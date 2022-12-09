Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the Disney+ series Willow.

The new Disney+ fantasy series, Willow, features Warwick Davis returning to play the role of the titular character and sorcerer. The series is set in the same world as the 1988 Lucasfilm production with the same name, in which Willow attempts to save baby Elora Danan from the evil queen Bavmorda who wishes her harm due to a sinister prophecy.

The series picks up a generation later, as a teenage Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) discovers her true identity during a dangerous quest. Willow joins the adventure in order to teach Elora magic, but one of the mysteries yet to be fully revealed is exactly how the magic system works in Willow. Yet the fantasy world has established many rules pertaining to magic. Sorcerers and their abilities play a critical role in the series, so understanding how magic behaves in the world of Willow is important.

Who Can Do Magic in 'Willow'?

In Willow, few are capable of magic. Those who can learn magic are born with the ability but must practice and hone their magic to become a sorcerer or sorceress. Willow himself grows to adulthood before performing any magic. The Nelwyn culture tests for magical abilities with the "finger test," where prospective magic students must identify the finger that holds the power to control the world. The test can be taken multiple times.

Although magic is about birth, it is not necessarily inherited from parents. Bavmorda (Jean Marsh), the witch who rules Tir Asleen in the film, has a non-magical daughter called Sorsha (Joanne Whalley). Despite Bavmorda training acolytes, Sorsha shows no magical abilities. Neither of Willow's children shows a magical aptitude, though their screen time is limited. However, in the series, Sorsha warns her daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), that Bavmorda lives in their blood, so perhaps it is possible to inherit powers in some cases.

Who are the Sorcerers in 'Willow'?

While magic is a rare ability, there are several characters in the world who have it. Willow and Elora learn to use their abilities on screen. Bavmorda is a known evil sorceress, proving that both light and dark magic exists in this world. The series discusses the corrosive power of dark magic, meaning it will likely continue to be important to the story. Bavmorda's acolytes, who help her attempt the ritual to banish Elora in the film, likely practice dark magic as well. The series' villain, who has not appeared on-screen in the first three episodes, is called the Crone. She seems to be another dark sorceress, though, beyond that, she is still an enigma.

There are several users of light magic too. The High Aldwin (Billy Barty) of the Nelwyns is one example. The leader of the people uses magic when necessary and trains those who show magical aptitude. In the film, he has no apprentices but assumedly takes on Willow after his return. In the series, Willow has become High Aldwin. Though none of his apprentices are introduced, other Nelwyns may be learning magic. The sorceress Fin Raziel (Patricia Hayes) appears in the film, first as a possum, but after several failed attempts, Willow manages to return her to her human form. Interestingly, she doesn't seem to be able to perform magic while transformed, but she does instruct Willow. The High Fey, Cherlindrea (Maria Holvöe), appears in the film as well. She plays a smaller role but gifts Willow a wand and sends him to find Fin Raziel.

What Kinds of Magic Exist in 'Willow'?

Both the Willow film and the series show a character learning magic. In each case, the most crucial thing for spellcasters is concentration. Their spells are in a different language, though there is no explanation of what it is or why it is magic. The incantations must be spoken correctly, a rule that created a problem for Elora when she first tried, though Willow had less of an issue with it. Spells can be helped with wands, but they aren't necessary. Willow is gifted a wand from Cherlindrea, which helps to focus his spells, especially when learning. In the film's climactic battler, Bavmorda and Fin Raziel attempt to get the wand from the other, making it clear that, though magic can be done without a wand, a sorcerer with a wand has an advantage over one without.

There are other magical items as well. In the film, Willow is given several magic acorns that turn things to stone. He uses one against Bavmorda, but she overcomes it with her own magic. As Willow is the only one to use the acorns, the film doesn't explain whether the user must have magic or if the acorn contains all the necessary magic. The series shows a magical border surrounding the country that was created to protect Elora, but it gets little explanation. Magic is outlawed inside the border for the same reason. Additionally, the series has discussed a legendary suit of armor. Having been forged by a member of the fey and activated by a magical artifact called the Lux Arcana, the armor enhances the wearer's strength. While this was forged by magic, it can be used by anyone.

Another important aspect of magic in Willow is prophecy. Elora was born with a marking on her arm that identified her as the child prophesied to be the queen of Tir Asleen, effectively dethroning Bavmorda. The prophecy leads to Bavmorda wanting the baby dead, exciting the plot of the film. The series seems to be taking the Elora Danan prophecy a step further, with characters expecting her to lead an army in fulfillment of the prophecy. Additionally, the series shows Willow having visions of the future. It isn't clear if the destruction he sees will come to pass or if it is nearly a warning. But either way, it's not exactly normal.

Magic does appear to have some limits. In the series, Willow expresses worry about overextending his powers. He uses his powers sparingly on the journey, saving them for the final confrontation. Up to this point, the limits of magic have not been discussed. However, based on this, magic seems to be limited by the sorcerer's energy or by their magic reserves.

Is Something Up With Willow's Magic in the Series?

In the third episode, Willow refuses to use his magic despite the dire circumstances. He claims to be saving his magic, likely for the events in his vision. However, the other members speculate about why he resists, Graydon (Tony Revolori) going as far as to suggest that he's lost the abilities. Doubting Willow's magic isn't new, even in the show's short run. In flashbacks, Sorsha insisted that Willow is no great sorcerer. Willow struggled to learn magic in the film, but he did finally. Yet, he did most of his magic with the aid of Cherlindrea's wand, so perhaps without it, he's not as strong as it seems. The team believes him to be a great sorcerer, so their frustration at his inaction is understandable, but surely something else is going on. When Willow's friend, Silas (Graham Hughes), is mortally wounded, Willow says he can save him, but Silas instead wants Willow to save his magic.

Moving forward, the show must explain if Willow's magic fading or if the future is really so bleak that he needs full strength. But that is just one question the series can answer. As the world expands, the rules of magic will be filled in, allowing fans to learn more about these abilities. The more time spent in the world, the more will be established. As the story of Willow unfolds, the magic will expand, and that's all you can ask of a fantasy world.

