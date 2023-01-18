If you’re hankering to re-enter the kingdom of Tir Asleen after last week’s finale of Willow, look no further than Disney+. The streamer has announced that they will be premiering Willow: Behind the Magic, an all-new documentary exploring the return to and creation of the magical world of the series, featuring both new and returning cast, as well as some of the show’s creative team, including executive producers Michelle Rejwan and Jonathan Kasdan.

A trailer that accompanied the announcement features sneak peeks at how the show achieved some of its most incredible sequences, from the chases across the Shattered Sea to Graydon’s (Tony Revolori) bond with Kenneth, the adorable mudmander who was created entirely practically for the series. The series’ young cast is spotlighted alongside returning lead Warwick Davis, giving us a better look at how the ensemble cast (also including Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Dempsey Bryk, Ellie Bamber, and Amar Chadha-Patel) forms the heart of the series while also performing insane stunts and bringing their audience to tears with laughter.

The trailer takes as humorous a bent as the series does, leaning away from the stereotypical, dry documentary set-up and leaning into the hilarity of Davis’s affected ego while creating the series — the same Office-like humorous set-up that appeared in early promotions for the series. The trailer makes it seem like the making-of was as much an endeavor as creating the series itself, and for those looking for more while they wait hopefully for a season two renewal, the documentary seems like the perfect piece to fill that gap.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'Willow' Filled Its Warrior Role Without Replacing Val Kilmer's Madmartigan

Producer Ron Howard, who directed the original film, says in the trailer that the series is “not nostalgia,” but is rather “very forward-thinking,” which seems to ring true for the series, which has drummed up a dedicated and loyal fanbase in the time since its premiere in late November. Following the return of the Nelwyn sorcerer as he teams up with a new band of adventurers to rescue a prince (Bryk) and save the now-grown Elora Danan (Bamber) from the forces of darkness, the series stands out amongst Lucasfilm’s many Star Wars offerings, a dip into high fantasy that mixes modern sensibilities (and music!) with a sequel to the adventure of a lifetime.

Willow: Behind the Magic will premiere on Disney+ on January 25. In the meantime, all eight episodes of Willow are available to stream now, and you can check out the trailer for the documentary below: