He was filming 'Sex and the City' revival series 'And Just Like That' at the time of his death.

Actor Willie Garson, best known for his roles as Stanford Blatch on HBO's Sex and the City and Mozzie on USA's White Collar, has died at the age of 57.

Garson was born William Garson Paszamant in Highland Park, N.J., where he studied theater at Wesleyan and received an MFA from Yale School of Drama. His early TV roles included such shows as Cheers, The X-Files, Friends, Twin Peaks, and Ally McBeal, although he was certainly most recognizable for his time as Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) best friend on Sex and the City, a role which he later reprised in the show's two feature films, Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2. He had returned to the franchise for the upcoming HBO Max revival And Just Like That, which he was involved with at the time of his passing.

Garson also directed several episodes of television, including some for White Collar as well as the Boy Meets World spinoff Girl Meets World, on which he appeared as a guest star. His film roles included frequent collaborations with the Farrelly brothers in projects like KingPin and There's Something About Mary, and he also starred in movies like Groundhog Day and Being John Malkovich.

RELATED: Matt Bomer Confirms 'White Collar' Reunion as Creator Hints at Revival

Several of Garson's co-stars have publicly expressed their condolences, including Cynthia Nixon, who wrote via Twitter: "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always."

"The Sex and the City family has lost one of its own. Our amazing Willie Garson,” Michael Patrick King, Sex and the City executive producer, said in a statement. "His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there — giving us his all — even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light."

Garson is survived by his adopted son Nathen, who wrote a farewell message to his father via Instagram. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Garson's family, friends, and loved ones as they mourn this loss.

KEEP READING: 'Sex and the City' Revival Is Happening on HBO Max, But the Gang's Not All Here

Share Share Tweet Email

Eddie Murphy Signs First-Look and Three-Picture Deal at Amazon Studios Murphy's still got it.

Read Next