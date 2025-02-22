One of the key reasons that the Western genre became such a prominent aspect of the cinematic landscape during the “Golden Age of Hollywood” was that it was built off the backs of iconic stars who audiences became well acquainted with over the course of many films. While traditional Western sequels were actually rather few and far between, audiences could walk into a new film starring Gary Cooper, Yul Brennar, James Stewart, John Wayne, or Steve McQueen, expecting them to play some sort of ruthless gunslinger with a heart of gold. There’s certainly value in actors knowing what they are good at, but it’s also interesting to see films that feature less traditional stars in the leading roles. Among its many underrated qualities, the 1981 Western Barbarosa featured a star-making performance from the legendary musician Willie Nelson.

Nelson may have proven himself capable of giving dramatic performances after a brief role in Sydney Pollack’s brilliant romantic western, The Electric Horseman, but he was certainly not someone who a significant portion of the audience would consider to be an action star. Nonetheless, Nelson’s Academy Award-nominated original song for Honeysuckle Rose and a brief appearance in the Michael Mann classic heist thriller Thief suggested that he was actually interested in being in great cinema, and not just using his film roles as a means of propping up his music career. Nelson gives a dynamic, restrained performance in Barbarosa that genuinely turns the traditional Western hero archetype on its head.

What Is ‘Barbarosa’ About?

Image via Universal Pictures

Set in the aftermath of the American Civil War, Barbarosa follows an innocent farm boy who ends up joining forces with a legendary western bandit who is wanted in several territories. Karl Westover (Gary Busey) is fleeing justice by heading to Mexico and is saved in a brutal gunfight by the wanted outlaw, Barbarosa (Nelson). Although initially Barbaorsa scoffs at Karl’s inability to defend himself, he ends up taking the young boy under his wing as a protege. The situation grows more complicated as several bounty hunters begin to head after the pair in the hopes of collecting a reward. While the alliance that they formed initially was one that was made purely out of convenience, Barbarosa and Karl end up developing a relationship that mirrors that of a father and son.

Barbarosa allowed Nelson to play an emotionally austere character who is forced to open up, showing a more sensitive side of masculinity than those often seen in Westerns from this era. While initially, it seems as if Barbarosa is annoyed with Karl because he doesn’t want to protect a sidekick when he is in the midst of a dangerous adventure, it becomes evident that his actions were taken out of fear. Barbarosa is more than willing to put himself in danger, as he knows that eventually, he will have to pay the consequences for his actions. However, it’s the thought that those he cares about may be in danger that truly haunts him; this is best exemplified in a moment early on in which Barbarosa lashes out at Karl for admitting that he is infatuated with his daughter, Juanita (Alma Martinez). It’s not even that Barbaorsa doesn’t have respect for his young companion; he simply wants to separate his private and professional obligations so that Juanita is not aware of the vile activities that her father is capable of.

Willie Nelson Subverts Western Mythology in ‘Barbarosa'

Barbarosa flips the standard hero archetype on its head because the titular character is already established as a legendary outlaw at the beginning of the film, whose reputation mirrors that of Doc Holliday or Billy the Kid. Although Karl goes into the mission expecting Barbarosa to be every bit as dangerous as the stories say, he is surprised to find that he is just a grounded family man who is just as vulnerable as anyone else. Nelson indicates that Barbarosa has used this reputation in order to strike fear into the hearts of his enemies, making it easy for him to collect bounties. Although this occasionally results in some humorous moments, as Barbarosa is able to coast on the legend alone, it also leads to some more existential moments where Nelson really shines as an actor. There are powerful instances in which Barbarosa is forced to reckon with the reality that he may never live up to the fearsome image of himself that has been created.

Barbarosa is a lot more formless and free-spirited than most Westerns, as it focuses on the central duo taking down a few different villains over the course of multiple adventures. This reflects a more realistic interpretation of what cowboy life was actually like, but it also allows the film to become more focused on the relationship between these two men. Barbarosa has managed to inspire great confidence in Karl, who becomes more willing to stand up for himself; comparatively, Karl has reminded Barbarosa that his legacy is less important than the time he gets to spend with those that he cares about. Although the film ends with a terrific shootout sequence that rivals most action movies made today, the strongest scenes in the film are genuinely those in which it becomes a “slice of life” story about two men willing to learn from one another.

The 1980s Were an Underrated Decade for Westerns