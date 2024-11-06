William Goldman was an American author and screenwriter who wrote dozens of stories across various genres. He is best known for his novel The Princess Bride, which he adapted into the beloved 1987 film, as well as the thriller Marathon Man. On the screenwriting side, his credits include iconic movies like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President's Men, both of which won him Oscars.

Although a lot of film fans will be familiar with Goldman's scripts, they may not know of all of his novels, or his two nonfiction books on screenwriting. Those curious about his work should take a look at his most popular books on the review site Goodreads. They include autobiographical dramas, hard-boiled crime novels, fantasy adventures, and whimsical fairytales. Not all of Goldman's projects are great, of course, but the best of them combine witty dialogue with breakneck plots and fun premises.

10 'Heat' (1985)

Rating: 3.41/5

"Everything in Las Vegas is a gamble. Even your life." Heat (no relation to the Michael Mann movie) follows Nick Escalante, a Las Vegas bodyguard with a gambling problem and a desire to leave town for a new life in Venice. His skills with a knife make him both respected and feared in the seedy underworld of Vegas. However, as Nick's gambling debts rise and his exit plan becomes more complicated, he finds himself embroiled in a dangerous confrontation with organized crime.

This is one of Goldman's grittiest works, with a hard-edged tone and fast-paced plot. There's a lot of action and a ton of pithy dialogue. While not amazing or anything, Heat does stand out by having a protagonist with a gambling addiction. Nick could have been a stock character but this gives him some depth. Overall, fans of mystery and detective stories may get a kick out of the novel.

9 'Brothers' (1986)

Rating: 3.53/5

"Trust is the hardest thing to give, and the easiest thing to lose." Brothers is the sequel to Goldman’s earlier novel Marathon Man and picks up where that story left off, delving deeper into the lives of Doc and Babe Levy. After the events of the first novel, Babe is recovering from the traumatic showdown with Nazi war criminal Christian Szell. However, he’s soon drawn into another dangerous conspiracy when his older brother, Doc, is revealed to have survived.

The premise had potential but the execution is lackluster. The story becomes far-fetched, the tension drops, and the subplots become entangled. The author himself has called it "a not-very-terrific book." Part of the problem also stems from the fact that this feels more like a padded-out draft of a screenplay than a proper novel. Perhaps because his frustrating experience working on Brothers, Goldman never wrote another novel after it was published.

8 'Boys and Girls Together' (1964)

Rating: 3.68/5

"We're all just people, trying to find someone who will love us despite our flaws." In Boys and Girls Together, Goldman weaves a sprawling narrative about the intersecting lives of five young people trying to make it in New York City. The central characters are Aaron, a playwright; Branch, a closeted gay man; Jenny, an aspiring actress; Rudy, a conflicted athlete; and Walt, an ambitious director.

The book draws heavily on Goldman's own experience as an up-and-coming writer in New York, especially the impostor syndrome he felt after his work began to gain attention but his friends' did not. Aside from some underdeveloped characters, the novel has an engaging story and a pleasingly economical writing style. Perhaps for this reason, it was a big hit on release, quickly becoming a bestseller. However, most critics savaged the book, which, according to Sean Egan's 2014 Goldman biography, hurt the young author's feelings deeply.

7 'The Temple of Gold' (1957)

Rating: 3.82/5

"Life isn’t about finding the temple of gold. It’s about realizing that it doesn’t exist." Goldman’s debut novel, The Temple of Gold, is a coming-of-age story about Ray Trevitt, a young man growing up in a small Midwestern town. Ray’s life is shaped by his close friendship with Zock, a rebellious boy who pushes Ray to explore the world beyond the confines of their hometown. Together, they experience the highs and lows of adolescence—first love, loss, and the pursuit of meaning in a seemingly mundane existence.

The book is rough around the edges, reflecting the fact that Goldman wrote it over three weeks during the summer after he graduated from college. That said, it features some good passages and moving scenes, as well as a quirky narrator. Ray constantly makes observations and shares his musings, many of which are inane, but a few of which are profound. Overall, The Temple of Gold sold well, and went a long way to launching Goldman's career.

6 'The Color of Light' (1984)

Rating: 3.85/5

"All art is a lie, but sometimes that lie tells you the truth." The Color of Light follows the life of Charles "Chub" Fuller, a once-promising young writer who finds himself struggling with writer's block and personal dissatisfaction. Set primarily in New York City, the novel explores Chub’s creative journey as he reflects on his past successes and failures, particularly his relationship with Emma, a woman who profoundly influenced his life and work.

Once again, this is a semi-autobiographical work, informed by Goldman's own experience. And, once again, critics panned it, taking issue with everything from the prose to the characters. In particular, some reviewers called the work shallow, saying that Chub's journey was flimsy and unsatisfying. That said, Goldman fans will probably enjoy much of the dialogue, as well as his slightly fantastical depiction of the writing process. As a whole, the book is safely skippable, though it contains some glimmers of Goldman's trademark wit.

5 'The Silent Gondoliers' (1983)

Rating: 3.85/5

"I cannot sing, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have a song in my heart." The Silent Gondoliers is a whimsical novella that presents itself as a "lost" tale of Venice, offering a fictional, humorous explanation for why the gondoliers of Venice no longer sing. The story centers on Luigi, a young gondolier with a passion for music, who dreams of becoming the most famous singing gondolier in the city. Despite his love for music, Luigi’s voice is terrible, leading him to a life of disappointment and isolation. However, through a series of comedic misadventures, he forges his own path.

Goldman initially published this story under the pseudonym S. Morgenstern, the same one he wrote The Princess Bride under, and The Silent Gondoliers does contain a few flashes of that novel's whimsy and fun. It has a fairytale quality, a lighthearted tone, and larger-than-life characters. It also breezes by at just 110 pages, making it ideal for curious fans of Goldman's scripts.

4 'Which Lie Did I Tell?' (2000)

Rating: 4.02/5

"In Hollywood, no one really lies—they just tell you what they wish was the truth." Which Lie Did I Tell? is Goldman's second memoir on screenwriting, following Adventures in the Screen Trade. In it, he provides a candid, behind-the-scenes look at Hollywood. The title reflects the nature of storytelling in film—how truths and lies intermingle to create compelling narratives. Goldman shares anecdotes from his experiences working on famous films, offering insights into the often chaotic process of putting a movie together.

This book doesn't contain as much punchy advice as the first one, but it's still loaded with nuggets of wisdom, alongside charming stories (and a hefty dose of celebrity gossip). Notably, the author devotes sections of the book to the writing of Misery and The Princess Bride, which will be of particular interest to fans of those movies. That said, the target audience is aspiring writers, who will probably enough of value here to warrant a reading.

3 'Adventures in the Screen Trade' (1983)

Rating: 4.12/5

"Nobody knows anything." Adventures in the Screen Trade is Goldman's seminal work on the art of screenwriting and the inner workings of show business. Part memoir, part industry guide, the book offers a blend of personal anecdotes, practical advice, and sharp observations about the movie business. One of its most famous lines, "Nobody knows anything," encapsulates Goldman's belief in the unpredictability of success in Hollywood.

The book is often touted as a must-read for would-be screenwriters, and for good reason. Goldman breaks down the structure of film scripts and explains the key elements that make a movie work. In one memorable section, he walks readers through transforming one of his short stories into a screenplay. He also shares some of his experience working on films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All the President’s Men. All this adds up to a classic entry in this subgenre, and one of the author's most entertaining books.

2 'Marathon Man' (1974)

Rating: 4.11/5

"Is it safe?" This thriller centers on Thomas "Babe" Levy, a history graduate student and marathon runner, who becomes entangled in a deadly conspiracy involving a Nazi war criminal. The novel opens with Babe living a relatively quiet life, unaware that his brother, Doc, is a government agent involved in international espionage. After Doc is murdered, Babe finds himself hunted by Christian Szell, an infamous Nazi dentist seeking hidden diamonds.

Marathon Man was adapted into a hit movie with Dustin Hoffman and Laurence Olivier, with Goldman penning the script as well (he reportedly earned $500, 000 for his efforts). Much of what makes the film work is present in the novel, including the taut pacing, vivid description, and snappy dialogue. The famous tooth drilling scene originates here as well. A few plot holes notwithstanding, this is escapist entertainment done right, cramming an impressive amount of wackiness into its 309 pages.

1 'The Princess Bride' (1973)

Rating: 4.27/5

"Hello. My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die." It's no surprise that The Princess Bride is Goldman's highest-rated book on Goodreads since it's far and away his most magical work. This unique blend of adventure, romance and comedy follows Buttercup and her true love, Westley, as they embark on a quest to reunite after Westley is believed to be killed by the Dread Pirate Roberts. Along the way, they encounter a cast of memorable characters, including the vengeful Inigo Montoya, the gentle giant Fezzik, and the cunning Vizzini.

The Princess Bride checks every box for an adventure tale, offering all the expected thrills. However, it's the extra dimension of the fourth-wall breaking, side comments, and digressions that inject charm and intrigue into an otherwise simple narrative. Not for nothing, it has captivated generations of readers, and lent itself to an even more enjoyable movie adaptation. It's Goldman's masterpiece.

NEXT: The 10 Scariest Monster Movie Creature Designs, Ranked