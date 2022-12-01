High fantasy is a genre that has fascinated audiences for decades and continues to do so with its promises of adventure, magic, and worlds we can hardly fathom for ourselves. With the popularity of shows like House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, audiences have any number of chances to be swept away into beautiful, magical worlds filled with adventures beyond their wildest dreams, an escape from reality that never grows old.

But there’s one particular project that’s making a return to the scene that is sure to fascinate children and families alike during the holiday season: Willow. Nearly thirty-five years after the original film premiered in theaters, Lucasfilm is taking audiences back to the kingdom of Tir Asleen (and the lands beyond!) for an all-new adventure in their upcoming series, which follows the titular Nelwyn sorcerer (Warwick Davis) as he joins a new band of adventurers in an effort to save the son of Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) and protect the now-grown Elora Danan, the future empress of Tir Asleen, from sheer destruction. But, just as before, things are never as they seem, and Willow and his new friends must fight tooth and nail to save those they care about from the forces of darkness.

Collider was excited to sit down with series writer Jonathan Kasdan and Lucasfilm producer Michelle Rejwan, both of whom serve as executive producers on Willow. During this interview, they discussed what it was like handling the legacies of so many beloved characters — including that of the legendary warrior Madmartigan, whose disappearance lies at the center of the show — as well as balancing a large number of central characters when writing, and what they hope audiences take away from the series compared to the film.

COLLIDER: I adored the show. My mother loved the film growing up, and I loved the film when she showed it to me, so this show means a lot to me, and obviously, it means a lot to so many people. We're coming back into a world that so many people have so much nostalgia for, so in terms of both production and writing, when you're dealing with these legacy characters — Willow, Sorsha, particularly the legacy of Madmartigan, especially the way that you handle it in the show — what was it like figuring out how to handle that? Were there nerves involved or was it, "Let's just tell the best story that we possibly can"?

JONATHAN KASDAN: It's interesting because it isn't until you...this question right now and the very eloquent way you phrased it, it clarifies for me that the truth of it is it's actually a great gift. It's a huge benefit to have these characters and these sort of legends built into the story you're telling because, with a fresh piece of material, you don't have anything to base it on. You have to give them everything. Warwick comes into Willow with so much credibility—

MICHELLE REJWAN: Gravitas.

KASDAN: —that you can't...yeah. It's an invaluable resource more than any [visual effect] could ever be, and simply seeing him standing there on a mountain holding a staff, you know where you are. And same, frankly with Madmartigan, that we were going to tell the story where his children were going to be so at the center of it. You really need to have someplace to go with a larger-than-life legend. Even really from its inception, Madmartigan was always going to be a question at the center of the show we were going to make, and where he went, and how his legacy sort of created these two children felt inherent in what we were going to do.

REJWAN: The bar is so high as well when you have those kinds of characters like Willow, like Madmartigan, Sorsha. Then it creates that challenge of, "Okay, we're introducing new characters, and they have to meet that very high bar that's been set." And I have to say, we feel very lucky that our cast is so incredible and embody these new characters beautifully. They are just instantly delightful, fun, very modern. It does feel like, to be able to have done both, to have the legacy characters as Jon says, and introduce new characters that you immediately bond with, that is the best you can hope for.

I will say I adore all of the new characters that have come into this.

KASDAN: We're so glad.

REJWAN: We're so happy.

I see so much of Madmartigan and Sorsha in Kit and Airk and just watching that made me so happy, and I told them that. You have so many characters, was it a struggle to sort of balance everybody getting their due time on screen, or just kind of when people came together, it was natural?

KASDAN: It's interesting because I imagine, though I couldn't say from any experience, that it's much harder on other shows where the characters are all separated. With this story where they're all sort of united in a quest by the middle of the first episode, what you get is that feeling that... I grew up with a father who loved writing ensembles of dinner table scenes and people together, and that's great fun, and it keeps the story very focused on what they're after and what they want.

REJWAN: The magic of them together is, for me, my favorite thing about the show. And funny enough being here in London right now, I find that every time I'm in London, I tend to watch Friends. It used to be on all the time, but I adore it and I fall right back into it. And as I was watching it again this time, it reminded me just the warm feelings you have of being part of this group that you just love the feeling of hanging out with. You see a version of yourself within all of them. They feel so at home, and the chemistry with them together is so delightful to me. This new group of unlikely friends you find on this adventure, that is my absolute favorite thing about the show.

KASDAN: Last night we screened the show for some people here in England, and afterwards, we were out, and the girls were together. Michelle snapped a picture of Erin [Kellyman] and Ruby [Cruz] and Ellie [Bamber], and it's exactly like the show. The camaraderie that exists between them is that authentic and real, and I hope it comes off on the screen because it's all love.

It absolutely does. I think the thing that this show sort of also carries with it is the idea of hope and perseverance that the original film carries with it. Is there anything else that you hope people take away from this show?

KASDAN: Yeah. I mean, I think that what's interesting about television versus a movie is that a movie is such a tight, lean bit of a ride. It's a rush. It's a hit of the gas. With a show, you've got eight hours, and you really have an opportunity to build out these characters in ways that movies simply don't allow. And what we wanted and what I think we've gotten to is a layer of complexity and conflict in each of these people that is really honest and relatable. They're all sort of wrestling with what they want and what's expected of them and trying to figure out how to navigate those polls over what we hope will be a long story.

REJWAN: I think it also continues what was so thematically strong about that original film, which is that heroes can come from anywhere. It really is about your character, about courage, about being selfless, being brave above anything. And all of our new characters have to face those same tests, and by the end of the season, the hope is that you leave with those feelings, those aspirational ideas, and you want to see them again, which we sure do.

KASDAN: We do.

Absolutely. Well, congratulations on the show. It's wonderful, and thank you so much for talking to me.

KASDAN: Thanks for inviting us.

REJWAN: Thank you.

