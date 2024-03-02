William Wyler was a prolific German-born American director active between 1925 and 1970. He made dozens of movies over those 45 years, both during the silent era and the dawn of talkies. Narratively, his work spanned a range of genres, including romantic comedies, literary adaptations, historical epics, and documentaries. As a result, Wyler is often cited as one of the most versatile filmmakers of Hollywood's Golden Age.

In particular, Wyler has been recognized for his ability to draw compelling performances from actors. A whopping 14 actors won Oscars for their work with Wyler, and Bette Davisonce said, "It was he who helped me to realize my full potential as an actress." Wyler was also a notorious perfectionist, which may explain much of his success. Many of his films were popular and critically acclaimed on release. For instance, he still holds the record for the most Best Director Oscar nominations at 12. His most significant projects, like The Best Years of Our Lives and Ben-Hur, exerted considerable influence on cinema and are still held in high regard today. These are the best of Wyler's films, ranked.

10 'How to Steal a Million'

Released:1966

How to Steal a Million is a delightful caper blending romance and comedy against the backdrop of the art world. The story follows Nicole Bonnet (Audrey Hepburn), the daughter of a renowned art forger. To protect her family's reputation, Nicole becomes embroiled in a scheme to steal a counterfeit sculpture from a museum before it's discovered as a fake. She enlists the help of a charming burglar named Simon Dermott (Peter O'Toole), whose expertise she hopes will ensure the success of their heist.

As the two attempt to pull off this audacious plan, they find themselves unexpectedly falling for each other, which makes things a little more complicated. While not one of Wyler's most commercially successful pictures, this one is still well worth checking out for its witty dialogue, stylish settings, and the charisma of the leads. The main burglary sequence at the museum is also fantastically constructed. Not for nothing, How to Steal a Million holds a 100% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

9 'Dodsworth'

Released: 1936

"I suppose people travel to get away from themselves." Dodsworth is Wyler's portrait of a collapsing marriage. It focuses on Sam Dodsworth (Walter Huston), a successful automobile magnate who, upon retiring, takes a European vacation with his wife Fran (Ruth Chatterton). However, their journey soon becomes a voyage of emotional upheaval as they are forced to confront the ways they have grown apart. While Sam embraces the opportunity to enjoy life and explore new experiences, Fran becomes increasingly disillusioned with the limitations of their marriage and seeks fulfillment elsewhere.

In the process, the film delves into themes of aging, loss, self-discovery, and love. This kind of material could've easily become schmaltzy, but Wyler handles it with a light touch. Understated performances and a subtle script hold it all together. Notably, writer and filmmaker David Mamet named Dodsworth as one of the four movies he considers to be 'perfect' (the others being The Godfather, A Place in the Sun, and Galaxy Quest).

8 'The Children's Hour'

Released: 1961

"I have loved you the way they've said!" Adapted from Lillian Hellman's play, this drama revolves around Karen Wright (Audrey Hepburn) and Martha Dobie (Shirley MacLaine), two dedicated schoolteachers who run a girls' boarding school. Their lives are thrown into turmoil when a malicious student, Mary Tilford (Karen Balkin), spreads a false rumor that Karen and Martha are engaged in a romantic relationship. The accusation triggers a chain of events that leads to the unraveling of their professional and personal lives, as the community turns against them and their reputations are tarnished irreparably.

As Karen and Martha fight to clear their names, The Children's Hour confronts issues of homophobia, intolerance, and the destructive power of lies. MacLaine and Hepburn turn in wonderful, intense, and, above all, heartbreaking performances. They are complemented by the black-and-white cinematography and Wyler's meticulous framing and composition. He artfully uses close-ups and physical space to convey the characters' feelings, often placing objects or barriers on screen between Karen and Martha.

7 'The Little Foxes'

Released: 1941

"Maybe it's easy for the dying to be honest." The Little Foxes follows the ruthless Hubbard family as they scheme and manipulate their way to wealth and power in the American South. At the center of the story is Regina Giddens (Bette Davis), a cunning and ambitious woman who will stop at nothing to achieve her goals. She plots to secure a lucrative business deal that will solidify their financial standing and win her independence. Her brothers, Ben (Charles Dingle) and Oscar (Carl Benton Reid) assist her in the scheme.

However, tensions escalate within the family as greed, betrayal, and resentment come to the fore. In addition, the Hubbards' actions cause collateral damage that threatens to eventually come back to bite them. This is a venomous movie, with the characters using words like weapons to slice into one another. It makes for Wyler's most searing study of moral decay, anchored by powerhouse performances and sharp dialogue.

6 'The Big Country'

Released: 1958

"If there's anything I admire more than a dedicated friend, it is a dedicated enemy." Gregory Peck leads this sweeping Western as James McKay, a retired sea captain who arrives in the rugged West to marry his fiancée, Patricia Terrill (Carroll Baker). However, he soon finds himself embroiled in a bitter feud between two powerful ranching families, the Terrills and the Hannasseys, over control of the Big Muddy, a vast expanse of land. Despite his pacifist nature, McKay is drawn into the conflict when he refuses to be intimidated by the violent tactics of the warring factions.

The crux of the story is McKay's struggle to navigate the treacherous terrain of the frontier while staying true to his principles. With its stunning cinematography, memorable score, and stellar ensemble cast - including Charlton Heston, Jean Simmons, and Burl Ives - The Big Country is an archetypal story of bravery and redemption. It was yet another big commercial hit for Wyler. Reportedly, President Eisenhowerenjoyed it so much that he arranged multiple screenings of it at the White House.

The Big Country Release Date August 13, 1958 Director William Wyler Cast Jean Simmons , gregory peck , Charlton Heston , Carroll Baker , Burl Ives , Charles Bickford , Chuck Connors Runtime 166m Main Genre Western

5 'Mrs. Miniver'

Released: 1942

"This is not only a war of soldiers in uniform. It is a war of the people, of all the people, and it must be fought not only on the battlefield." Mrs. Miniver is a melodrama set and released during World War II. A subtle fusion of art and propaganda, it was meant to capture the resilience and spirit of the British people during the war, and it more than succeeds. It's set in the fictional English village of Belham and centers on the Miniver family as they grapple with the changes and sacrifices brought on by the conflict.

At the heart of the story is Kay Miniver (Greer Garson), a devoted wife and mother whose strength is tested by the realities of war. She has to cope with German bombings, the enlistment of her son Vin (Richard Ney), and the evacuation of her youngest child. This tale of quiet heroism connected with audiences immediately.Mrs. Miniver was a box office smash, becoming the highest-grossing film of that year, and won four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress.

Mrs. Miniver (1942) Release Date July 29, 1942 Director William Wyler Cast Greer Garson , Walter Pidgeon , Teresa Wright , May Whitty , Reginald Owen , Henry Travers , Richard Ney , Henry Wilcoxon Runtime 134 Minutes

4 'Roman Holiday'

Released: 1953

Audrey Hepburn stars in this romantic comedy as Princess Ann, a sheltered young royal who, feeling overwhelmed by her rigid schedule and responsibilities, escapes her confines during a diplomatic tour in Rome. Disguised as an ordinary woman, Ann encounters Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), an American journalist who, unaware of her true identity, offers to show her around the city. As Ann revels in her newfound freedom and experiences the joys of ordinary life, she and Joe develop a deep connection.

However, their burgeoning romance is complicated by the revelation of Ann's blue blood and the realization that their time together is fleeting. Roman Holiday received rave reviews when it premiered and has since become a classic of the genre. Fundamentally, it's a simple story, well-told, and enlivened by the likable stars and their warmhearted performances. Hepburn, in particular, is radiant, vulnerable, and amusing; she rightly won the Best Actress Oscar for her efforts.

Roman Holiday Release Date August 27, 1953 Director William Wyler Cast gregory peck , Audrey Hepburn Runtime 118 minutes

3 'The Heiress'

Released: 1949

"Yes, I can be very cruel. I have been taught by masters." The Heiress is a period piece about Catherine Sloper (Olivia de Havilland), a shy young woman living under the shadow of her domineering father, Dr. Austin Sloper (Ralph Richardson). Catherine's life takes an unexpected turn when she meets the charming Morris Townsend (Montgomery Clift), who courts her with apparent sincerity. Despite her father's suspicions and warnings that Morris is only interested in her inheritance, Catherine falls deeply in love and dreams of a future with him.

However, when Morris abruptly breaks off their engagement, leaving Catherine heartbroken and disillusioned, she undergoes a transformation, finding strength and independence she never knew she possessed. Her character arc is rich and complex, making her by far one of Wyler's most intriguing protagonists. The Heiriess's influence endures to this day. For example, Martin Scorsesehas said that the relationship between Catherine and Morris was a primary inspiration for the one between Mollie (Lily Gladstone) and Ernest (Leonardo DiCaprio) in Killers of the Flower Moon.

The Heiress Release Date December 28, 1949 Director William Wyler Cast Olivia de Havilland , Montgomery Clift , Ralph Richardson Runtime 90

2 'The Best Years of Our Lives'

Released: 1946

The Best Years of Our Lives is another movie about the impact of war, this time dealing with the aftermath of conflict. At the center of the plot are three World War II veterans - played by Dana Andrews, Fredric March, and Harold Russell - who return home to their small Midwestern town of Boone City. They had very different lives before enlisting, but their shared experiences on the battlefield bring them together. The film explores the challenges they face in readjusting to civilian life and reintegrating into society after the war, with a focus on their family lives.

This is one of Wyler's most moving projects, one which looks at difficult subject matter but remains fundamentally hopeful. It's all the more impressive for having been made at a time when the ideas it engages with would have been on the minds of the general public, just a year removed from World War II. Perhaps as a result, The Best Years of Our Lives was a massive blockbuster, grossing $23.7m against a $2.1m budget, making it the highest-grossing movie of the 1940s.

The Best Years of Our Lives Release Date May 29, 1947 Director William Wyler Cast Myrna Loy , Dana Andrews , Fredric March , Virginia Mayo Runtime 170 minutes

1 'Ben-Hur'

Released: 1959

No movie looms as large in Wyler's filmography as Ben-Hur, his epic set in ancient Judea during the time of Jesus. Charlton Heston plays Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish prince who is betrayed by his childhood friend, Messala (Stephen Boyd), and falsely accused of treason. Sentenced to slavery, Ben-Hur endures years of hardship before staging a daring escape and embarking on a quest for vengeance.

It's truly grand both narratively and production-wise. At the time, it was the most expensive film ever made, with a budget of over $15m. This investment paid off: it grossed $146m, a staggering amount for the time, making it the second-highest-grossing movie of all time at that point, behind only Gone with the Wind. It also swept that year's Oscars with 11 wins, setting a record that has since been equaled by Titanic and The Return of the King. In the process, Wyler created a blueprint for epic filmmaking that continues to be emulated decades later.

Ben-Hur Release Date November 18, 1959 Director William Wyler Cast Charlton Heston , Jack Hawkins , Haya Harareet , Stephen Boyd , Hugh Griffith , Martha Scott Runtime 212 minutes

