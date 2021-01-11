In a game-changing development on the Disney+ Willow reboot front, Jon M. Chu is exiting as director. Chu was announced as director back in October 2020, when the reboot was also announced. At the time, we learned Warwick Davis would reprise his role as Willow Ufgood for the Willow reboot. In November, the reboot got a serious boost of star power when Cailee Spaeny (The Craft), Ellie Bamber (Nocturnal Animals), and Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story) were added as leading cast members. The reboot will follow the three women and Willow as they come together to save a kidnapped prince.

Chu shared his sad news on Twitter on Monday afternoon. The director's statement began by informing fans about the specific reasons why he would be exiting from the project: "I'm heartbroken to let you all know that I unfortunately have to step away from directing Willow. With the production schedule moving due to continued lockdowns in the UK, and with a new baby coming this summer (surprise!), the timing is just not going to work for me and my family."

Image via Touchstone Pictures

Chu's exit statement continues, "Willow has been one of my favorite movies since I was a child, so I'm devastated that I won't be able to work with some of my heroes, old and new," and the director goes on to end on a high note, writing, "Like a kid seeing Willow for the first time in the '80s, I will look forward to watching this magical new world unfold as a very enthusiastic fan. And boy, do they have an adventure in store for you! I can't wait for you all to experience it soon."

There is currently no word on who will take over for Chu as series director. The lack of confirmation is similar to lack over news over an expected filming start date. Chu's mention of plans to film in the UK — which align with Elizabeth Olsen's recent comments about filming delays overseas — signal it could be a while before we get news on the filming front.

The Willow reboot is still in the early stages of production. We'll keep you posted as the project develops. See Chu's Twitter announcement below. For more, find out what new Marvel and Star Wars TV shows are coming to Disney+.

