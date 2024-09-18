Witness the legendary tale of William Tell like never before. Fresh off the Toronto International Film Festival 2024, this visually dazzling adaption brings the timeless Swiss folk hero to the big screen, all while staying true to his legacy. While many debated the existence of William Tell himself, his story has left a huge mark on Swiss culture and has been immortalized through countless Western adaptations.

Set in 1307, William Tell finds an Austrian Hapsburg king (Sir Ben Kingsley) ruling the Swiss cantons with oppressive authority. His cruel taxes and harsh enforcers drive one desperate farmer to seek out William Tell (Claes Bang). Though Tell longs for peace after his battles with the Knights Templar, he finds himself drawn back into the fight, unwilling to stand by as tyranny spreads.

Collider’s own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to sit down and chat with William Tell director Nick Hamm and cast members Bang and Ellie Bamber at the Collider interview studio at the Cinema Center brought to you by Range Rover Sport. During their conversation, which you can watch in the video above or read in the transcript below, they discuss what makes action movies truly compelling, filming the apple scene, bringing this legend to life, Bamber's upcoming Kate Moss project, and more.

The Story of ‘William Tell’ Has Not Been Told in 60 Years

COLLIDER: I really want to start with congratulations on the movie. I thought you guys did such a great job. I hate asking the generic question at the beginning, but since no one has seen the movie yet, how have you been describing it to friends and family?

NICK HAMM: In a sense, what we've done is we’ve almost gone back in time and made a traditional action film. But with, if you like, a purpose — in the sense that it's talking about the idea of individual liberty, and it's talking about stuff which, politically and morally, is applicable now. The William Tell story is about a man defending his country against an invasion from an autocratic power. That's the central premise of the story. He doesn't want to go to war. He's been at war. He understands the futility of war. He understands that war will mean basically a lot of people will die, and there will be no winner regardless. And the story of the film is his journey towards having to do that.

At the center of the movie is this extraordinary scene, as you've seen, Steve, which is the apple scene. People have some sort of cultural reference to the apple. They don't know what the apple is. They don't know why it is. They just know there's a kid with an apple on his head. But when you look at, and you diagnose that scene, and you go into it, and you think, "Okay, what's that actually about?" That's about power. That's about who has it and who doesn't. And it's about the public execution of a young boy. So what we've tried to do is make an entertaining movie, a movie that takes you on a journey, that involves you intellectually and emotionally, gives you feedback for yourself, but it gives you a great sense of scale and enjoyment, ultimately.

How is it that his story has not been told in cinema in, I believe...?

HAMM: 100 years. That was one of the reasons for doing it. It's a European legend. It's been around since the early 13th century, and it's been adapted over time by various people, and William Tell, as a figure, has been adopted by different political movements. The French Revolution used him as a figure for liberation. The Nazis used him as a figure of national pride. So, in each different period of history, William Tell has been used and abused, if you like, differently by different people wanting to adopt him as their figurehead. It's a European legend that's complex. Initially, it came down through storytelling, but it finally was written down in the early 19th century by a writer called Frederick Schiller. I took that play and adapted it, re-translated it, worked it, and changed it into a modern morality tale.

For you guys, what was it like reading the script for the first time? Both have such juicy roles, so was it an immediate, "Oh, I need to be in this"?

ELLIE BAMBER: Yes, it was. I just love the way that Nick had crafted the story. And then, meeting with Nick, I just felt like I really wanted to jump on board and work with you on it.

HAMM: Because the female characters in the movie are very important. I rewrote all of them because, traditionally, in the story, they're badly written.

BAMBER: Each of them, they're fighting for their liberty, as well, not only with political strategy but also getting involved within the fighting itself. And so they have a lot of agency. I think it's amazing to play such a complex woman.

I have more with you, but for you, what was it like reading the script for the first time? Again, this is a juicy role.

CLAES BANG: Totally. I've said it before, but it's quite embarrassing to admit that, being a European and this is a European legend, I did not know exactly the whole thing of it. I thought that he was traveling around the country shooting an apple off his son's head for money and fun because he was very good with his crossbow. Then I started digging into it, and I found out there's actually something slightly more to this, and this is obviously what really interested me, that it becomes a very existential story about this guy having to make it, as, "Do I do this? Do I accept the challenge of having to do this in order to fight for myself, my family, and my country?" It becomes a much bigger thing, where the whole problem of this invasion actually moves in and becomes a very existential thing for this guy. He has to make a choice. "Do I want to do this, or do I not want to do this?" And, of course, that is very juicy, as you said, to dig into that whole thing.

Then I thought, not just a character, but I thought the script was really, really good because it really allows for a lot of storytelling for a lot of characters. You can't take out one piece without the story falling apart, and I thought that was really, really clever. We have quite a huge narrative together, and that whole thing, so it just seemed very appealing to dive into this whole thing and find out it wasn't just a guy shooting an apple off his son's head just to show off.

[Ellie], one of the things about your character, and I wanna make sure I say it right, is you're torn between the Austrian crown and Swiss independence. Sometimes, if I'm being honest, some of the princess characters can be two-dimensional. I thought your character was displaying a lot. Talk a little bit about that.

BAMBER: Because she has Austrian and Swiss blood, it's complex for her because she's born into this royal family and the king has these expectations of her, but she won't be held by them. He thinks that she's only useful in marriage, but she believes that she of far more use than that. And so she kind of plays the men at their own game and essentially ends up being a part of the rebellion. She's very feisty and has a lot of agency, and I had so much fun with that because it was just great to play a woman who is really empowered.

‘William Tell’ Features Approximately 200-300 Extras on Set

For all three of you, you see the shooting schedule in front of you; what day did you have circled in terms of, "I can't wait to film this?" And what day did you have circled in terms of, "How the F are we going to film this?"

BANG: I love the schedule. When it comes out, I'm like, "Oh, fucking hell, I don't need to shoot the whole movie in one day. Oh, nice." It's actually—it's actually...

HAMM: You’ve done a lot of movies. You know how it works.

BANG: But it's still like that every time. I'm like, "Fucking hell! How are we ever gonna...? Oh, I see. Oh, we just do that one scene. Oh, good.” But there's a scene on a boat in the rain in very rough weather that we shot for, like, three days. We were just drenched for hours and hours.

BAMBER: I remember I had to do this moment where I open a door and all of this water shoots at me, and Nick just kept telling them to bump the pressure up. He was like, "She needs to actually fall back. Really! She's got to fall back." It was funny.

BANG: And they had these massive water cannons shooting ice-cold water at me all the time. It would always catch you in the ear or in the eye.

HAMM: This is turning into a complaining session. [Laughs]

BANG: We worked hard, is what I'm trying to say.

I don't think people realize. I think when people look at a movie, they think it's very glamorous, the making of a television show or a movie. The more I've learned, it can be very, very physically challenging for all involved to bring a sequence to life.

HAMM: If you make films — and you know how this works, Steve — you know it's a very particular trade. It's a very focused, forensic operation. There's 400-odd people all working to achieve one little moment, and all you can do each day is get those moments right. As Claes says, you don't make the whole movie in one day. You don't do that. You focus on that brick, in that piece of the wall, at that moment. And to answer your question about what you do as a director, you focus your attention on the scenes that matter. The apple took a week to film on its own.

'William Tell's Apple Scene "Is About the Execution of Power"

That's also an incredibly important scene with tons of extras.

HAMM: With about two or three hundred extras? And it's the scene of the movie. I mean, do you want to talk about that for a second? Or do you want to go on to another question?

Here's the thing. I try not to get into too many of the specifics of a film because it's so early. People haven't seen the film. Believe me, I want to talk about that. I'd love to talk about the third act, but no one has seen it yet, so it's more of a — I hate saying the word superficial, but it's a little bit more superficial because you don't want to spoil things. But the apple, most people know the story.

HAMM: They do know it, but they don't, Steve. The apple scene is one of the greatest scenes ever written down by any dramatist in any context. It was written down by Schiller in 1807. He crafted that scene. That scene is about the public execution of a young boy in front of a crowd of people by his own father. That scene is about autocracy taking over a simple village, a simple way of life. It's the decimation of one life as opposed to another. It's an extraordinary piece of writing, and at the center of it is this dilemma: if he shoots this apple, and he kills the kid, then he's lost. And Gessler, who's the autocrat making him do that, has significantly made him do this in front of the population; therefore, the population will bow to Gessler. If he shoots the apple, and he doesn’t do that, then the population rises and joins the resistance around Tell. That's the dilemma of the scene, and it plays out at the core of the beating heart of the movie. Every character in the movie comes into that scene, and it's 25 minutes long, and it's about now, Steve. It's about what is going on now. It is about the execution of power.

100%.

The First Cut for ‘William Tell’ Was Long

When directors come through, I always talk about editing because editing will make or break a movie, and it's also the performance. It's everything. Talk a little bit about how the film possibly changed in the editing room in ways you didn’t expect. For you guys, what was it actually like watching the film for the first time? Because you know what you've done on set, but you really don't know what it's going to be until you actually watch it.

BANG: Talking about editing, that was actually the first thing I wrote to Nick when saw it, because I was sent a link. I was somewhere else, and then I saw it, and that was the first thing I said to you, "Big, big congrats on the editing." Because there are actually a lot of really big characters in this; it's not just the two of us sitting here. It's a story of so many, so it's kind of complex. To find the whole, to allow all these stories to find their way here and all of them come into their own right, I think that's really brilliantly done. I wasn't sure how that would all go, because in that sense, it seemed like, when we were shooting, "Oh my god, now we're shooting this part of the story," and, "Is it all gonna connect?" That was actually the first thing I thought when I saw it, that it's actually come up to its own thing.

What was your reaction watching it?

BAMBER: It was incredible to see it on the screen. Particularly visually, to see the scenery. It's incredible. Our DP is just amazing. Jamie [D. Ramsay] is incredible, and so to see what he'd shot, it was great.

HAMM: This is probably one of the first things I've written — I wrote it years ago. You start with a huge canvas. You start with a massive piece, and you also overshoot, and you write when you're shooting. So, for example, you'd see an actor working in a certain way. The advantage of writing and directing is you can write your own material as you're shooting. You don't get extra time. No one's saying, "Okay, this scene was two pages, it's now four pages." "Oh, great, have another couple of days to shoot." No, you've still got to shoot it in the time you've allocated. What it means is you can respond organically as you're making something as a director to an actor's performance. So you can see, "Okay, that relationship with that person is working very well. I'm going to exploit that more. I'm going to make that bigger."

The point about shooting is that you harvest everything. If you edit when you're shooting, you're an idiot. You need to harvest everything. You need to get every bit of performance, every bit of acting, every bit of dialogue you can get out there, because you're gonna take it into an edit room, and you're gonna sit there for three or four months and try and shape that thing. So your job as a director is to give yourself options when you're in the edit room and not to preclude options before you get there.

How did the film change in the editing room in ways you might not have expected?

HAMM: Massively. Because there are two movies in there, right? There are two films. I mean, the first cut was three and a half hours, four hours.

That's an assembly cut.

HAMM: That's an assembly cut, so you take an hour off straight away. You get rid of all the dross, and then you're at three hours, and want this movie to play around two hours. So as you cut more stuff, it becomes more and more difficult, and you're aware that you can play at different movies. I could have just made that a straightforward action picture. I could have cut another half-hour off, as Claes was saying. You could have gotten rid of some of the different characters, but the movie would not have had the same depth. It wouldn't have had the same complexity.

'William Tell' Is the Action Movie We'd See in Theaters 20 Years Ago

"Cinema is — let's not beat around the bush — in a slight crisis."

Often you'll have people saying, "If we can get this to 1:40, it's even better." But it's those 30 minutes from 1:40 to 2:10 that make the movie.

HAMM: I think you're right. And look, cinema is — let's not beat around the bush — in a slight crisis. People aren't going to the movies in the same way as they were. They're watching it in different ways. There's a complete mutation of the way we are receiving our content, especially in movies right now. I wanted to make a film that I could stand by as a mass piece of entertainment that also had an intellectual part to it, that also had a moral story behind it. That's the kind of movies we should be making. This is the kind of picture the studios would have made 20 years ago. They'd have made 10 of these movies each in a year, and now they make $150 million movies, and they make four of them. They should be making 10 $40 million movies. The business has changed. You see that. You have these people sitting on their couch all day long. If we don't reassert our rights, if we don't come back and create the content we know needs to go out there, if we constantly bow down to, "Oh, this is how you're gonna have to do this," or, "This is how you're gonna sell your movie," or, "This is where your movie is gonna be placed," dude, we're over. It will be run by AI.

Believe me when I say, I agree with you on so many things, and I also think that it's just important. One of the reasons I'm so thankful to be here at the festival is we have 45 films coming through, and I love being able to help support all of these projects.

HAMM: But they need to get distribution. Half of those movies won't get seen, Steve. It's outrageous. There are brilliant films in this festival that will never get out there.

It's interesting because you would think with all the streamers that more would find distribution. And in actuality, so many are struggling.

HAMM: Well, let's not start on the entire journey of how streaming has affected things. That’s a whole other thing.

Changing the subject a little bit. This is a very, very ambitious project. Talk about the ambition of this because you're not making this with some $200 million budget. Talk about trying to pull this off and making it fiscally responsible.

HAMM: Look, you don't have endless money as a director, ever. Any director that can say, "I want this," or "I want that," it doesn't work like that, and you know that. You talk to directors all the time — you have to pick your battles. You have to choose where you're going to put your money, and you have to be precise with how you're going to do that. You have to be great with your actors. Your actors are the core of anything you make. Most action movies fail because they're boring, because you can't understand what the motivation is of the characters. They're lightweight, they're uninteresting, and all you're doing is being a voyeur on action. That is ridiculous. That's not proper movie-making. That's just action. People jumping out of cars. Movie-making is about embracing the action with the drama, making the characters of that drama be conscious, be aware, and you have an involvement in that process also.

Also, I've said this again and again, if you don't care about the people you see on screen, it doesn't matter what else happens.

HAMM: You don't care if they jump off a bloody train and fall off. Who cares? You're just watching it and eating. There's a laziness.

BAMBER: I would say that, also, you leading us, you were so enthusiastic. Working with Nick has just been a real joy.

HAMM: Likewise.

BAMBER: He really took us through every scene, and we were allowed to play and try things and be incredibly creative. So I think just having the ability to do that meant that we could really forge our way through the story.

HAMM: We rehearsed it. Because I can't say to Claes, "Here's four pages of heavy dialogue with Ellie. Let's shoot it." You need to rehearse that.

The other thing is, if you have the time to talk about these things, when you step on set, you can worry about where the camera is rather than worrying about the performance.

Ellie Bamber Is Set to Play Kate Moss in Upcoming Biopic

Image by Photagonist at TIFF

I do have an individual question for you, [Ellie], which is, you recently played Kate Moss. What is that like trying to inhabit someone like that in a project?

BAMBER: It was exciting. I spent some time with Kate, and I think that it's been a real journey. I'm excited to see what happens with the film. It was an amazing experience. She's a legend, and she's also just such a cool person.

What is it actually like getting the call, saying, "We want you to play Kate Moss?"

BANG: When I got it, I was thinking, "I'm going to pass it over to Bamber. I think she might be more appropriate."

BAMBER: [Laughs] That's what happened.

HAMM: She's going to be excellent in it. She is going to be extraordinary. She's an absolute unique talent, Miss Bamber. She's extraordinary on screen. She has an empathy and a beauty which very few actresses have, and she fits beautifully into this cast. So, I think playing Kate is gonna be amazing.

