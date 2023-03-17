Willow creator Jon Kasdan has spoken up about the recent cancellation of the Disney Plus high fantasy series. Posting to his official Twitter account, Kasdan spoke about the reasons behind the series not going forward for a second season whilst thanking audiences for their support. The showrunner also hinted that Volume II could still happen in the distant future, promising it to be “richer, darker and better” than was originally planned.

Posting to Twitter this morning, Kasdan revealed the main reason behind the cancellation of Willow was to allow the actors to pursue other projects. “A decision was made last week to release our main cast for other series opportunities that may arise for them in the coming year,” Kasdan wrote in a lengthy post, making sure viewers understood the decision was not as “fun and juicy” as it has been made out to be, but rather a bid to ensure those involved with the project were not tied down. “With all the tv and movies in production around the world, it feels unfair to limit an actor’s availability without a clear sense of when you’re going to need them again. It’s further trivialised by the simple reality that the scripts we’ve been working on require just as many actors (from our first season) with whom no such contractual hold exists.” He explained that the cancellation of Willow comes after the production of shows for streaming has slowed down across the industry, revealing that he did not expect that VOLUME II would resume filming this year. Despite this, he implored fans to conserve their energy rather than campaigning against the decision.

All hope is not lost for fans of the fantasy show, however, as Kasdan promised more Willow will come when the timing is right. “Are we going into pre-production? Not right now. Does that mean we're never gonna make it? Absolutely not,” Kasdan promised, emphasising that he was working on creating a better VOLUME II “about courage, desire, acceptance and the comedy and beauty to be found in even the darkest places and moments. It's about the enemies we must inevitably confront, both without and, often far more insidiously, from within.” Already, with the support of production companies Lucasfilm and Disney Plus, the story has already been developed, and is set to build “on the characters and story of our first eight chapters (The Wyrm survives!).” The next installment will, however, come only when the timing is right, with Kasdan confident fans will still have an “appetite” for the show after the entertainment industry moves past its current state of “radical, global upheaval.” To prove his point, he mentioned several shows which did not receive sequels for several years after first premiering before adding, “Not to mention, this little movie I love called Willow, that didn't get its well-deserved sequel for 35 years.”

Image via Disney+

In his statement, Kasdan shared his gratitude for fans (and anti-fans, or as he likes to say, ‘vocal opposition’) of the show. “The outpouring of kind words, support and passion for our shabby, idiosyncratic little show has been nothing short of mind-blowing and profoundly moving, not just for me, but for every one who worked their butts off on it. We're all inexpressibly grateful and thrilled that you enjoy watching it (almost) as much as we enjoy making it,” Kasdan wrote, referring to himself as “one… preposterously, criminally and immeasurable lucky fool.” He also thanked those who did not enjoy the show and critiqued each episode, noting he considered their dedication in speaking out to be an “incredibly specific form of flattery.” “I love all you guys!” he added, thanking fans for sharing in his passion for Willow as well as other fantasy franchises, including Star Wars and Indiana Jones. “Ignore the bird, follow the river, I promise it’ll take your where you need to go.”

Who Was In Willow​​​​​​?

Premiering in late November last year, Willow is a sequel television series to the 1988 film of the same name directed by Ron Howard. Set over twenty years since the defeat of Queen Bavmorda (played in the film by Jean Marsh), the sequel follows a new group of heroes who must save their world from monstrous creatures known as the Gales. The series stars Warwick Davis, Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, and Dempsey Bryk, and is produced by Lucasfilm and Imagine Entertainment. The second season was cancelled just two days ago after Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed the streaming service was reconsidering brands such as Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios, with the first season running from November 30, 2022, to January 11, 2023. Concept art for the second season was also recently revealed back in February.

Willow is currently streaming on Disney +. Check out the official trailer for the fantasy series below: