear, loyal and true friend."

Our deepest condolences to Friedkin's friends and family.