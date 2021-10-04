William Shatner finally gets to follow in the footsteps of his flagship Star Trek character, Captain Kirk. 55 years after first capturing the attention of TV audiences everywhere with his adventures in space, Shatner will get to experience the real thing. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space travel company revealed they're sending Shatner to space as part of a tourism flight that'll include three other passengers on October 12.

At 90 years old, Shatner will become the oldest astronaut in history and will only narrowly miss out on becoming the first actor in space (Russian actress Yulia Peresild will head to the International Space Station for filming for Challenge).

"So now I can say something. Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a 'rocket man!'" Shatner tweeted out after the announcement. He followed up in a separate statement, saying, "I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle." Joining him on the flight are Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers and two paying customers.

Shatner was invited in part because of Bezos' love of Star Trek and science fiction in general. Bezos even made a cameo in Star Trek Beyond as an alien Starfleet official, which technically makes Shatner the second Star Trek actor to reach space. He'll be flying aboard the New Shepherd rocket which debuted with Bezos' own space flight earlier this year. With his trek into the final frontier, Shatner will be part of the ongoing privatized space travel race between Blue Origin, Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, and Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Since taking the role of Captain Kirk, Shatner has appeared in three seasons and seven movies for the groundbreaking space-faring franchise, becoming an icon for sci-fi fans everywhere. He also hosts and executive produces The UnXplained, a History channel show about inexplicable mysteries that range from supposedly evil locales to, of course, alien activity.

This flight should be a lot more peaceful for Shatner as there is no Khan to fight or negotiations to be made, just a simple voyage among the stars, or at least past the Karman Line.

