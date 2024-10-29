Modern cinema has depicted numerous tales about legendary figures from ancient times. However, one that has somehow managed to elude our screens is the classic tale of the Swiss folk hero, William Tell. Thankfully, that's about to change with the upcoming theatrical release of William Tell, a historical thriller about the famed titular marksman who resisted invading Austrian forces and bravely led the people of Switzerland to war against the autocratic Austrian Empire. Claes Bang plays Tell in the film, which recently made its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto Film Festival. After featuring in a few other festivals, William Tell will arrive theaters soon. A trailer has been released for the film, and it is awash with brutal battle scenes teasing an intense and thrilling spectacle.

Written and directed by Nick Hamm, William Tell is set in the 14th century during the twilight of the Roman Empire when Europe's mighty nations rose against each other in a fierce struggle for supremacy. The Austrians, led by the cruel Hapsburg king (Oscar-winner Sir Ben Kingsley) eye a peaceful Switzerland to seize their lush and pastoral lands, beginning by taxing the bordering Swiss cantons. When one oppressed farmer is fed up, he seeks help from Tell, who's just returned from war in the Holy Lands and has no interest in diving back into another war. However, as the encroaching Austrian warlords further threaten their safety, Tell is forced to pick up his crossbow and lead his countrymen in a desperate fight for freedom.

'William Tell' Features The Epic Apple Scene

The movie is a faithful adaptation of Friedrich Schiller's classic play and includes the famous Apple scene briefly teased at the start and end of the trailer. The scene which plays out extensively in the movie sees the Austrian tyrant leader challenge Tell's marksmanship, putting him to the difficult test of shooting an apple off his son's head to save their lives. In a recent interview with Collider, director Hamm shared that the movie goes beyond entertainment to become a "modern morality tale." He also explained the Apple scene, saying;

"At the center of the movie is this extraordinary scene, as you've seen, Steve, which is the apple scene. People have some sort of cultural reference to the apple. They don't know what the apple is. They don't know why it is. They just know there's a kid with an apple on his head. But when you look at, and you diagnose that scene, and you go into it, and you think, "Okay, what's that actually about?" That's about power. That's about who has it and who doesn't. And it's about the public execution of a young boy. So what we've tried to do is make an entertaining movie, a movie that takes you on a journey, that involves you intellectually and emotionally, gives you feedback for yourself, but it gives you a great sense of scale and enjoyment, ultimately."

William Tell features an ensemble that includes Oscar nominee Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Connor Swindells (Barbie), Ellie Bamber (Willow), Golshifteh Farahani (Extraction), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Rafe Spall (The Big Short), and Emily Beecham (1899).

William Tell will be released in UK cinemas on January 10th, 2025 but is not have a US release date yet. Check out the trailer above and stay tuned for more.