There should be no doubt that William Friedkin was one of the best filmmakers who ever lived. He crafted an all-time horror classic with The Exorcist, a crime caper for the ages with The French Connection, and used his cult classic Sorcerer as a metaphor for his thoughts about the Vietnam War. Truly, he was a force to be reckoned with in the cinematic world, and more than worthy of the praise he received in his career. But like any filmmaker, Friedkin left behind a litany of film and television projects he never had the chance to complete.

One of the unspoken rules of the movie business is that not every script you sell will automatically be made into a movie. Sometimes those scripts will take on a new life under a new director and/or actor. Sometimes they'll be translated into another medium entirely. Kevin Smith is the biggest example of this; his proposed Superman Lives script was scrapped (until it bizarrely came to life during The Flash) while his proposed movie adaptations of The Six Million Dollar Man and The Green Hornet wound up in comic book form. Friedkin ran into the same issue, as one of his dream projects never saw the light of day while two others landed in entirely different hands — and in an entirely different form.

'The Devil's Triangle' Would Have Seen Friedkin Take on UFOs

The biggest project that Friedkin wanted to tackle was The Devil's Triangle, a thriller that would have pushed him firmly into the sci-fi genre. Details about the film are scarce, but it would have dealt with UFOs, as well as a mystery surrounding the Bermuda Triangle. But the biggest draw would have been the cast: Friedkin aimed for a mighty trinity consisting of Marlon Brando, Steve McQueen, and Charlton Heston. McQueen was a major star at that point, having participated in major films like Bullitt and The Magnificent Seven. Brando had recovered from a major career decline with his turn as Don Corleone in The Godfather. Heston was no stranger to sci-fi, thanks to his lead in Planet of the Apes. By all rights, The Devil's Triangle should have taken off.

But Friedkin found himself becoming occupied with production on Sorcerer, which led to a massively inflated budget and clashes with his crew. To make matters worse, the film had the misfortune to premiere after Star Wars: A New Hope, bombing massively at the box office. (Time has has earned Sorcerer a far better reputation over the years.) Friedkin also had to contend with Steven Spielberg and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which hewed very closely to the subject matter he wanted to tackle with The Devil's Triangle. Ultimately, The Devil's Triangle might remain one of the greatest movies never made.

'Shooter' Could Have Been a William Friedkin Action Thriller

Like Spielberg and Martin Scorsese, Friedkin would remain a prominent director in his later years. In 2000, he sought to adapt the novel Point of Impact, the first in a series of novels by Stephen Hunter. Point of Impact follows U.S. Marine Bob Lee Swagger — known as "The Nailer" for his deadly sniper skills — as he seeks to clear his name after being implicated in a grand conspiracy. The film was in Friedkin's wheelhouse; he'd previously tackled military fare before with Sorcerer, and he wanted Tommy Lee Jones in the role of Swagger. Friedkin and Jones previously worked together on the underrated action thriller The Hunted, which featured the same kind of action you'd expect from a fast-paced action thriller.

However, both Jones and Friedkin dropped out of the film. A number of rewrites led to Antoine Fuqua boarding the project, with Mark Wahlberg in the lead. While the action is intense (Wahlberg trained with a real life Marine sniper) the end result lacks the poignancy of Fuqua's better films like Training Day or Olympus Has Fallen. Shooter weathered critical fatigue and a middling profit to give birth to a television series of the same name on the USA Network. Wahlberg opted to remain as a producer, with Ryan Phillipe picking up Swagger's rifle. Still, one has to wonder how much more intriguing the film would have been if Friedkin did step behind the camera.

'I Am Wrath' Could Have Teamed Friedkin With Nicolas Cage

Image via Lionsgate Films

Another missed opportunity could have seen Friedkin uniting with none other than Nicolas Cage. Cage was slated to play Stanley Hill, a normal man whose world unravels when his wife is murdered. When the investigation into his wife's murder hits a wall, Stanley uncovers a conspiracy and resolves to take matters into his own hands, becoming a ruthless vigilante. Friedkin doing a revenge thriller in the vein of Death Wish would have been amazing enough, but the added appeal of Cage — who happens to be a rather unpredictable actor — was the cherry on top. Sadly, this version of the film fell through and instead, John Travolta stepped into the lead, with Chuck Russell now stepping into the director's chair.

The end result left much to be desired. Critically, I Am Wrath received a drubbing, with the harshest review being delivered by the A.V. Club's A.A. Dowd: "It's yet another entry in the endless cycle of middle-aged vigilante rampages — a formula that no one but Liam Neeson seems capable of actually wringing entertainment from, try as his various 50-something peers might." Ouch!

Friedkin had a legion of other unrealized projects, including a Sonny Liston biopic that would have starred Ving Rhames as the boxer and TV pilots based on his films Killer Joe and To Live and Die In L.A. It only shows just how prolific a director he was, as well as how certain projects could have only worked with his touch. In the end, film aficionados can only ponder what might have been.