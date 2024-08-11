William Hurt was an established star of the stage and silver screen who is best known for classic films such as Body Heat, A History of Violence, and Broadcast News. Born in Washington D.C., Hurt studied acting at Juilliard and initially started performing on the stage during the 1970s and earned his first major film role in the 1980 science-fiction horror movie, Altered States. In 1981, he starred alongside fellow newcomer, Kathleen Turner, in the erotic neo-noir film, Body Heat, which is considered to be Hurt's breakthrough role, ultimately elevating his career to new heights.

Throughout Hurt's impressive career, he earned numerous award nominations, including several Oscar nominations, and in 1985, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his captivating performance in Kiss of the Spider Woman. Hurt is considered to be one of the top leading men of the 1980s and maintained a steady career on the stage as well as in film and television up until his death in 2022. While the world of entertainment lost a gifted performer too soon, Hurt achieved incredible accomplishments that are some of the finest performances to ever grace the big screen.

10 'Dark City' (1998)

Directed by Alex Proyas

Dark City is a science-fiction neo-noir that takes audiences on a series of twists and turns as a man with memory loss, played by Rufus Sewell, tries to not only remember who he is but also clear his name as a prime suspect in a murder case. Hurt takes on the role of a hard-nosed detective, Inspector Bumstead, who believes Sewell's character is most likely innocent of any wrongdoing. He conveys the classic cynical detective of traditional classic noir films, giving a fitting homage to the timeless genre.

The film does an excellent job of portraying an overall nightmarish setting that oozes with German Expression and other traditional elements of the noir genre that sets Dark City as a unique 90s film. Dark City earned generally rave reviews from audiences and critics, including Roger Ebert, who called Dark City a "great visionary achievement," that reflected other groundbreaking sci-fi films such as Fritz Lang's Metropolis and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

9 'Tuck Everlasting' (2002)

Directed by Jay Russell

Hurt stars as the patriarch of the Tuck family, Angus, who, along with his wife and children, remain young and immortal thanks to a secret spring hidden in their woods. When Angus' son, Jesse (Jonathan Jackson), falls in love with a local upper-class girl, Winnie Foster (Alexis Bledel), she soon learns about the family's secret and is warned by Angus that it is both a blessing and a curse that must remain a secret from the outside world.

Tuck Everlasting is a romantic drama based on the 1975 novel written by Natalie Babbitt and also stars Ben Kingsley, Sissy Spacek, and Victor Garber. Hurt's performance is as wholesome as it is endearing and while some critics noted that the film moved a bit slowly, Tuck Everlasting does explore vital issues with a gentle touch of sensitivity. Unlike most romantic dramas, Tuck Everlasting sticks out with its bittersweet ending as well as its unique twist on star-crossed lovers.

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

8 'The Big Chill' (1983)

Directed by Lawrence Kasdan

Hurt stars with an ensemble cast including Glenn Close, Kevin Kline, and Jeff Goldblum, in the 80s dramedy, The Big Chill. The film follows several college friends who all come together to attend the funeral of their friend, Alex (originally played by Kevin Costner who was cut from the film), where they learn not only about Alex's secrets but also their own, forcing them to each find a way to come to terms with them.

Hurt plays a Vietnam veteran and drug addict, Nick Carlton, giving one of the most emotionally in-depth and authentic performances out of the all-star cast. The Big Chill received overall positive reviews and was praised for its genuine, smart humor as well as the array of detail-oriented characters that each bring something intriguing to the table of messes and regrets. The movie earned three Academy Award nominations, including Best Screenplay, Best Supporting Actress for Close, and Best Picture.

7 'Smoke' (1995)

Directed by Wayne Wang

Smoke follows the lives of several individuals who are all connected by a smoke shop located in Brooklyn and stars Hurt as a writer and grieving widower, Paul Benjamin. Benjamin's world collides with a young homeless man, Rashid (Harold Perrineau), who saves him from almost being hit by a bus. To show his gratitude for Rashid's heroic actions, he offers to let him stay with him until he gets back on his feet and soon learns that his new roommate is trying to reconnect with his father (Forest Whitaker).

Hurt gives one of his all-time best performances in the film, Smoke, which also stars Harvey Keitel, Ashley Judd, and Grease star, Stockard Channing. With a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 88%, Smoke is a hook, line, and sinker of a film that manages to keep audiences' attention from start to finish and effortlessly intertwines an intriguing group of characters conveyed by a highly capable cast, making it one of Hurt's top-tier films that doesn't get enough recognition.

6 'A.I. Artificial Intelligence (2001)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

In Steven Spielberg's science-fiction film, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Haley Joel Osment stars as David, a human android who is capable of feeling and expressing love, making him unique to other humanoids. David's journey is a reflection of the classic tale, The Adventures of Pinocchio, and like the wooden boy who dreams of being human, David encounters several influential people along the way, including his creator, Professor Allen Hobby, played by Hurt.

Hurt's character is crucial to the film's plot, but unlike the kindhearted woodcarver, Geppetto, Hobby is unable to realize how his drive for success impacts David. Hurt's performance is initially rich with natural warmth and a father-like approach, but all is quickly dashed, revealing a self-serving inventor who has no time to coddle his creations, presenting the question of who is the more human. The two-faced character is effortlessly conveyed by Hurt without coming off as intentionally cruel and heartless but manages to make his true nature clear through his actions and opinions.

5 'Children of a Lesser God' (1986)

Directed by Randa Haines

Hurt stars in the Oscar-winning film, Children of a Lesser God, as a speech teacher, James Leeds, who develops a romance with one of the school's deaf employees, Sarah Norman, who is played by Marlee Matlin in her feature film debut. While their relationship begins to grow, the couple encounters obstacles created by their opposing views and opinions, but in the end, their differences are what ultimately shape their loving bond.

Children of a Lesser God features one of Hurt's greatest lead performances, but the magic of the film lies solely in Hurt and Matlin's uncanny chemistry that is both alluring and heartfelt. The film earned immense praise and received several Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Actor for Hurt. Matlin went on to win the Oscar for Best Actress, becoming the youngest Best Actress winner as well as the first deaf performer to win in Oscar history.

4 'A History of Violence' (2005)

Directed by David Cronenberg

A History of Violence is a torrid tale of a man with a violent past who attempts to escape his demons to start a new life, only to be cornered by his deadly sins. Viggo Mortensen stars as a former hitman turned family man, Tom Stall, who, after killing two men who attempted to rob his diner, ends up on the news and is recognized by a past associate (Ed Harris) who confronts him about his true identity. While Stall knows he can no longer run from his previous life, he stops at nothing to ensure no one from it comes around threatening him or his family.

Hurt takes on the role of Stall's brother and crime boss, Richie Cusack, who is the epitome of a cold and calculated mafioso and values money over family. Despite being a minor role, Hurt delivers a captivating performance that earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, making it his fourth nomination. Film critic, Roger Ebert, gave the movie three and a half out of four stars, commending the film's straightforward style as well as the incredible performances by the entire cast.

3 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' (1985)

Directed by Héctor Babenco

Set in a Brazilian prison during the Brazilian military dictatorship, Hurt stars as Luis, a gay man who shares a cell with Valentin (Raul Julia) who is locked up for his involvement in the activities of a Leftist revolutionary group. While both men are entirely different, they eventually learn to value each other and form mutual respect, but their relationship is complicated by their own secret agendas that hold deadly consequences for both men.

Hurt and Julia are simply sublime together in the highly underrated drama film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which is based on the 1976 novel by the same name written by Manuel Puig. The film is full of jaw-dropping surprises and unexpected twists that serve as the main draw for audiences, but their attention is locked in on both stars' unbelievable performances, notably Hurt, who conveys quite the eccentric enigma of a character. Kiss of the Spider Woman received four Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, and ended up earning Hurt the Academy Award for Best Actor.