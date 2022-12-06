The newest Disney+ series, Willow, is a sequel to a 1988 Lucasfilm movie of the same name. The movie may not be familiar to audiences, especially those who were not yet born when it came out. Or people may simply not remember the movie despite having watched it more than thirty years ago (completely understandable). It follows N, Willow Ufgood (Warwick David), as he attempts to protect Elora Danan, the baby prophesied to defeat the evil queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh). But the series takes place years later, following a new generation of characters on their own quest to save the world. With only two episodes released, now is the time to start the series. Willow (the series) is Disney's first attempt to join the fantasy tv craze of the last few years, and it differentiates itself from other shows in the overcrowded genre. While, for the most part, the show has different main characters than the film, the two are not entirely separate. The question on everyone's mind is can the series stand on its own, or is it time to watch (or rewatch) the 1988 film? Sure, one movie isn't a lot to catch up on, but it is more of a commitment than most shows, especially without knowing if it's any good. And some people don't particularly like watching old movies. On the other hand, why start a show if it won't make sense? When choosing where to begin with the world of Willow, there are a few things to consider.

The Series Will Spoil the Film's Ending

The first thing to note is the characters that overlap. As the name suggests, Willow is the protagonist of the film, and he will play a significant role in the series. Joanne Whalley's character, Sorsha, appears in both the movie and the series as well. The series gives a spotlight to Sorsha's children and their friends, so her life is thoroughly explored. The roles Willow and Sorsha play in the series are different from the film, as the two stories are separated by more than a decade. But the characters will be familiar to those who watch the film. Because of their appearances, the series contains spoilers for these characters' endings in the film, and that's not the only spoilers seen in the series. As is the nature of a sequel, the show builds off the plot of the film. So the events of the film are referenced in the series. It even provides a summary of the film at the beginning. Of course, it cannot explain the entire two-hour film, but it gives the highlights. The series is far from spoiler-free. But it is not reliant on the film for a basic understanding.

The Willow Series Can Stand Alone

The show does make sense on its own, with the help of a few explanations of the history here and there. It takes the traditional fantasy quest plot line, so even if the world is new, it's somewhat familiar. The new viewer must be willing to accept the fantasy elements and magic that are prevalent in the story, but that's not asking too much. However, without the context of the film, understanding the magic system would take time. Magic is a rare ability in the world of Willow, and several rules of how things work are glossed over in the first few episodes of the series, as they are explained in the movie. But, with plenty of episodes left in the first season, these explanations may come.

If you skip the movie, there is a certain amount of world-building that you won't understand. The film characters journey far and wide in the world, meeting different creatures along the way. No doubt the show's journey will tie in, so some of the lore would be lost. As a fantasy series, the lore will play a significant role. The series will explain what's necessary, but some things relevant to the film will likely be left out. For a more complete understanding of the lore, it's best to start at the beginning. The plot of the movie sets up the series as well. As the references to the events leave out the details, the context will expand the world. Additionally, knowing what's missing adds stakes. The series has one notable film character missing: Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). Because of Kilmer's health, he is not in the series, and Madmartigan's absence looms large. The discussion of what happened to him will seem insignificant to those unfamiliar with his character, but if it becomes a bigger plot, watching the movie will be essential.

Watch the Movie or Not?

Whether to start with the movie or series is really a matter of opinion, though the series contains spoilers for the film, so be warned. If you want the most enjoyment out of the show, then start with the film. Otherwise, the series won't carry the same level of excitement. To explain with another Lucasfilm movie, it would be like starting the Star Wars saga with The Force Awakens. The plot is more-or-less self-contained, but Harrison Ford coming on screen dressed as Han Solo doesn't have the same impact if you don't know who he is. For those who want the best understanding, start with the movie. But if you're satisfied to figure it out as you go along, start with the series if you prefer.

With improved technology and modern special effects, the series has the opportunity to introduce the world to a new generation of viewers. And Willow the series is certainly accessible to new audiences. But without the movie, some things may not be clear, though the general story is understandable. In the end, whether to watch the film first depends on how invested each viewer is. There's no wrong way to begin. Watching the movie first is not strictly necessary but greatly enhances the viewing experience. Like the series, the film is available on Disney+, so if you've got the show turned on, why not head over before and first experience the magic of Willow from 1988?