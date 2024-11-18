Disney is making a major upgrade to George Lucas and Ron Howards’ classic fantasy film, Willow. The fan-favorite feature starring Val Kilmer and Warwick Davis will be released in a brand new, 4K Ultra HD version, Comicbook reports. Fans of the film will be able to own it in the upgraded format for a better viewing experience. Coming out this December will be a digital version of the 4K, alongside a physical version that is being released in a collectible Steelbook. No details about the bonus content have been released yet.

The movie received mixed reviews upon its release in 1988 with praise for the visual effects and character designs. Nonetheless, it turned out well at the box office grossing $137.6 million worldwide against a $35 million budget. Over the years it has been deemed a cult classic, the movie has a 53 percent rating on Tomatometer while the audience score is much higher at 80 percent on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

What’s ‘Willow’ About?

Image via LucasFilms

Described as a “timeless fantasy” where heroes come in all sizes the movie follows Willow Ufgood (Davis), who finds an abandoned baby girl. Soon he learns she is destined to end the reign of wicked Queen Bavmorda. In order to protect the little girl, Willow teams up with a rogue swordsman (Kilmer). The movie seamlessly blends magic and adventure with the terrors of the wicked queen and is highly regarded by fans of the genre.

Along with Davis and Kilmer, the movie also feature strong performances from Joanne Whalley as Sorsha, Jean Marsh as Bavmorda, Patricia Hayes as Fin Raziel, Billy Barty as High Aldwin, Pat Roach as Kael, Gavan O'Herlihy as Airk Thaughbaer. Also rounding off the cast are Maria Holvöe as Cherlindrea, Kevin Pollak and Rick Overton as Rool and Franjean, David J. Steinberg as Meegosh, Mark Northover as Burglekutt, Phil Fondacaro as Vohnkar, Julie Peters as Kaiya Ufgood, Mark Vandebrake as Ranon Ufgood, Dawn Downing as Mims Ufgood, Malcolm Dixon and Tony Cox as Nelwyn warriors, and many more.

Fans’ love for Willow further materialized in a follow-up series of the same name, which was released on Disney+ where Davis reprised his role. While the show was loved by fans, it abruptly got canceled after the first season. What hit fans further was that the first season was removed from the platform, with no physical release. So for the fans the 4K release of the film will feel bittersweet.

Willow will be making its 4K debut on December 10th of this year. You can watch it now on Disney+. Stay with Collider for the latest.

Willow Release Date May 20, 1988 Director Ron Howard Cast Val Kilmer , Joanne Whalley , Warwick Davis , Jean Marsh , Patricia Hayes , Billy Barty Runtime 126 minutes Main Genre Fantasy Writers George Lucas , Bob Dolman Studio Fox Searchlight Pictures Tagline Adventure doesn't come any bigger than this. Expand

