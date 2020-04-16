First Clip from ‘The Willoughbys’ Has a Setup That Would Make a Great Mobile Game

In less than a week’s time, The Willoughbys will make their way onto Netflix. The stylized take on the title family was previously teased in the official trailer for the movie, but now the first clip has arrived to share a little more action-packed animation.

This clip honestly looks great. It showcases the colorful, candy-coated style of animation at play here, emphasis on the candy-coated. Our heroes are quite literally lost in a massive (and dangerous) candy-making plant, evoking some classic factory-based cartoon antics the likes of which we haven’t seen in years. So while I have no clue how this factors into the plot of the movie itself, it looks delightful and makes me want to play the tie-in mobile game immediately (if one exists, that is.)

Here’s the official synopsis for The Willoughbys:

Convinced they’d be better off raising themselves, the Willoughby children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The siblings then embark on their own high-flying adventure to find the true meaning of family.

The Willoughbys was directed by Kris Pearn (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2), written by Pearn and Mark Stanleigh as adapted from Lois Lowry‘s book, and features a stellar voice cast including Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Séan Cullen, and Ricky Gervais. Look for the movie on Netflix this April 22nd and be sure to add it to your watchlist now.

Watch the first clip from The Willoughbys below: