The man, the myth, the legend William Shatner will soon have his own story told in an untitled documentary directed by Alexandre O. Philippe. While we’ve seen him in countless roles over his whopping 70-year-career, a documentary solely based on the life of the now 91-year-old actor hasn’t been made — until now. To make matters more interesting, the production companies behind the movie, Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures, are inviting fans to take part in the feature. No, they’re not looking for extras, they’re looking for cash. Unlike other crowd sourced projects, the team behind the Shatner doc are offering those who invest in the film an actual cut of proceeds that may come from it. And while this sounds insane, because why would a movie about a star as huge as Shatner need help being financed by fans, it all checks out when you learn that Legion M is a fan-owned company. Because of this, they’re hoping to bring other lifelong fans of the actor in on the fun - and earnings.

Ready to take the plunge and throw some money at the production? While the specifics haven’t been ironed out, interested fans can jot their names down on a list, which you can find here, to nab themselves a reservation. Those on the official sheet will receive the first wave of notifications surrounding when the project will be moving forward with the option to bow out at any time. If you’re heading to the San Diego Comic-Con, you can swing by a Hall H panel to check out some debut footage of the documentary at an event hosted by none other than Kevin Smith.

As for the film, it plans to highlight the life and decade-spanning entertainment industry career of the legendary actor. While the world will never forget him for his portrayal of Captain Kirk in Star Trek, a role that would give him years and years of work, the actor initially began his career in theater — something he would return to in the early 2010s via a one-man Broadway production titled Shatner’s World: We Just Live in It. Along with his groundbreaking role on Star Trek, the actor also starred in T.J. Hooker and Boston Legal. He would go on to build himself a very unique recording career and recently reached new heights when, at 90-years-old, life imitated art as he launched into space as the oldest person to do so.

Image via Paramount Pictures

In a statement accompanying the documentary’s announcement, Shatner said,

For years I've had people approaching me to do a documentary about my life, but I turned them all down because it didn’t feel like the right fit. Alexandre and I hit it off right away, and when I heard how Legion M wanted to incorporate audiences to be a part of it, it was perfect. Fans have been responsible for my career -- it only seems right that they should own this doc.

As of right now, the feature doesn’t have a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for more news on this unique opportunity.