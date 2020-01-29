Exclusive: Ron Howard Teases ‘Willow’ Disney Plus Series; Reveals When It Takes Place

–

Willow, the fantasy adventure film from Lucasfilm and director Ron Howard, might finally be getting a sequel after all these years as a series on Disney Plus. Collider’s EIC Steve Weintraub recently got a chance to sit down with Howard at Sundance and asked the veteran director about the project.

“We are developing Willow for Disney Plus,” Howard said. “And I don’t know about directing or not, but Jon Kasdan is writing, he’s very passionate about it, great job. We don’t have a green light yet, but if it goes, I’ll certainly want to roll up my sleeves and be a part of that, because that would be great, to revisit that world.”

That’s good news for Willow fans. Kasdan is the son of famed screenwriter and longtime Lucasfilm collaborator Lawrence Kasdan, and penned the script for 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story. Howard also shed some light on how prestige event series like Willow are pitched to networks.

“…in this world of these event series, they really do look to the showrunners and the key creatives to tell them their vision,” Howard said. “It’s one of the reasons why TV has gotten so good, is that they really are looking at the showrunners as authors of something that they’re deeply passionate about. And Jon is deeply passionate about Willow, which tickles me to no end.”

Howard couldn’t offer any more specific details about the potential series, but he did indicate that the show would in fact be a sequel. “Warwick Davis is going to be in it and so yes, I think it’s safe to say it’s decades later,” he said.

Look for a lot more from Steve’s Ron Howard interview soon.

