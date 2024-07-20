One of the definitive movie stars of the 20th century, William Holden was famous for the weight and presence he brought to many of his roles. The actor burst onto the scene with his boyish charms in the late 30s and through the 40s, working alongside some of the biggest names of Hollywood’s Golden Era. However, Holden truly established his distinct legacy through the early part of the 1950s, making a striking impact in his collaborations with director Billy Wilder.

The breaking of the wholesome boy-next-door typecast that his 1950s success brought him enabled Holden to expand into gruffer and more ambiguous roles that highlighted his versatility and his impact as a leading man. William Holden amassed over 70 acting credits throughout a career spanning across six decades, winning an Academy Award from three nominations. Of his immense body of work, these masterful films stand as the best pictures of William Holden's career.

10 'The Towering Inferno' (1970)

Directed by John Guillermin

An explosive disaster movie featuring a star-studded cast and an overly expansive runtime, The Towering Inferno is very much a movie of its time. The 1970 thriller focuses on the grand unveiling of a high-rise office building in San Francisco. While the opening party celebrates the skyscraper’s standing as the tallest building in the world, architect Doug Roberts (Paul Newman) expresses doubts about the tower’s wiring specifications. When a fire breaks out, the lives of all in attendance are threatened as the building is destroyed.

Certain qualities of the film have aged glaringly, and its 165-minute run remains unwarranted. Alas, The Towering Inferno can still be heralded as a triumph of old-school special effects that bolsters its suspense with an enviable cast of Hollywood A-listers. Amid the litany of stars, Holden excels in the antagonist role of James Duncan, the construction manager whose initial ignorance of the fires sets up the catastrophic disaster that places so many lives in peril.

9 'Executive Suite' (1954)

Directed by Robert Wise

While it may not be as renowned as some of Holden’s other major hits in the early 50s, Executive Suite has endured as one of the most brilliant films the actor ever starred in. In the wake of the unexpected death of a major corporation’s CEO, a small and ambitious group of company vice presidents try to seize the top spot for themselves. While a cunning businessman seems the likely option, the idealistic young engineer Don Walling (Holden) becomes a popular alternative.

Taut and concise but still packing a melodramatic might, Executive Suite is a fine exhibition of Holden’s prowess as a leading man. The dialogue-heavy story gives all the cast members ample opportunity to flaunt their talents, thanks to a brilliant screenplay in service of an intriguing story. Additionally, the film also sees Holden reunite with his early acting mentor and friend, Barbara Stanwyck. Together, the duo steal the show, turning Executive Suite into their best collaboration.

8 'Born Yesterday' (1950)

Directed by George Cukor

Another underappreciated gem that coincided with Holden’s rise to prominence, Born Yesterday is an intelligent and delightful nugget of romantic comedy that makes exceptional use of Holden’s charisma and charm. It focuses on Emma “Billie” Dawn (Judy Holliday), partner to a domineering, corrupt, and rude tycoon, as she travels to Washington, D.C., to interfere with politics to his advantage. Disapproving of Billie’s conduct, the tycoon hires journalist Paul Verrall (Holden) to educate her, only for Billie to open her eyes to her husband’s deceit and develop feelings for the supportive Verrall.

While Holden is well suited to his role, the film stands as one of the rare occasions the actor was upstaged by a co-star. Reprising her role from the stage play, Judy Holliday thrives as the uncouth and ditzy Billie Dawn. Essentially a screwball comedy with plenty of political satire thrown in for good measure, Born Yesterday is one of the best and most enjoyable films of Holden’s career.

7 'The Counterfeit Traitor' (1962)

Directed by George Seaton

While his work in several WWII movies stands among his greatest cinematic achievements, William Holden’s starring role in 1962’s espionage thriller The Counterfeit Traitor remains rather underappreciated. He stars as Eric Erickson, an American-born oil executive in Sweden who is pressured into using his expertise to work as a spy for the Allies. However, when the Nazis learn that Erickson’s lover and contact, Marianne (Lilli Palmer), is a spy, the situation grows volatile and tense at a rapid rate.

The war spy thriller The Counterfit Traitor is quite possibly the single most underrated movie of Holden’s entire career.

Released in the lull between Holden’s breakthrough as a bona fide movie star and his career revival in the late 60s and early 70s, The Counterfeit Traitor can be viewed as an underrated gem that presents the actor at his ambiguous best. Further bolstered by some brilliant moments of tension and a fascinating basis on a true story, the war spy thriller is quite possibly the single most underrated movie of Holden’s entire career.

6 'Sabrina' (1954)

Directed by Billy Wilder

While it probably stands as the weakest of Holden’s collaborations with Billy Wilder, Sabrina is still a classic of Hollywood cinema, receiving six Oscar nominations and winning the Academy Award for Best Costume Design. Thriving with a whimsical, fairy-tale charm that is bolstered by the performances of its three spectacular stars, Sabrina is a dazzling romantic comedy that plays with high society in a delightful fashion.

Audrey Hepburn stars as Sabrina Fairchild, an elegant young woman recently back from a two-year Paris stint, who is courted by David (Holden), the playboy son of the businessman her father works for. However, Sabrina finds herself falling for David’s far more serious older brother, Linus (Humphrey Bogart). Funny, witty, and completely endearing, Sabrina is the perfect example of William Holden’s charm as a comedy actor.

5 'The Bridge on the River Kwai' (1957)

Directed by David Lean

With a very loose basis on real events, The Bridge on the River Kwai is a phenomenal war epic that presents much of director David Lean at his grandiose best. Set in a WWII prisoner-of-war camp in Burma, it focuses on the efforts of the captured British troops to build a bridge across the river Kwai, an assignment that becomes the obsession of Colonel Nicholson (Alec Guinness). All the while, escaped American soldier Commander Shears (Holden) leads a small force back to the camp to destroy the bridge.

In a unique spin on war cinema, The Bridge on the River Kwai invests more in the design of its characters as complex individuals than it does in moral issues of war. The result is a compelling drama that invests in intriguing, complex, and sometimes difficult character interactions. As such, the film is a stunning showpiece of the cast’s talent, with Holden thriving as the roguish Shears.