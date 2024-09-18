The legendary story of William Tell is returning to the big screen in a new adaptation directed by Nick Hamm, and according to Hamm, it's been long overdue. Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub at the Toronto International Film Festival, Hamm expressed his surprise that the story hadn’t been adapted in over a century.

“It’s a European legend. It’s been around since the early 13th century, and it’s been adapted over time by various people," Hamm explained. He pointed out that William Tell’s image has evolved throughout history, making him a versatile figure for different political movements. "The French Revolution used him as a figure for liberation. The Nazis used him as a figure of national pride. So in each different period of history, William Tell has been used and abused, if you like, differently by different people wanting to adopt him as their kind of figurehead.”

Who Is William Tell?

William Tell is most famous for his act of rebellion against tyrannical rule, where he was forced to shoot an apple off his son’s head to save their lives. This act of defiance has become a powerful symbol of resistance, and Hamm sought to capture this in his film. “It’s a European legend that’s complex,” Hamm continued, describing how the tale has been passed down through storytelling, before finally being written down in the early 19th century by Friedrich Schiller. Hamm’s adaptation draws heavily from Schiller’s work but brings a modern touch to the story. “I took that play and adapted it and re-translated it, worked it, and changed it into a modern morality tale.”

In this cinematic version, audiences can expect a stellar cast. The film features Claes Bang in the title role, alongside Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Rafe Spall (Life of Pi), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), and Ben Kingsley (Gandhi). With such an experienced ensemble, Hamm's vision for William Tell is set to deliver a thrilling take on a legendary tale. The new film promises not only intense action but also a deep dive into the complexities of freedom, authority, and rebellion.

As William Tell prepares to hit theaters, fans of history, legends, and modern adaptations can look forward to a fresh take on one of Europe’s most enduring heroes. Hamm’s passion for the project, combined with a cast of talented actors, makes this adaptation of William Tell a highly anticipated film for modern audiences. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive content as we get closer to the release of William Tell in early 2025.

