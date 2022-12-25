Episode 5 of Willow was full of many themes: discovery, finding out who you truly are, and perhaps, rebirth? That is what some fans are saying in response to writer Jon Kasdan's Willow tidbit he shared on Twitter about the character of Graydon, played by Tony Revolori.

According to Kasdan, for the upcoming Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson, Anderson "very badly wanted a clean-shaven" Revolori, which would have been a continuity problem for the show, since Graydon has a mustache and a neatly trimmed chin beard. "But a little rewrite & a big assist from Charlie Rawes, lead [sp] to one of my fave bits in ep. 5, proving 'no' is almost never the only answer." The bit Kasdan refers to is after the crew escapes the Gales by venturing into the Wildwood, an unpredictable and haunted forest that is home to the Bone Reavers. At a party they throw to celebrate Jade's return, Rawes, who plays Toth, helps Graydon shave, so he can look handsome for Elora (Ellie Bamber), who he has a crush on. Toth then tells him, "Oh. Women like beards. Kind of wish you told us that before."

Fans of the show, in reply to the shared tidbit, thought the moment was funny and sweet. Some called it a metaphorical rebirth of Graydon's character after what happened to him at Nockmaar. One fan teased that they could have just had Anderson CGI Revolori's mustache off, like Henry Cavill's mustache being CGIed off in the Justice League movie. Turning the moment to work with Revolori's upcoming role helped avoid what could have been a continuity error. Instead, it was woven into what had already been established as Graydon's romantic feelings for Elora. We'll have to wait and see whether those feelings come full circle and are reciprocated, since Elora, as Willow says, is destined to save the world.

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Willow, which premiered on Disney+ on November 30, is described in Disney's official synopsis of the show as "an epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty." Set some time after the events of the movie (also called Willow) released in 1988, "the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world." In addition to Rawes and Revolori, the show also stars Warwick Davis, Erin Kellyman, Dempsey Bryk, Amar Chadha Patel, and Ruby Cruz.

If you want to catch up on all the episodes of Willow released so far, all of them are available to stream on Disney+. Check out our interview with Revolori and Bamber below: