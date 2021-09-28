William Shatner's TekWar franchise is officially receiving a mixed-reality, animated reboot, according to an exclusive from Deadline. The upcoming series will be produced by Shatner through his Shatner Universe, as well as Pure Imagination Studios. The new series will be developed and written by Matt Michnovetz, who served as a writer on Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the recently released Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The project is being developed as a mixed-reality, adult animated series that will enable audiences to become involved with the events of the show by interacting through multiple forms of technology. This includes, but is not limited to, mobile phones, tablets, and wearable devices. Viewers can choose to watch the show without participating or immerse themselves into the story by becoming a part of it.

John P. Roberts, Pure Imagination’s Chief Content Officer, spoke about creating a series with Shatner, saying:

“We are very excited to work with the legendary William Shatner to reimagine the world of TekWar at a post-pandemic time. TekWar was truly ahead of its time envisioning a future filled with AI and the world of simulated reality. It’s becoming our reality now, and we’re excited to build a storyverse around it.”

TekWar started out as a best-selling book series created by Shatner and ghost-written by beloved science-fiction author, Ron Goulart. The novels were adapted into an Emmy-nominated television series of the same name that ran from 1994 to 1996, which featured Shatner as a series regular. Throughout 1994, four made-for-TV films based on the show were released. TekWar has also been adapted into a comic book series and a video game.

The original TekWar novels tell the tale of futuristic Los Angeles and a bio-digital microchip that is actually a highly illegal, mind-altering drug. An ex-detective is falsely accused of dealing the drug, which has the capacity to become a virus that will ravage humanity as we know it. This new project seems to currently be in the early stages of development, so more details should be revealed as the series is developed further.

