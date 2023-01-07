Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 7 of Willow.As a fan of 1988’s Willow, it's painful to admit that the Disney+ series has been disappointing on a weekly basis. Despite a formidable cast, Willow rushes through the story, spitting out fantasy concepts it never explains while denying the characters the chance to have significant emotional growth. While each member of Willow’s (Warwick Davis) new adventuring party seems to have had a lot to do in the last six episodes, they have often been reduced to a single personality trait as they jump from location to location and meet the new dangers of the week. That’s why Episode 7, “Beyond the Shattering Sea,” feels like a breath of fresh air.

Episode 7 of Willow still has its fair share of nonsense, like that incoherent villain twist at the shed. Still, most of the episode is dedicated to the party training and interacting with each other, which is a welcome change of pace. Through the episode’s extended runtime and the idea of a neverending journey, Willow finally allows its character to face their fear, reflect on their own identity, and find hope in each other. And by doing so, Willow showed us how much better it could be.

How Episode 7 Proves 'Willow' Can Be Much Better Than It Is

For six episodes, we watched as Willow failed to lay some solid foundations for its setting while also ignoring character growth, two major red flags when it comes to fantasy productions. That’s why, with only one more episode to go, we still don’t know what power the villains truly possess, their goals, and what’s really at stake in Tir Asleen. It’s also why the series brushed over the fact Kit’s (Ruby Cruz) dad, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer), killed Jade’s (Erin Kellyman) biological father, Kael (Patrick "Pat" Roach). This is the kind of revelation that should have rippling effects but instead is mentioned in a single episode to be forever forgotten.

The Cult of the Wyrm, the Gales, the Crone, the Bone Reavers, the Trolls’ mines, Bavmorda’s (Jean Marsh) blood, the Kymerian Cuirass, Madmartigan’s disappearance, the Immemorial City… Willow is juggling so many half-baked fantasy concepts that it doesn’t find time to make the world work coherently, nor does it allow its character to change and grow as time goes by. But then, we are graced with Episode 7, and realize the true potential of the show.

In Episode 7, the party finally reaches the Shattering Sea, a shallow body of water that extends beyond the horizon. No one who dared to cross the sea ever came back. Still, since this is the only way to the Immemorial City and to rescue Airk (Dempsey Bryk), Willow’s party decides to cross it anyway. The Shattering Sea is so vast that people wander there until they forget who they are and what’s their mission. So, to represent this mystical place, the series was forced to slow down. For the audience to understand the dangers of the Shattering Sea, the party had to spend weeks without end riding and walking in the shallow waters, with nothing to do besides interacting with each other. And while the slowdown is a narrative resource to represent yet another location of the week, it allowed us to see how great the cast of characters really is.

Lost in the Shattering Sea, Willow begins to have visions of his daughter, Mims (Annabelle Davis). In his nightmares, Willows hears Mims' voice asking for his help as an unseen menace destroys the Nelwyns’ underground refuge. The Crone could have planted the vision to convince Willow to give up his quest, but it also forces the wizard to confront his own past. Willow’s adventure led him far away from home when his wife was attacked and murdered, a sin Willow’s son could never forgive. In the quietness of the Shattered Sea, we finally learn what’s at stake for Willow as he struggles between his duties to the world and his love for his family. Not even once did the series hint at this kind of trauma, and with just a few minutes of screen time dedicated to character growth, Willow becomes more layered and complex than he ever was.

'Willow' Episode 7 Allows for Important Moments of Character Growth

“Beyond the Shattering Sea” gifts every character with the opportunity to grow, not only Willow. For starters, Jade and Kit can finally get together once and for all. Kit also has a breakthrough with Elora (Ellie Bamber), as she realizes Madmartigan's choice to protect the prophesized children was his way to ensure a safe world for his children to live in. As for Graydon (Tony Revolori), he finds the courage to profess his love for Elora, and even though he remains faithful to his duties to the kingdom of Galladoorn, he also realizes it’s essential to be honest with himself about his feelings. Finally, Boorman (Amar Chadha-Patel) has to face the harsh reality that he might not be worthy of the Cuirass’ powers because even if he has a good heart, he frequently takes morally ambitious shortcuts on his path to victory.

While Episode 7 couldn’t be successful without the many seeds planted by the rest of the series, this week’s episode puts its characters ahead of the adventure. It gives the entire cast space to flex their acting muscles and shows how brilliant each character can be when offered the time to explore what makes them think. Even the episode’s finale, with Kit and Elora joining forces and taking a leap of faith together, is a beautiful representation of their combined will to put their differences aside and work together for a better future.

“Beyond the Shattering Sea” underlines how character growth is essential to keep us invested in a TV show. It also shows how spending time with characters makes the story progression more meaningful. Finally, it proves how a fantasy setting can only be as good as the people who inhabit a world filled with magic and that it’s not enough just to shoehorn more weird enemies and magic words for a series to thrive. Unfortunately, only one more episode is coming to Disney+, and there’s no news about a Season 2 renewal. However, Episode 7 proved how good Willow can be and gave us reason enough to go back to Tir Asleen in further seasons.

The final episode of Willow comes to Disney+ this Wednesday, January 11.