Shatner has now boldly gone where only a few men have gone before.

William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk in the original 1960s revolutionary sci-fi series Star Trek, has finally gotten his own taste of life beyond planet Earth. The 90-year-old Shatner went up for a trip in the Blue Origin rocket along with Blue Origin's vice president of mission and flight operations, Audrey Powers, and two paying customers who each paid $250,000 for the flight. Blue Origin developer and Amazon co-founder Jeff Bezos was there to oversee his takeoff and landing, but did not ride up with him or his guests on this particular voyage.

Shatner was understandably emotional after the flight. He told reporters on the scene that "it was unbelievable" and that "everyone needs to see this." He later added, while talking to Bezos, "I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can retain what I feel now. I don't want to lose it."

The journey was only ten minutes from takeoff to landing - but it took Shatner and the three other passengers over 65 miles above the Earth's surface. The flight is designed to go just far enough for passengers to see the black, star-studded vastness of space and experience some temporary weightlessness.

The Star Trek franchise - of which Shatner has been an integral part of from the very beginning - has spawned 13 feature films and 10 television series, with more on the way. For better or worse, though, Shatner hasn't been involved in the franchise since 2006 when he lent his voice acting talents to a few Star Trek video games. Check out the video of Shatner reacting to his visit to space below.

