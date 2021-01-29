The upcoming Willow sequel series has a new director. Jonathan Entwistle, who helmed The End of the F***ing World and I Am Not Okay with This as well as co-creating and writing the latter, will direct the pilot episode of the Disney+ show.

As reported by THR, Entwistle is joining the project after Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu was forced to bow out when production on the series was delayed to later this year, causing overlap with the expected birth of Chu’s next child. The series takes place after the events of Ron Howard's 1988 film, with Warwick Davis returning to reprise his role as the title character, a burgeoning sorcerer who becomes an unlikely hero after a child of prophecy literally washes up in his village. Davis will be joined by a cast of completely new characters played by Ellie Bamber, Cailee Spaeny, and Erin Kellyman, who are on a journey to rescue a kidnapped prince. Entwistle will also executive produce alongside co-showrunners Jonathan Kasdan and Wendy Mericle, with Kasdan scripting the pilot.

“With its epic world of swords, sorcery and adventure, Willow captivated and influenced so many,” Entwistle said in a statement. “I’m excited to be going on this journey and working with Jon and Wendy to create something that is both deeply rooted in that original film and also a fresh, funny and charming addition to the beloved story. To be able to play within the world so painstakingly crafted by Ron back in '88 is a dream come true for me."

Willow is expected to begin filming in the spring, with a release date currently set for sometime in 2022. We'll be stockpiling magic acorns until then.

