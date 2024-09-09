In the wake of its TIFF debut, Collider is excited to bring you an exclusive first look at a gripping scene from the upcoming epic William Tell — and it’s sure to leave you eager for more. The film, directed by Nick Hamm, is already one of the most anticipated releases of 2024, and this latest sneak peek offers a tantalizing glimpse of the tension and drama that awaits. In this sneak peek, Connor Swindells, best known for his roles in Sex Education and Barbie, takes on a surprising new challenge as the film's antagonist, Gessler. Playing against type, Swindells delivers a chilling performance, showcasing his versatility and range as an actor. The scene captures Gessler's menacing presence and the oppressive atmosphere that defines his rule, setting the stage for the epic confrontation with Claes Bang's William Tell.

The footage not only highlights Swindells' formidable turn as Gessler but also teases the film's intense and atmospheric tone. With its rich historical backdrop and the high-stakes conflict at its core, William Tell promises to be a powerful retelling of the legendary Swiss tale of resistance and rebellion.

The film just had its bow last week at the Toronto International Film Festival, and this exclusive scene gives us a taste of the dynamic performances and epic storytelling that will make this film a standout in the upcoming cinematic season. With an ensemble cast that includes Ellie Bamber, Golshifteh Farahani, Rafe Spall, Jonathan Pryce, and Ben Kingsley, William Tell is poised to captivate audiences worldwide.

Hamm Reveals Why This Scene Was "Tricky To Get Right"

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Hamm and Swindells both spoke to Collider to describe the scene in question and what the experience of the film was like. Hamm offered some context on why Swindells' character, Gessler, acts in the way he does, while also offering a historical perspective:

"A Swiss farmer murders an Austrian soldier who raped and murdered his wife. He goes on the run and is rescued from a chasing pack of Austrian soldiers by William Tell, who hides him with his friends. That night, as they discuss the Swiss resistance, the Austrian general, Gessler, arrives at their house, searching for the murderer of his soldier. This is a classic scene in cinema. It’s the Nazi walking into the room/bar, looking for the fugitive amongst the resistance. In other words it’s a bit of a trope and therefore tricky to get right. This scene is about power, who has it and who doesn’t. It’s the first time in the film that the two protagonists meet. We rehearsed extensively before filming and came to the conclusion that the dramatic resonance of this scene would be best realised by letting the actors play it out in real time, using long, unbroken takes. I knew the drama lay in the silences, the glances and wanted the actors to explore those moments. What is not said is often more powerful than what is said."

Swindells relished the role of Gessler and explained that his character was delighted to finally be facing what he deemed to be a worthy adversary. He told Collider:

"This scene was a joy, it was extremely fun. It’s the type of scene that largely drew me to the project as it would any actor. We spent a lot of time rehearsing that moment, its important. To me, it’s a scene where Gessler sees another destroyer sat opposite. This is what he’s been craving. The elation of that. Gessler is a simple man. He’s spiteful, narcissistic and entirely egoistic. In this scene we learn it all immediately and as an audience, we know the ride has begun. It was a brilliant scene to workshop and with such talented actors, it was sheer play."

What Is 'William Tell' About?

Image via TIFF

The film is based on the classic play by Friedrich Schiller and is set in the 14th century amidst the decline of the Holy Roman Empire. The story follows the legendary Swiss folk hero William Tell, a peaceful hunter who is compelled to take action against the oppressive rule of the Austrian king and his ruthless warlords as they encroach on Switzerland. When his homeland and family are threatened, Tell leads a courageous rebellion to defend their liberty and resist the tyrannical forces seeking to subjugate them.

Take a look at the sneak peek above and see what you think — Swindells' transformation into the villainous Gessler is sure to be a talking point as we approach the film's release. This is just a glimpse of the drama and intensity that William Tell has in store, and we can’t wait to see the full story unfold. Stay tuned for more updates and exclusive content, as well as more news out of TIFF, as we get closer to the release of William Tell in early 2025.