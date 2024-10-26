Myrna Loy and William Powell were two of the biggest stars during Hollywood's Golden Age. Throughout their careers, they starred in thirteen movies together, including Manhattan Melodrama, The Great Ziegfeld, and Libeled Lady. While a majority of their films are beloved classics, Loy and Powell are best known for their roles as Nick and Nora Charles in the murder mystery The Thin Man comedies. The Thin Man movies were among some of the most popular films at the time, and the uncanny chemistry between Loy and Powell convinced audiences that they were actually married in real life. In reality, the two were very good friends and starred in six films as the adored Nick and Nora Charles.

Based on the characters from the 1934 novel by Dashiell Hammett, Powell stars as a former private detective who retired after getting married. Still, he and his new wife find themselves working as amateur sleuths on occasion. Along with their canine companion, Asta, Nick and Nora put their heads together to solve some of the trickiest cases, which involve some humorous situations (and plenty of Martinis, Manhattans, and Highballs). Each of The Thin Man movies starring William Powell and Myrna Loy has something going for it, but which is the best? This ranking will consider the chemistry between Powell and Loy, the film's actual quality, and their larger legacy.

6 'Song of the Thin Man' (1947)

Directed by Edward Buzzell

While on board a gambling ship, musician Tommy Drake (Phillip Reed) is shot and killed while trying to break open a safe. When the man's boss, Phil Brant (Bruce Cowling), visits Nick and Nora at their apartment with his new bride, he learns that he's the main suspect in the case and, after a bullet is fired and nearly misses Brant, Nick decides to turn him into the police for his safety. With Brant safely behind bars, Nick and Nora begin digging around for clues and question those in both Brant's and the musician's lives.

Song of the Thin Man is one of the films in the series that wasn't directed by W.S. Van Dyke, who died in 1943, and whose absence makes the finished product feel a bit off compared to the others.

Song of the Thin Man was the sixth and final installment in the franchise, and while it wasn't as financially successful as the others, Powell and Loy still deliver exceptional performances. The film follows an intricate, twisted murder mystery with occasional comic relief and a safe and reliable story. It is one of the films in the series that wasn't directed by W.S. Van Dyke, who died in 1943, and whose absence makes the finished product feel a bit off compared to the others. Either way, Song of the Thin Man is still an entertaining comedy mystery that doesn't fail to end on a surprising note.

5 'The Thin Man Goes Home' (1945)

Directed by Richard Thorpe

In The Thin Man Goes Home, Nick, Nora, and Asta travel to Nick's small hometown in New England to visit his parents. In an attempt to get Nick's father to respect his profession, Nora suggests that her husband find a case in the area to solve. Unbeknownst to the couple, their presence has already unnerved a spy hiding nearby and when a local artist is found murdered, Nick believes the case is connected to espionage.

The Thin Man Goes Home was the fifth entry in the series, as well as the first film not directed by W.S. Van Dyke. The film's director, Richard Thorpe, had previously worked with Powell and Loy on the 1937 film Double Wedding and knew keeping the focus on the co-star's comedic chemistry would make this a fresh and entertaining entry in the popular film franchise. Between Nick going back to his original roots and an unexpected twist in a murder case, The Thin Man Goes Home is a unique Thin Man film that shakes things up a bit while remaining true to the traditional formula audiences know and love.

4 'Another Thin Man' (1939)

Directed by W.S. Van Dyke

When Nick and Nora receive an invitation to visit family friend Colonel Burr McFay (C. Aubrey Smith), the couple, along with their son, Nick Jr., and Asta, travel to Long Island, where they stay at the McFay estate. Shortly after their arrival, McFay reveals to Nick that he has been receiving death threats and wants the former detective to find out why. Before Nick has a chance to get on the case, McFay is murdered, leading the couple to try and unravel the unexpected mystery of their friend's murder.

The third film in the series, Another Thin Man was both a commercial and critical success that follows a grizzly murder. The intensity is softened by Nick and Nora's traditional matrimonial banter and a holiday-themed atmosphere unafraid to have fun with the mystery premise. While the movie features Hammett's Nick and Nora, the plot is actually based on another story written by the author, The Farewell Murder. Compared to the other films in the series, the case in Another Thin Man initially seems straightforward, but as Nick and Nora look further into the clues, it begins to spiral into something much more than an open and shut case.

3 'Shadow of the Thin Man' (1941)

Directed by W.S. Van Dyke

While in San Francisco, Nick and Nora learn from a local police lieutenant that a race jockey has recently been murdered, but despite Nora's pleas, Nick doesn't want to get involved. Even after he's approached by a reporter and the athletics commission head, he still refuses to look into the case. Once another murder occurs, Nick finally caves and, with Asta in tow, the couple begins their investigation.

Shadow of the Thin Man marked the fourth entry in the franchise and was well received by critics and audiences, who had been anxiously awaiting Nick and Nora's return after two years since the last film. This film requires audiences to pay close attention to even the most minor details, as it's full of compelling twists and turns and also involves more than one murder. Aside from the web of a ghastly mystery, Shadow of the Thin Man isn't short on comedy, and with Nick and Nora's hilarious squabbles and poor Asta being scared by a tiny kitten, it's easily one of the best films in the iconic franchise.

2 'After the Thin Man' (1936)

Directed by W.S. Van Dyke

When Nick and Nora return home from vacation, Nora's cousin, Selma (Elissa Landi), informs them that her husband, Robert (Alan Marshal), has gone missing and asks for their help. Along with Selma's friend, David Graham (James Stewart), they begin to investigate Robert's sudden disappearance. What starts as a missing persons case soon turns into a homicide.

After the Thin Man is a brilliant follow-up to the first film and also features James Stewart in one of his earliest roles. The film was a massive success and even earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. After the Thin Man is easily one of the best sequels that effortlessly holds up against the original, ending with an even more suspenseful scene of Nick meticulously crossing people off a list of suspects in the room. One by one, the scene slowly leads up to one of the most intense and unexpected finales in any of The Thin Man movies.

1 'The Thin Man' (1934)

Directed by W.S. Van Dyke

While spending the holidays in Manhattan, Nick is approached by the daughter of a former client, Dorothy Wynant (Maureen O'Sullivan), who asks the retired detective for his help with her father, who has gone missing. Initially, Nick is hesitant to take the job, but after much convincing and Nora chomping a the bit for some adventure, he agrees to help Wynant, leading Nick and Nora down a path of deception, greed, and, of course, murder.

It shouldn't be a surprise that the first film is the best in the film franchise. Ironically, most people think the Thin Man is Nick Charles, but in fact, it is a reference to Wynant's father. Audiences still connected Nick with the Thin Man, which is what led to the title's continuation. The fan-favorite crime-solving couple's introduction is also one of the best in the mystery genre that many film fans overlook. With Powell showing the bartender how to make a proper drink and Asta dragging Loy into the room while carrying numerous boxes, they definitely make a lasting and comical first impression. The Thin Man led to a long-term love affair between audiences and Nick and Nora, which remains strong today. While every film in the series has its strengths and uniqueness, The Thin Man is a one-of-a-kind classic gem and the best in its franchise.

